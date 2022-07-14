MasterChef champ Jamie Scott unveils plans for Paris-style food hall Storr in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MasterChef champ Jamie Scott unveils plans for Paris-style food hall Storr in St Andrews

By Andy Morton
July 14 2022, 11.45am Updated: July 14 2022, 12.03pm
Jamie Scott wants to shake up supermarkets with continental-style food hall Storr.
Eight years after conquering MasterChef, Fife chef Jamie Scott is taking on Scotland’s supermarkets.

The 2014 MasterChef: The Professionals winner is to launch a continental-style food hall in St Andrews, an ambitious plan that he hopes will challenge the grip supermarkets have on our groceries.

He came up with the idea during lockdown, when according to Jamie, bakeries, butchers and other independent food shops were left fighting giant retailers for stock while also facing tougher restrictions.

Jamie Scott, who hopes to open Storr within the next two years.
“During the lockdown, I grew a massive dislike for supermarkets,” says Jamie, who runs a number or food businesses including The Newport Restaurant in Fife.

“I want to create my own food market that is more inclusive and has a better offering.”

The food market will be called Storr, which in Gaelic means ‘store’ or ‘shop’. It is expected to open within the next two years at the St Andrews West development in the west of town.

Jamie says the outlet will be similar to food markets in Paris and Barcelona while selling high-quality Scottish produce at prices comparable to high-street or retail park shopping.

Jamie wants to emulate the food markets of Paris and Barcelona with Storr.

Food ventures Jamie has set up since winning MasterChef will all have a berth in Storr. The projects include Shipwreck Seafood Fife, Smoking Barrels and Cheese on Coast.

“It’s going to be all independent shops with beautiful counters, with fishmongers and delicatessens all doing their stuff,” Jamie explains.

“I also want to have an all-day brassiere that uses produce all from the store. So if you want a steak and chips, it’ll come from next door.”

Jamie Scott’s St Andrews pop-up

Jamie is in St Andrews for a street food village at St Andrews West alongside The Open golf tournament.

The pop-up includes a number of food vans serving the public, including all of Jamie’s outlets.

storr
Jamie is in St Andrews for a pop-up street food event.

The three-day event serves as a practice run for a similar event Jamie hopes to one day host in Dundee.

“It’s the first chance we’ve had to get all of our outlets together,” he added. “But we eventually want to do this in Dundee, where we can have them all together for a nice event.”

For now, however, Jamie is mulling the next stage of his career, which ventures into retail for the first time.

“We will have as much local provenance as we can,” Jamie says of Storr, adding that buying local can help keep costs down.

Jamie Scott Storr
Storr is still in the planning stages.

“That’s where it gets lost sometimes – that local is more expensive. But it doesn’t have to be that way,” he adds.

Describing Storr, the chef paints a picture of high ceilings and walk-in fridges where customers can see what they are buying.

“Nothing is hidden,” Jamie says. “It’s going to be my vision of what a supermarket should be.”

