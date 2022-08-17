From secret doors to fairy lit trees: See inside Carnoustie’s new dining experience No.29 Bar and Kitchen at the Kinloch Arms Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From secret doors to fairy lit trees: See inside Carnoustie’s new dining experience No.29 Bar and Kitchen at the Kinloch Arms Hotel

By Mariam Okhai
August 17 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 17 2022, 7.54pm
Manager Robert Alcock showing off the bookshelf sliding wall into the additional hidden restaurant area.
World-leading golf destination Carnoustie boasts sandy beaches, costal paths and is now also home to new restaurant No.29 Bar and Kitchen.

Located within Kinloch Arms Hotel on the High Street, new venue is a result of a conversion of the lounge area of the hotel which was usually used by the local rugby club.

The underutilised area has seen £80,000 invested in it, and manager Robert Alcock had employed an additional four members of staff to the existing team of eight to help provide an even better dining experience for visitors.

Robert Alcock and Tracy Martin are looking forward to welcoming guests to the new restaurant.

Seating a total of 62 covers in for dining and an additional eight settee seats, the venue aims to create a relaxed atmosphere where customers can dine or enjoy a drink from the bar.

Opening this Friday (August 19) at 5pm, the venue will be open for dinner reservations Tuesday to Thursday from 5-10:30pm, and lunch and dinner from Friday to Sunday from noon to 10:30pm. The last food orders will be taken at 9pm.

Comfortable seating in the new area.

What is on offer at No.29 Bar and Kitchen?

Alongside drinks customers are able to enjoy a three course meal, with a menu that changes seasonally to incorporate local and fresh ingredients into the mix.

The launch menu starters include everything from homemade fish cakes to haggis bon bons, fig and mozzarella salad, salt and pepper chicken goujons and a soup of the day. These range in price from £6-8.

Pan seared sea bass with niçoise salad.

Mains are also within an affordable price range of £13-25 and visitors can expect dishes such as chicken breast in Parma ham, a 10oz ribeye steak with hand cut chips, pan seared seabass with a niçoise salad and French trimmed pork loin available to order.

Other options include Scottish mussels, wild mushroom and spinach risotto, a classic and chicken Caesar salad and braised lamb shank with mash and baby leeks.

Braised lamb shank with mash.

And for £6 dessert choices are sticky toffee pudding, limoncello cheesecake, chocolate tarte and raspberry crème brûlée, or a classic cheeseboard for £8.

And for an extra £3-4 sides such as hand cut chips, mash, veg, cabbage, garlic bread, and either peppercorn, whisky or white wine sauce can be ordered.

The bar area will sell cocktails as well as a mixture of beers and wines with menus still to be finalised.

The bar area in the newly refurbished venue.

Unique interior

Aiming to impress, No.29 contains a bar area on the right as customers first enter the restaurant and offers a wide selection of beverages to choose from.

From cocktails to beer, wine, spirits, coffees and more, there’s a variety of drinks to enjoy before, during and after your dining experience.

Robert said: “We wanted to create something really different, and I think we have done that.”

Fireplace with seating around.

With a kindling fireplace on the left surrounded by colourful settees, visitors can relax after their meal and enjoy a drink by the fire.

The most striking features of the room are two artificially lit trees made from a mixture of natural materials that create a rustic feeling of being outdoors in a warm indoor setting.

“There is nothing like this in Carnoustie, and not many in Tayside and Fife,” adds Robert.

The impressive tree in the middle of the dining area.

Hidden room

Along the left side of the fireplace customers will find a sliding door disguised as a bookshelf decorated wall.

In order to make full use of the space, Rob had the idea of using this sliding door to lead into a hidden room within the restaurant.

Robert opening the hidden room.

A more romantic and intimate experience awaits those who enter with the fireplace being displayed from the other side. Anyone interested in dining in this area must request to do so when booking.

Robert said: “It is perfect for those who are looking for a bit more privacy.

“If they don’t want to dine in the main restaurant, visitors are more than welcome to book this private dining space.”

The hidden room will also be available for private hire and the restaurant can be hired out on weekdays, too.

Inside the hidden room.

Future plans

Looking to the future, Robert is eager to attract those from within and outwith Carnoustie to the venue.

He plans to do this by using a third of the hotel’s car parking area to create an outdoor seating area.

This will be connected to the back wall and will use decking which in turn will extend the venue and allow guests to dine alfresco.

Address: 27-29 High Street, Carnoustie DD7 6AN

