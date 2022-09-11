Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber’s easy bakery-style blueberry muffins

Packed with fruit, these easy six step bakery-style blueberry muffins have a fluffy texture and come with a crunchy streusel topping.
“These muffins are the result of challenging myself to see just how many blueberries I could pack into one muffin without it falling apart,” says Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.
“Being bakery-style, they are big and generous, packed full of fruit and have a great crunch from the streusel topping.”
To make the muffins even simpler, you can skip the streusel and sprinkle with demerara sugar instead.
Bakery-style blueberry muffins
Makes 4
Ingredients
- 35g unsalted butter, diced
- 50g caster sugar
- Zest of ¼ lemon (optional)
- 80g sour cream or buttermilk or yogurt
- 1 large egg white
- 85g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp fine sea salt
- 170g blueberries
For the streusel topping:
- 60g plain flour
- 35g caster sugar
- 40g unsalted butter, melted
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Place four paper cases in a muffin tray.
- First make the streusel: place the flour and sugar in a small bowl and drizzle over the melted butter, stirring with a knife until the mixture clumps together. Use your hands to form it into a ball, then refrigerate until needed.
- To make the muffins, melt the butter, then pour into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar, lemon zest (if using), sour cream and egg white and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Add the butter mixture along with the blueberries and stir gently and briefly, just until a thick batter forms. Don’t worry about it being perfectly smooth; it’s important not to overmix, as it can easily become tough.
- Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases. Crumble the chilled streusel over the top and bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the muffins comes out clean.
- Set aside to cool in the tray for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber.