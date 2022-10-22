7 Fife restaurants serving up the best authentic Indian cuisine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 Fife restaurants serving up the best authentic Indian cuisine

By Mariam Okhai
October 22 2022, 6.00am
indian food fife.
Best places to enjoy Indian food in Fife. Image: Shutterstock.

Indian food has a special place in everyone’s heart, and with so many options in Fife we really are spoiled for choice.

Whether you enjoy a lamb karahi or butter chicken with garlic naan, Indian restaurants always have a great selection for all dietary requirements.

As with any good eatery, authentic and fresh flavours are at the heart of every dish, and many of these Indian venues also boast influences from other countries including the likes of Nepal.

Below are some of the best places to tuck into fresh Indian cooking from local chefs.

If you like our listicle recommendations, be sure to check out our full list here.

Handi – Glenrothes

A personal favourite of mine is Handi which is based in Glenrothes

Offering a mixture of street food and curries, you can also devour a range of tandoor-grilled meats and vegetable specials.

The eatery has more than 25 starters alone to choose from, so diners definitely won’t have a problem in finding something they will like.

I’d recommend trying the fresh spinach chaat which features fried spinach cooked in a batter topped with mint yogurt and a sweet tamarind sauce. It is divine.

Address: 195 Woodside Road, Glenrothes KY7 4AF

indian food fife
Spinach chaat at Handi. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant – Kirkcaldy

The Nepalese and Indian cuisine served at Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant is a must-try next time you are passing through Kirkcaldy.

Describing their food as “art”, they combine the distinctive flavours from both cultures to produce aromatic dishes loved by all who visit.

The eatery also has the option to be hired out for private dining and events if you want to enjoy Indian food at your next party.

Address: 312 High Street, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1LB

Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant – Kirkcaldy

Another Kirkcaldy-based venue I recommend is Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant on the High Street.

With the option of an a la carte menu or buffet style you can enjoy the colourful display of food and try dishes such as chicken pakora and Bombay prawn pooris.

With a menu that is as long as you’re arm, there will always be something new to try when you visit, and, with flavours like these, you’ll never get bored.

Address: 274 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LB

Veggie Pakora

Posted by Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Maisha – St Andrews

If you are closer to the St Andrews side of Fife then my top pick for you is Indian and seafood restaurant Maisha.

As well as the usual Indian dishes, they also have a full seafood and fish special section on their menu which sees fresh local produce made with delectable Indian spices.

Examples of this style of cooking include mackerel bhuna, sea bass dupiaza and tandoori haddock, as well as a giant seafood platter that has a mixture of fish which has been marinated in tandoori spices and grilled to perfection.

Address: 5 College Street, St Andrews KY16 9AA

indian food fife
Vegetable pakoras at Maisha.

Taste Of India – Dunfermline

Serving authentic flavours from India for more than 25 years to its beloved customers is Dunfermline’s Taste of India.

With mouth-watering dishes such as butter paneer, butter chicken, Goan fish and king prawn tikka masala, there is something for everyone to tuck into at this venue.

Having won multiple awards over the years you are in good hands with the team at Taste Of India who are sure to serve you a meal to remember.

Address: 130 Admiralty Road, Rosyth, Dunfermline KY11 2QJ

Dhoom – Dunfermline

With a name that means noise, Dhoom really know how to get a party started with an explosion of flavours bursting from the dishes they serve up.

Bringing part of Old Dehli to the streets of Dunfermline, this venue serves a mixture of small plates as well as curries, biryanis, sides and sweet dishes.

And with swing seats that rock back and forth, you’ll not experience any meal in the same way as this one.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA

Khushi’s – Dunfermline

Khushi translates to “happiness” and the team at the Dunfermline eatery bring just that to the many customers they serve.

Having been open since 1947, Khushi’s aims to serve the highest quality and most authentic food they can using spices imported from Punjab.

You can enjoy a tapas Indian lunch or an a la carte dinner at the venue, with the option to also have parties and festive meals at the premises.

Address: 1 Canmore Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7NU

