6 places to eat out on a budget in St Andrews

With the home of golf hosting The Open Championship this year, food prices of local restaurants are sure to increase.

Running from July 10 to 17, the event happens every five years and attracts guests from around the world to watch the competition.

However with the ever rising cost of living, many of us will be looking for budget-friendly alternatives that can carry us through the events.

So we have put together a list of six places in St Andrews where you can eat food on a budget.

With both sit-in and takeaway options, these restaurant serve delicious meals at a more affordable price.

Shawarma House St Andrews

Known for their fully loaded shawarma wraps, the Shawarma House in St Andrews is a takeaway lunch and dinner place.

With options including pizzas, burgers, sides wraps and salad boxes this place serves affordable food which you can enjoy from 12pm to 3am.

If you are looking for recommendations, the chicken and lamb mixed shawarma is my favourite, and a great option to enjoy on the go.

Address: 131 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UN

CombiniCo

With a minimalist Korean food design, CombiniCo on South Street serves up poke bowls which can be eaten in the small cafe or taken away to enjoy.

With meat, vegetarian and plant-based options, there are a range of choices to enjoy for various dietary requirements.

Options include chicken bini bowls, tofu bowls, sushi boxes and miso avocado toast.

Address: 91 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QW

BlackHorn

If you are looking for a dirty burger to enjoy, BlackHorn on Church Street have that and more on their food and drink menu.

Open seven days a week from 12pm to 9pm, food options include burgers, chips, hot dogs, wraps and milkshakes.

Food is available for sit-in and takeaway and BlackHorn have meat and plant-based options for their customers to try as well as the choice to build your own burger.

Address: 10 Church Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NW

Maisha

Indian and seafood are at the top of my list for food to try in St Andrews, and Maisha on College Street delivers on both looks and taste.

Open from 12pm to 11pm, Maisha offers lunch, dinner, pre-theatre and takeaway menu options to tickle your taste buds.

Food such as samosas, curries and rice and biryani are made in the eatery using authentic Indian spices to ensure customers have a mouth-watering experience.

Address: 5 College Street, St Andrews, KY16 9AA

Rocca Italian Deli

If you are like me and enjoy some authentic Italian food, Rocca Deli on Bell Street is a hidden gem that is worth visiting.

Serving up freshly-made pizzas, cannolis and torta rochers, the venue has food for takeaway seven days a week.

The cafe also sells deli sandwiches and homemade breads, as well as freshly-made pasta which you can buy and cook yourself.

Address: 33 Bell Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UR

In the mood for something different? Why not try our fresh Sicilian lemon cannoli…tangy and sweet. Posted by Rocca Italian Deli on Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Dook

From the owners who brought you The Cheesy Toast Shack, Dook cafe located on West Sands in St Andrews is the perfect lunch stop after a long walk on the beach.

With their daily sandwich menu, the cafe serves fully-loaded meat and plant-based options, as well as cakes and bakes from The Newport Bakery and Curations Dundee.

With outdoor seating, the food at Dook can be enjoyed on-site or while strolling through the city.

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews, KY16 9JD

