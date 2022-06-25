6 places to eat out on a budget in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 places to eat out on a budget in St Andrews

By Mariam Okhai
June 25 2022, 6.00am
budget food st andrews
Enjoy some juicy burgers at Blackhorn.

With the home of golf hosting The Open Championship this year, food prices of local restaurants are sure to increase.

Running from July 10 to 17, the event happens every five years and attracts guests from around the world to watch the competition.

However with the ever rising cost of living, many of us will be looking for budget-friendly alternatives that can carry us through the events.

So we have put together a list of six places in St Andrews where you can eat food on a budget.

With both sit-in and takeaway options, these restaurant serve delicious meals at a more affordable price.

Shawarma House St Andrews

Known for their fully loaded shawarma wraps, the Shawarma House in St Andrews is a takeaway lunch and dinner place.

With options including pizzas, burgers, sides wraps and salad boxes this place serves affordable food which you can enjoy from 12pm to 3am.

If you are looking for recommendations, the chicken and lamb mixed shawarma is my favourite, and a great option to enjoy on the go.

Address: 131 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UN

CombiniCo

With a minimalist Korean food design, CombiniCo on South Street serves up poke bowls which can be eaten in the small cafe or taken away to enjoy.

With meat, vegetarian and plant-based options, there are a range of choices to enjoy for various dietary requirements.

Options include chicken bini bowls, tofu bowls, sushi boxes and miso avocado toast.

Address: 91 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QW

BlackHorn

If you are looking for a dirty burger to enjoy, BlackHorn on Church Street have that and more on their food and drink menu.

Open seven days a week from 12pm to 9pm, food options include burgers, chips, hot dogs, wraps and milkshakes.

Food is available for sit-in and takeaway and BlackHorn have meat and plant-based options for their customers to try as well as the choice to build your own burger.

Address: 10 Church Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NW

Maisha

Indian and seafood are at the top of my list for food to try in St Andrews, and Maisha on College Street delivers on both looks and taste.

Open from 12pm to 11pm, Maisha offers lunch, dinner, pre-theatre and takeaway menu options to tickle your taste buds.

Food such as samosas, curries and rice and biryani are made in the eatery using authentic Indian spices to ensure customers have a mouth-watering experience.

Address: 5 College Street, St Andrews, KY16 9AA

Posted by Maisha on Saturday, 12 February 2022

Rocca Italian Deli

If you are like me and enjoy some authentic Italian food, Rocca Deli on Bell Street is a hidden gem that is worth visiting.

Serving up freshly-made pizzas, cannolis and torta rochers, the venue has food for takeaway seven days a week.

The cafe also sells deli sandwiches and homemade breads, as well as freshly-made pasta which you can buy and cook yourself.

Address: 33 Bell Street, St Andrews, KY16 9UR

In the mood for something different? Why not try our fresh Sicilian lemon cannoli…tangy and sweet.

Posted by Rocca Italian Deli on Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Dook

From the owners who brought you The Cheesy Toast Shack, Dook cafe located on West Sands in St Andrews is the perfect lunch stop after a long walk on the beach.

With their daily sandwich menu, the cafe serves fully-loaded meat and plant-based options, as well as cakes and bakes from The Newport Bakery and Curations Dundee.

With outdoor seating, the food at Dook can be enjoyed on-site or while strolling through the city.

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews, KY16 9JD

