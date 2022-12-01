12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay for two with dinner at Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re kicking off the first day of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with an incredible prize.

You and the person of your choosing could be in with a chance of winning dinner, bed and breakfast at the stunning Murrayshalll Country Estate in Scone, Perthshire.

The hotel has been undergoing extensive renovations which has left it looking absolutely spectacular. The grounds themselves are breathtaking, with beautiful views of the rolling Perthshire countryside.

It is also home to the award-winning Eòlas restaurant and it has been shortlisted for our The Menu Food and Drink Awards, as well as winning Best UK Hotel Restaurant with Boutique Hotelier magazine and Best Hotel Experience at the Visit Scotland Regional Thistles.

What’s the prize?

Our lucky winner of the prize will be able to enjoy an overnight stay with dinner in the venue’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant, Eòlas.

With a focus on seasonal cooking, head chef Craig Jackson changes the menu every six weeks to ensure the team are showcasing and using the most seasonal of ingredients. They also have a passion for supporting local producers, so you’ll find plenty of delicious Perthshire products on their menus.

The restaurant (pronounced Olass) is Gaelic for ‘experience’ and has already been receiving rave reviews.

Those entering will be able to visit from January to March.

For more information on Murrayshall Country Estate visit www.murrayshall.co.uk.

To enter the Murrayshall Country Estate giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is valid from January 3 to March 31, 2023 excluding February 10-15. The prize is made subject to availability.

Prize includes one night stay and dinner in Eòlas Restaurant for two people. Travel and drinks during dinner are not included. Dinner is offered to the value of £43 each and does not include the tasting menu.

Over 18’s only.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms