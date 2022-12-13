Dean Banks teams up with Dundee charity to serve up 200 free Christmas dinners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrity chef Dean Banks swapped fine dining for charity yesterday to cook free Christmas dinners for 200 people in Dundee.

Dean and Dan Ashmore, executive chef of the Dean Banks Group, joined charity Parish Nurses at The Steeple Church to prep, cook and serve warm meals.

The Dundee charity helped the chefs identify people who were likely to miss out on a festive experience, or who are hungry or cold this winter.

Dean and Dan were on a mission to put a smile on some faces with their Christmas meals.

“It’s so important to support our communities and those in need all year round, but that need is even greater at this time of year,” said the Arbroath-born chef.

“It’s freezing cold of course, but on top of that Christmas is a difficult time for so many.

“There’s a lot of pressure and expectation from kids or on ourselves, and loneliness is an even more crippling issue over this period when everything is about family and celebration everywhere you look.

“The Parish Nurses are incredible people who inspire me, so the chance to work with them again makes it fun.”

Charity ‘couldn’t be more grateful’

Based in Dundee city centre, the Parish Nurses offer frontline support to people living through poverty, addictions and trauma.

All the food was donated by Dean’s restaurant group, with different elements coming from different outlets.

His pub The Forager provided sticky toffee pudding, and many diners came back for a second helping.

Parish Nurses Kirsty Nelson and Barbara MacFarlane helped to organise the event.

Barbara said: “We just couldn’t be more grateful for Dean and Dan.

“They provided all the food, cooked it all to perfection and served it to our folk.

“Also we have 20 amazing volunteers here – it’s just been brilliant.”

Dean Banks inspired by charity

Left feeling inspired by the Parish Nurses and the people he met, Dean said he hopes to make the Christmas dinner an annual event.

“It was great to feel part of today, such a nice atmosphere and great to see everyone happy,” he continued.

“The turnout was great, it was lovely to meet so many people, welcome them and make them feel special and appreciated.

“It was about helping the hungry and cold come into the heat and give them something lovely to eat.

“I hope we can all be back in the Steeple Church next year helping make people smile.”