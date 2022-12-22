Top luxury hotel Gleneagles unveils extravagant festive chocolate Nutcracker standing at 5ft 7in in time for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top luxury hotel Gleneagles unveils extravagant festive chocolate Nutcracker standing at 5ft 7in in time for Christmas

Gleneagles in Perthshire has welcomed a new edible addition to its door staff team as a 123kg Nutcracker made from chocolate has now taken up residence.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 26 2022, 11.54am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Gleneagles culinary team with the Nutcracker they made out of chocolate.
The Gleneagles culinary team with the Nutcracker they made out of chocolate. Image: Gleneagles

Gleneagles in Perthshire has welcomed a new edible addition to its door staff team as a 123kg Nutcracker made from chocolate has now taken up residence.

Standing at 5ft 7in tall, the extravagant festive chocolate creation was crafted by the luxury hotel’s culinary team.

Gleneagles’ executive pastry chef, Phill Skinazi, and his talented team spent five days days creating the chocolate Nutcracker which is displayed in the venue’s foyer for the hotel’s guests to enjoy.

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is entirely free standing, supported by just two small wooden dowels at its base.

Dressed in the classic Gleneagles uniform and sporting a bell-boy cap, it is made entirely of quality Valrhona chocolate and weighs in at 123kg.

Built around a 40kg chocolate slab for structural balance, chef Phill Skinazil formed the body within a traditional kitchen stock pot before it was beautifully hand painted and finished by the team.

The 5ft 7in Nutcracker made of chocolate.
The 5ft 7in Nutcracker made of chocolate. Image: Gleneagles

The idea to build the chocolate Nutcracker was first imagined in 2019 when Phill made Gleneagles’ gingerbread house. It was his hope to make it in 2020, however, he has had to postpone making it for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the festive season is over, the Nutcracker will be taken down from display on January 2.

The painted outer shell will be removed and the 40kg chocolate centre will be used by Gleneagles’ chefs as and when required, and they will also turn any other chocolate they don’t use into brownies and chocolate chip cookies to treat the rest of the hotel team in the staff canteen.

The Gleneagles Hotel.
The Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Any other chocolate will be made into chocolate soil which can be used for a multitude of things including in the Beatrix Potter floral display that is in the Glendevon.

For those looking to challenge themselves in the kitchen and replicate the Gleneagles’ staff’s efforts, it will cost you a penny or two to make the Nutcrakcer who is 1.5 times the weight of the average man.

A 250g bag of Valrhona chocolate chips is priced at around £9.60 online, which means a 5ft 7in 123kg Nutcracker could cost home bakers up to £4,723.20 if they tried it out for themselves.

