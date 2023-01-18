Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh

By Brian Stormont
January 18 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 19 2023, 11.13am
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson

This recipe is from Fi Buchanan’s new recipe book, Seasonal Salads.

Fi says: “I remember where I was the first time I had rocket: age 10, in corduroys and wellies, at Edna Whyte and Audrey Stone’s incredible gallery and restaurant The Buttery on the Hebridean island of Luing.

“I ate for the first time salad that was entirely something other than the token quarter tomato, piece of cucumber and shred of iceberg lettuce.

“I was struck by lightning. Peppery rocket with homemade brown bread and butter and freshly made lemonade. It was the best meal of my life.

“Forty years on, I still find salads just as lip-smacking.

“Developing a repertoire of delicious everyday salads that generate little washing up and can be made quickly is cost effective, and healthier than relying on micro-ready meals.

“And salads are not just for summer; they’re a great way to eat all year round.

“My recipes are just starting points; there are no hard and fast rules when making a salad. Feel free to stray from the ingredients list and cook creatively to please yourself.”

Roast sweet potatoes with chermoula

Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes. Image: Alan Donaldson

You could easily use roasting potatoes in place of the sweet variety here. This is a favourite in our household as, since the oven’s on anyway, it’s easy to add in a protein of your choice to turn this into a delicious supper. Try chicken breasts or salmon fillets lightly seasoned and scattered with lemon zest, for example.

(Serves 4)

  • 4 medium-to-small sweet potatoes (about 600g), peeled
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • 250g sour cream or creme fraiche to serve

For the chermoula:

  • 1 tsp coriander seeds
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 50g coriander
  • 50g flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tsp picked thyme leaves
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tsp lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 50ml extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes (plus extra to garnish)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Cut the sweet potato into 4-5cm chunks and place on a baking tray. Toss the sweet potato in the oil and sprinkle with the salt then roast for 30 to 35 minutes, until it is tender and starting to crisp at the edges.
  2. For the chermoula, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over a medium heat in a dry frying pan until they start to crackle and become fragrant.
  3. Add these to a food processor along with the coriander, parsley, thyme, garlic, lemon zest and juice, oil and chilli flakes and blitz until combined.
  4. Spoon the chermoula over the sweet roasties and top with a dollop of sour cream or creme fraiche and a light sprinkling of chilli flakes.

Cauliflower tabbouleh

Here’s a light twist on a classic salad where the herbs act as the fresh greens. The grapes are a slightly unconventional addition but they add a fresh, sweet pop I really like. You could easily swap the cauliflower for cooked bulgur wheat if you prefer.

Cauliflower tabbouleh. Image: Alan Donaldson

Serves 4

  • 1 medium cauliflower (approx. 800g), trimmed
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 75g flat-leaf parsley
  • 25g picked mint leaves
  • 200g green seedless grapes, halved
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped
  • A decent glug (approx. 50ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • ½ tsp sumac
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Cut the cauliflower into florets and finely slice the core. For best results use a food processor and give four two-second pulses to break the cauliflower down into a loose crumb-like texture. Or grate the cauliflower using the coarse side of a box grater – it takes more time, but the results will be just as good.
  2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sautee the cauliflower on a medium-to-low heat for about five minutes. You don’t want to brown it, just soften it slightly. Transfer it to a large serving bowl and allow it to cool.
  3. Next add the parsley and mint to the food processor and blitz in six three-second blasts, pushing unchopped herbs down the side of the bowl between blasts if necessary. Again, elbow grease and a knife are a perfectly good replacement for a food processor here.
  4. Stir the chopped herbs into the cauliflower along with the grapes and spring onions, then add the oil, lemon juice and garlic. Stir again so that everything is evenly integrated and season to taste. Finally, garnish with the sumac and serve.

For more midweek meal ideas from our archive, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh. Image: Dean Banks
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee's first dedicated craft beer shop
A photo of haggis, neeps and tatties on a plate
Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!
Sarah Rankin's haggis Scotch egg.
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Peter Wood, owner of St Andrews Wine Company in his Bell Street store.
Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government's bottle return scheme 'ignorance'
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, January 7 Picture shows; Beef stir fry noodles. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and 'let’s hear it for the…
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…
Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.
Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Perthshire ranks as best in the UK in…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented