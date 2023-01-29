Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our plates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our plates

By Maria Gran
January 29 2023, 5.00pm
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

From their farm in Angus, Andrew and Amy Skea are working to bring blue, red and pink potatoes back onto our plates.

The couple represents the third generation of potato growers in the family at Auchterhouse. More than 50 years have passed since the Skeas moved to East Mains Farm, after growing potatoes further up the Glen for years.

While seed potatoes for gardeners and home growers has been the main part of their business Potato House for more than 20 years, they expanded last year.

Potato House now sends out bags of red, white and blue potatoes to home cooks and professional chefs, leading the revival of heritage potatoes.

Amy says: “With lockdown, people started experimenting more in the kitchen.

Potato House tatties come in many colours and sizes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There’s a huge interest in the weird and wonderful, and heritage potatoes are getting a good revival in restaurants and at home.

“Many people think our potatoes are a new thing, but it’s not. Some are 100 years old or more.

“Ten years ago, people didn’t care so much where their food came from or the history of it. Now, it’s everything. People are really interested.”

Tatties in all colours and sizes

Heidi, Cara and Annelise may sound like a group of ladies, but they are actually part of Potato House’s to-eat range.

Heidi has a light red colour, Annelise is a purple-y blue and Cara looks like an everyday potato. But despite the cool colours, Amy insists they are just like normal potatoes.

She even admits to just shoving them in the microwave 20 years ago.

Amy doesn’t use the microwave to cook her tatties anymore. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I didn’t have a clue! I had no idea you shouldn’t boil a floury one because it will disintegrate,” she laughs.

“Now I know there’s different kinds of potatoes and different colours.”

As Amy answers all enquiries from customers, part of her job is matching people to potatoes. Whether someone’s looking for roasties, mash, chips or boiled potatoes, she has the perfect fit.

The rule of thumb: 

  • Floury potato for chips and roasties
  • Smooth potato for mash
  • Waxy potato for boiling
  • Colour is just an added bonus

“It’s the same techniques for making anything. Cooking a red potato is no different to a normal potato,” she explains.

“But the result, pink or purple stuff on your plate, it’s unusual and people like that for dinner parties, Sunday roasts or Christmas.”

Potato House family team

Potato House usually has around six varieties on offer in the to-eat range. The grow range is larger, because it takes less space to store compared to growing.

When introducing the to-eat range, Amy imagined reaching out to a new group of customers. But she’s found many home growers want to try before they plant.

With the potato planting season about to reach its peak, it’s all hands on deck in Auchterhouse. Even her children Callum, 16, Catriona, 15, and Morag, 12, are putting in their hours.

“They’re in the store packing up seeds during the Easter holidays,” Amy says.

From Arran Victory to Shetland Black, Amy and Andrew know their potatoes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“In October they dig out trial plots by hand, so I think we’ve got the last of the tattie howkers in Scotland.”

While they have a farm full of coloured tatties, they aren’t everyday food. As they are grown in smaller quantities, they are slightly pricier.

Potato House’s organic to eat tatties start at £10.95 for 5kg and go up to £15.95 for 5kg.

Despite the cost of living, Amy thinks people value quality, local ingredients and will prioritise fancy potatoes now and then.

She says: “It’s quite exciting because the family chefs are experimenting a lot more now.

“You might think a potato is a potato, but there’s lots of different things you can do with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Churros and ice cream at Dundee's Rancho Pancho. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Head to Rancho Pancho in Dundee for a hearty Mexican meal
he steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu January 28 Picture shows; Beef and haggis pie. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo's cup success with Angus coffee business
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world's best pie recipe to
Stir fried Thai Chicken with Rice is an easy midweek win. Image: Kikkoman
Midweek meal: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir…
Serena McIvor of The Home Menu in her kitchen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and…

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire
Arbroath are starting to rediscover that winning feeling. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side bolster Championship survival bid with win at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented