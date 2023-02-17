Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023 as tickets go on sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s premier food and drink festival will make a welcome return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live this summer.

Organisers of Taste of Grampian have revealed the popular event will take place on Saturday June 3, 2023 from 10am to 5pm at the state-of-the-art Dyce venue.

More than 6,500 people visited the festival last year which celebrates the best of local food and drink in the north-east and further afield.

Tickets go on sale for the event today at 9am.

To help those eager to visit during the on-going cost-of-living crisis, organisers DC Thomson have pledged to keep the price of the general admission at £10 for all tickets purchased during the early bird period.

Children under the age of 12 will go free.

The publisher will also cover the cost of parking to ensure festivalgoers can park for free and those visiting are also encouraged to take advantage of local transport options including the bus and train.

Taste of Grampian talent to be revealed

While the celebrity talent and festival line-up is still to be revealed, Taste of Grampian will welcome a whole host of food and drink producers to the arena who will be selling a range of their diverse products.

Last year James Martin, who is best known for hosting his ITV cookery show, and Si King of The Hairy Bikers duo attended the event. Dave Myers, the other half of The Hairy Bikers, was forced to pull out of the festival due to poor health.

More than 150 businesses from across the region including street food trucks, drinks brands and food producers exhibited at Taste of Grampian last year and organisers look to grow this.

As always, the arts and crafts market will showcase the wares of local creatives and there will also be a children’s zone where free activities will be provided.

Drinks tastings events highlight the growing scene across Scotland and the local kitchen, where top chef talent in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire flex their muscles, allows them to showcase their skills to a host of spectators.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We felt it was important to keep the price of the tickets as low as we could given the cost-of-living crisis and so we have honoured last year’s prices for those booking early.

“Taste of Grampian has been running successfully now for 22 years and The Press and Journal has proudly championed it since its inception.

“Supporting local is of great importance to our readers. This event is a great platform for them to meet business owners face-to-face and sample an array of food and drink that is made right here in the north-east of Scotland and further afield.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk