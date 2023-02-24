Farm to fork; Discover the menu at this countryside retreat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imagine an idyllic countryside dining experience with fresh cuisine sourced directly from the grounds and surrounding farmland. With an eye for delicacy and a special attention to provenance, Forbes of Kingennie offers a mouth-watering menu in stunningly peaceful surroundings.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Enjoy local delights with the Forbes of Kingennie seasonal menu

The history of Forbes of Kingennie is more than your typical countryside resort origin story. Built on the foundation of a transatlantic love-story come to life, Forbes of Kingennie is a family-run countryside escape with a specialty for everything rural yet refined.

A destination in itself, this peaceful property boasts stunning grounds, luxury accommodation, outdoor activities such as golf and of course, a deliciously tempting menu served in its stunning dining spaces. Grab a slice of cake and a steaming cuppa in the effortlessly stylish Wee Tea Room or settle in to the cosy chesterfield booths in the Cairn O’Mount bar (recently a a finalist in the ‘Dog Friendly Pub of the Year’ at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards). The Scullery Restaurant, warm and welcoming, is a contemporary space celebrating Scottish fare. Dishes are served using the finest Scottish ingredients tied in with local produce. Depending on seasonality, you will be able to taste delicious homegrown pork, peas, Omachie strawberries and more – all farmed within a stone’s throw of the kitchen.

Refined dishes in the Dundee countryside

There’s simply nothing better than a crisp glass of wine and freshly prepared meal overlooking picturesque countryside in a warm and comforting environment. Whether the family is in town, you’ve just finished a brisk walk, or you’re simply looking for somewhere to enjoy a delicious meal, Forbes of Kingennie is the ideal destination.

The owners of Forbes of Kingennie have continually reinvested in the restaurant and kitchen over the years and recently completed an extensive renovation of the Scullery Restaurant; In January 2022, the kitchen was fully modernised to assist with the pace of service and quality of food for their guests.

Forbes of Kingennie is committed to support local suppliers to access the freshest, homegrown ingredients in their seasonal menus.

Passion for provenance and award-winning expertise; Meet the team serving you at Forbes of Kingennie

From its history to the close relationships the staff forms with suppliers and guests, ‘family’ is at the forefront of Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. And with staff so in sync, the team really does feel like one big family.

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort boasts a talented kitchen team headed up by Head Chef, Scott Davidson. Scott has been at the resort for over 6 years and brings with him a wealth of experience, including time spent at Gleneagles Hotel as Chef De Partie.

Supporting local producers and suppliers is something that I’m very passionate about. I pride in delivering a dish full of flavor and ensuring the presentation is the best it can be.” Head Chef Scott Davidson, Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort

Scott started his career in the kitchen as a commis chef aged 15 in a small restaurant at Finavon Hotel. Since then, he has cooked in some of the biggest venues in Scotland including Gleneagles. Now as head chef at Forbes of Kingennie and backed by a solid team including his brother and Sous Chef Shaun, Scott is known for delivering menus with passion, drive and creativity.

A taste of Kingennie 7-course tasting menu

This march, Forbes of Kingennie invites you to try its new 7-course tasting menu. Discover the true meaning of ‘fine dining’ with these expertly crafted courses, carefully curated by culinary wizard and head chef Scott Davidson.

Sample Menu:

Course 1 – Oysters Rockefeller oysters topped with a butter and herb crumb

Course 2 – Steak Tartare confit egg yolk, parmesan crisp & truffle mayonnaise

Course 3 – Seared Scallop pea purée, stornoway black pudding & bacon crisp

Course 4 – Lamb III Ways slow roasted lamb shoulder – sweet breads – pea & broad bean ragout & a cauliflower purée

Course 5 – Prosecco and Chambord Sorbet

Course 6 – White Chocolate Mousse Pickled strawberries, strawberry ice cream and tuile

Course 7 – Arran Cheese Selection quince jelly and crackers

With a passion for provenance and a wealth of expertise, Scott is proud to serve you seasonal delights fresh from the farm to your fork.

The 7-course taster menu is available Saturday, 11 March 2023 at 7pm. Tasting menu starts at £50 per person while the tasting menu with wine pairing starts from £65 per person.

Try the tempting Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort menu and book your table for your next dining experience in Kingennie.