Farm to fork; Discover the menu at this countryside retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Farm to fork; Discover the menu at this countryside retreat

In partnership with Forbes of Kingennie
February 24 2023, 3.21pm
Food on table

Imagine an idyllic countryside dining experience with fresh cuisine sourced directly from the grounds and surrounding farmland. With an eye for delicacy and a special attention to provenance, Forbes of Kingennie offers a mouth-watering menu in stunningly peaceful surroundings.

Enjoy local delights with the Forbes of Kingennie seasonal menu

The history of Forbes of Kingennie is more than your typical countryside resort origin story. Built on the foundation of a transatlantic love-story come to life, Forbes of Kingennie is a family-run countryside escape with a specialty for everything rural yet refined.

Dinner and wine at restaurant.
Treat yourself to a divine tasting menu featuring the best seasonal and local produce. Dine in the beautifully crafted Buddon Burn, with exceptional views over the fishing ponds and resort grounds.

A destination in itself, this peaceful property boasts stunning grounds, luxury accommodation, outdoor activities such as golf and of course, a deliciously tempting menu served in its stunning dining spaces. Grab a slice of cake and a steaming cuppa in the effortlessly stylish Wee Tea Room or settle in to the cosy chesterfield booths in the Cairn O’Mount bar (recently a a finalist in the ‘Dog Friendly Pub of the Year’ at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards). The Scullery Restaurant, warm and welcoming, is a contemporary space celebrating Scottish fare. Dishes are served using the finest Scottish ingredients tied in with local produce. Depending on seasonality, you will be able to taste delicious homegrown pork, peas, Omachie strawberries and more – all farmed within a stone’s throw of the kitchen.

Refined dishes in the Dundee countryside

There’s simply nothing better than a crisp glass of wine and freshly prepared meal overlooking picturesque countryside in a warm and comforting environment. Whether the family is in town, you’ve just finished a brisk walk, or you’re simply looking for somewhere to enjoy a delicious meal, Forbes of Kingennie is the ideal destination.

The owners of Forbes of Kingennie have continually reinvested in the restaurant and kitchen over the years and recently completed an extensive renovation of the Scullery Restaurant; In January 2022, the kitchen was fully modernised to assist with the pace of service and quality of food for their guests.

Forbes of Kingennie is committed to support local suppliers to access the freshest, homegrown ingredients in their seasonal menus.

With a passion for provenance and a wealth oForbes of Kingennie Country Resort is proud to serve you seasonal delights fresh from the farm to your table.
From tempting bites....
To sumptuous meals
Food prepared with local and fresh ingredients, from the farm to your table.
Celebrate your next anniversary, birthday, or simply treat yourself to a dining experience to remember.

Passion for provenance and award-winning expertise; Meet the team serving you at Forbes of Kingennie

Head chef Scott Davidson of Forbes of Kingennie.
Head Chef Scott Davidson brings a wealth of experience and keen eye for detail to serve you seasonal delights at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort.

From its history to the close relationships the staff forms with suppliers and guests, ‘family’ is at the forefront of Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. And with staff so in sync, the team really does feel like one big family.

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort boasts a talented kitchen team headed up by Head Chef, Scott Davidson. Scott has been at the resort for over 6 years and brings with him a wealth of experience, including time spent at Gleneagles Hotel as Chef De Partie.

Supporting local producers and suppliers is something that I’m very passionate about. I pride in delivering a dish full of flavor and ensuring the presentation is the best it can be.” Head Chef Scott Davidson, Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort

Scott started his career in the kitchen as a commis chef aged 15 in a small restaurant at Finavon Hotel. Since then, he has cooked in some of the biggest venues in Scotland including Gleneagles. Now as head chef at Forbes of Kingennie and backed by a solid team including his brother and Sous Chef Shaun, Scott is known for delivering menus with passion, drive and creativity.

A taste of Kingennie 7-course tasting menu

This march, Forbes of Kingennie invites you to try its new 7-course tasting menu. Discover the true meaning of ‘fine dining’ with these expertly crafted courses, carefully curated by culinary wizard and head chef Scott Davidson.

Sample Menu:

Course 1 – Oysters Rockefeller oysters topped with a butter and herb crumb

Course 2 – Steak Tartare confit egg yolk, parmesan crisp & truffle mayonnaise

Course 3 – Seared Scallop pea purée, stornoway black pudding & bacon crisp

Course 4 – Lamb III Ways slow roasted lamb shoulder – sweet breads – pea & broad bean ragout & a cauliflower purée

Course 5 – Prosecco and Chambord Sorbet

Course 6 – White Chocolate Mousse Pickled strawberries, strawberry ice cream and tuile

Course 7 – Arran Cheese Selection quince jelly and crackers

With a passion for provenance and a wealth of expertise, Scott is proud to serve you seasonal delights fresh from the farm to your fork.

The 7-course taster menu is available Saturday, 11 March 2023 at 7pm. Tasting menu starts at £50 per person while the tasting menu with wine pairing starts from £65 per person.

Try the tempting Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort menu and book your table for your next dining experience in Kingennie.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, P7, February 18 Picture shows; Beef bourguignon and Englis breafast hash. Opies. Supplied by Opies Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Spruce up your beef bourguignon with the addition of cheesy garlic…
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Dry ice cocktail Love is in the Air cocktail at Dean's Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Love cocktails? Here's where you'll find the best ones in Perth
Master Chefs of Great Britain chair George McIvor and 17-year-old chef Connor Cameron at the Seafood Masterclass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: More than 200 students treated to demonstrations by four Michelin chefs at St…
Gennaro Contaldo's passatelli in brodo is a breadcrumb and parmesan pasta. Image: David Loftus/PA
Midweek meal: Try this passatelli in brodo for a 'poor man's pasta' that is…
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Michelin-starred Indian chef, Alfred Prasad, will be at Gleneagles for two nights. Image: Gleneagles
Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad to take over residency of The Dormy at Gleneagles in…
The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Sizzling fajitas at the Townhouse Hotel.
Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse…
3

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented