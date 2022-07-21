7 of the best places to dine alfresco in Dundee this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to dining alfresco there’s plenty of spots to do so in Dundee.

From cafes to pubs, to restaurants and bars, you won’t struggle to find pockets of outdoor dining areas in the city centre.

Many of the venues listed also boast impressive drinks menus, with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

So for those of you who want to brave our unpredictable Scottish weather, the Food and Drink Team has rounded up some of our favourite places to grab a bite to eat and kick back with a cocktail in the sun.

The Giddy Goose

If you’re looking to catch some rays and enjoy a cocktail or two at the same time, The Giddy Goose on Perth Road is just the place to do so.

This eclectic venue is beautifully decorated with greenery and colour everywhere.

As well as serving up a range of burgers, pizzas, hotdogs and loaded nachos/fries for diners to tuck into, The Giddy Goose even has a children’s menu for little ones.

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

The Kilted Kangaroo

This popular pub offers a selection of dishes that are inspired from cities across the globe.

Offering everything from Mexican fajitas to Italian pasta dishes, not forgetting a range of pizzas, burgers, nachos and street fries, the large menu is bound to have something to whet all appetites.

They also have a children’s menu with smaller versions available, and there’s doughnuts, brownies, crumble, sundaes and a caramel shortcake on the dessert menu, too.

Pull up a seat in their outdoor terrace for that ultimate summer alfresco dining experience.

Address: 8 Roseangle, Dundee DD1 4LR

Heather Street Food

The well-known street food brand has brought its popular summer terrace back and is serving up a range of drinks as well as their popular street food dishes.

From their must-try doughnuts to halloumi fries, ice cream, coffee and special bagels that they run from time-to-time, the space near the V&A museum is well worth a trip.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Taypark House

Another Perth Road venue, Taypark House has added to its outdoor space to make it a must-visit this summer.

Launching a pizza and gin garden, it would be easy to spend the whole day at the venue. With 50 different gins to pick from, prosecco, Champagne, cocktails, beer and spirits are also available to sample.

They also still offer dome dining, too, so if you’re looking for a private space that is more suitable.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR

172 at The Caird

Bask in the heat at 172 at The Caird’s outdoor dining area.

The garden is open from Wednesday to Sunday from noon and offers diners a relaxed experience where they can enjoy their food and drink with views of the River Tay.

A multitude of starters, mains and grill options are available to have outside, with lighter options available for those looking for a smaller lunch, or heartier meals for those who are hungry.

Address:172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

The West House

Did someone say Aperol Spritz?

Transporting its customers to what could easily be an Italian beer garden, The West House have a pushbike and ice cream barrel located outside for all to enjoy.

In the evenings when it does get a little cooler there’s blankets and patio heaters, The West House at Dundee’s West Port is a favourite with locals.

Its location means it is a popular pitstop for those visiting the Rep Theatre, Dundee Contemporary Arts Cinema or the V&A at the waterfront.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

Casa Dundee

Firstly, at Casa, there’s not one, but two outdoor garden areas you can soak up the sun in.

Open for brunch from 9am, there’s a bar and an a la carte menu with a variety of different dishes available. Expect to see everything from mac and cheese, risotto, haggis and black pudding bon bons, fish and chicken goujons and even sticky toffee pudding and crème brulee.

It is a stylish setting and you’ll often find that they will host musicians who perform live, too.

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DY