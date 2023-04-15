Restaurant review: The Manzil in Perth is a destination for every occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: The Manzil in Perth is a destination for every occasion

We headed to The Manzil in Perth for some Indian cuisine and did not leave hungry.

The food proved stellar at Manzil Restaurant in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
By Chloe Burrell

In both Hindi and Urdu, the word Manzil means “destination.”

I won’t lie, its Fair City namesake is no destination unknown – I’ve arrived there more than once in its two decades of operating.

The Manzil

Inside, the tables are spread over two floors, with space for larger parties at ground level and more intimate tables up the ramp.

Each table is candlelit and the black and purple interior is clean, cosy and elegant.

Inside Manzil Restaurant in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The team event went for gold last March when they served the one and only Tony Hadley, lead vocalist of Spandau Ballet.

The Manzil, located in downtown Perth, is directly opposite the city’s iconic 19th century AK Bell Library, and accordingly, there’s plenty of parking just across the road.

Manzil Restaurant is located in Perth city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For those coming from further away and eyeing up Tiger, a Cobra or a pint of Kingfisher though, it’s one of the closest restaurants to both the railway station and bus station.

The food

When it comes to Indian cuisine, etiquette is famously divisive.

In fact, it’s so much so that an entire scene in BBC’s hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey was dedicated to whether everyone has a bit of everything or people rigorously stick to their own choices.

We’re firmly on the fence and usually decide if we’re sharing our dishes – or hogging them – after perusing the menu.

On this occasion, we just shared the sides – a portion of saffron basmati rice (£2.80) or pilau as its known to its friends, and a sizeable peshwari naan (£3.50) between us was ample.

But we had two rounds before we got anywhere near them.

First up, the obligatory poppadoms (80p each).

While there may be ambiguity over their spelling, there’s nothing as set-in-stone as their accompaniments.

Peshwari naan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The sweet mango chutney (£1.20), which was firmly by my side, crunchy spicy onions (£1.25) and sharp lime pickle (£1.20) were all served in bowls regulars may recognise buffet desserts being served in – most notably ice cream.

No scrimping involved, we had easily enough to top two or three of the big crisps each.

But knowing there was mountains to come, we didn’t load up beyond one each.

The starters set the tone at The Manzil – beginning as they mean to continue.

I chose to go out of my comfort zone for my starter. Rather than vegetable pakora, I opted for the exotic Bombay Aloo Chaat (£5), served with tamarind chutney.

Aloo chaat is a popular Indian street food dish, primarily made from crispy fried potato cubes flavoured with ground spices.

The dish served at The Manzil was truly a taste sensation, from sweet, to sour to spicy.

The potatoes were served with a deep red side of pomegranate seeds, covered in the sweet tamarind sauce.

I even chose to dip some of my leftover poppadom in the delicious chutney.

My partner, however, stuck with a classic, onion bhajis (£4.50).

Onion bhajis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

While you might normally expect this to come in the form of one or two large bhajis, there’s a twist at The Manzil.

The shredded onion strips are individually battered, and a plateful comes with 30 or so individual pieces – almost like tiny pakora.

Crisp and juicy, and paired with salad, lemon and mandatory tomato and mint sauce, it’s a winner.

For the main, we tried to steer clear of the obvious choices, although everyone’s go-to was there.

And with the buffet up and running again after a pandemic-enforced hiatus, you can double or treble up.

I am a huge fan of spicy dishes and always like to try a new hot curry when we frequent The Manzil.

However, something else caught my eye and I instead chose the vegetable tikka salsa (£11), commonly served as a chicken dish.

Vegetable tikka salsa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

This sweet dish had the perfect combination of both Indian and Mexican salsa and provided a unique taste that I would not have expected at an Indian eatery.

Due to it being low on the spice scale, it did take me a little while to get used to the slightly different taste.

However, it proved to be a successful main and one that I would definitely choose again (do I have the option to make it hotter?)

My partner opted for a lamb Malabar (£11), a south Indian choice, a creamy mustard-coloured sauce with plenty of meat.

The lamb Malabar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

It had no bother achieving pass marks.

In their vegetable section, The Manzil have 14 vegetarian dishes which are available as mains (£11) or just as sides for a few quid less (£7).

We can all be guilty of sticking with our own old faithful choices in Indian restaurants so this is a good way of trying new things, without committing your whole main to it.

On the menu, the Makhani tomato paneer was top of the list, and it sounded good enough to start with.

The spongy cheese cubes were submerged in a pink creamy sauce, not unlike that you’d get with butter chicken.

It was great, but we couldn’t get to the bottom of the dish as our eyes had proved substantially larger than our bellies.

Given we couldn’t finish the mains, we didn’t even look at puddings.

The verdict

The Manzil’s website says for its chefs, cooking is not a way of earning the living but their greatest passion and that management are sticklers for perfection and attention to detail.

They walk the walk.

The buffet section of Manzil Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

All the meat used is halal and all curries can be served as vegetable dishes for no extra charge.

It’s friendly and accommodating inside, the food is tasty and will leave you full and your wallet will be pleasantly surprised when the bill arrives.

Information

Address: The Manzil, 13 York Place, Perth PH2 8EP

T: 01738 446333

W: www.themanzil.co.uk

Price: £56.40 for a shared appetiser, two starters, two mains and three sides

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

