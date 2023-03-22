Popular TV chef Julie Lin to take pop-up Can-teen restaurant to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular TV chef Julie Lin to take pop-up Can-teen restaurant to Dundee

By Maria Gran
TV chef Julie Lin will be in Dundee to serve up free meals made from tinned food. Image: Zero Waste Scotland
TV chef Julie Lin will be in Dundee to serve up free meals made from tinned food. Image: Zero Waste Scotland

TV chef Julie Lin is set to serve up delicious dishes to Dundee diners, all made from tinned food.

Julie’s Can-teen will roll up at Discovery Point on Thursday March 30 with three meals available on the house.

Everything on the menu is made from tinned food, in the hopes that diners will feel “tin-spired” to take a fresh look at canned food.

The celebrity chef is on a mission to change perceptions of the cupboard staple after research shows that 55% of people in the North East have concerns about tinned food.

Between noon and 2pm, Julie will be serving up three Asian-inspired dishes for free. They include:

  • Honey and soy glazed bao buns with pineapple and pickled cucumber
  • Thai-inspired fishcakes with a charred apricot sriracha dip
  • Saag curry with chickpeas, spinach and paratha

The chef has teamed up with Zero Waste Scotland to make an attempt at changing our perception of tinned food.

Julie Lin with free food and tips in Dundee

Julie said: “Tins are an unsung ‘double whammy’ of a hero in any kitchen. They help us to keep our rising food bills lower and reduce the amount of food we buy that goes off and gets thrown away, which is a major driver of climate change.

From inside Julie’s Can-teen the chef will share her best food waste tips with Dundee. Image: Zero Waste Scotland

“Zero Waste Scotland’s research shows that nearly a quarter of people in Dundee and the North East think of tinned food as a last resort.

“That’s why my trusty Can-teen and I are taking to the road, to encourage people to give tins a chance and taste for themselves how easy it is to make delicious meals that needn’t cost the earth or the planet.

“What’s even more amazing is that tins are infinitely recyclable, meaning they can be made into other tins again and again, just by recycling them from the kerbside; which is a win-win – or rather tin-tin – for us and our environment.”

An exclusive dining experience will also be available for up to four diners within the Can-teen itself.

Lunch will be personally served by Julie, who will be on hand to dish up plenty of hints and tips on the joys of cooking with tinned food.

Tags


Tags

Conversation



