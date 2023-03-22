Popular TV chef Julie Lin to take pop-up Can-teen restaurant to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV chef Julie Lin is set to serve up delicious dishes to Dundee diners, all made from tinned food.

Julie’s Can-teen will roll up at Discovery Point on Thursday March 30 with three meals available on the house.

Everything on the menu is made from tinned food, in the hopes that diners will feel “tin-spired” to take a fresh look at canned food.

The celebrity chef is on a mission to change perceptions of the cupboard staple after research shows that 55% of people in the North East have concerns about tinned food.

Between noon and 2pm, Julie will be serving up three Asian-inspired dishes for free. They include:

Honey and soy glazed bao buns with pineapple and pickled cucumber

Thai-inspired fishcakes with a charred apricot sriracha dip

Saag curry with chickpeas, spinach and paratha

The chef has teamed up with Zero Waste Scotland to make an attempt at changing our perception of tinned food.

Julie Lin with free food and tips in Dundee

Julie said: “Tins are an unsung ‘double whammy’ of a hero in any kitchen. They help us to keep our rising food bills lower and reduce the amount of food we buy that goes off and gets thrown away, which is a major driver of climate change.

“Zero Waste Scotland’s research shows that nearly a quarter of people in Dundee and the North East think of tinned food as a last resort.

“That’s why my trusty Can-teen and I are taking to the road, to encourage people to give tins a chance and taste for themselves how easy it is to make delicious meals that needn’t cost the earth or the planet.

“What’s even more amazing is that tins are infinitely recyclable, meaning they can be made into other tins again and again, just by recycling them from the kerbside; which is a win-win – or rather tin-tin – for us and our environment.”

An exclusive dining experience will also be available for up to four diners within the Can-teen itself.

Lunch will be personally served by Julie, who will be on hand to dish up plenty of hints and tips on the joys of cooking with tinned food.