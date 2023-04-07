Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mediterranean pasta salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g Napolina Whole Wheat Fusilli

1 yellow pepper, finely diced

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

300g cherry tomatoes

45g Napolina Green Olives

1 x 400g can of Napolina Spicy Bean Salad

2 tbsp Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tbsp Napolina Balsamic Vinegar

Black pepper

1 garlic clove, finely diced

½ lemon

Method

Bring a large pan of water to the boil, season with salt. Add 300g of wholewheat fusilli pasta and cook until al dente Meanwhile, finely dice 1 yellow pepper, Slice 2 spring onions. Finely dice 1 clove of garlic. Finely chop a handful of flat leaf parsley. Halve 300g of cherry tomatoes and 45g of green olives. Drain the pasta, rinse with cold water and transfer to a large serving dish. Add 1 can of spicy bean salad. Mix well, then add the tomatoes, yellow pepper, olives, spring onions and mix together. In a separate bowl combine 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, black pepper and the chopped garlic. Add the juice of half a lemon, then stir well. Add the chopped parsley to the pasta followed by the dressing and mix well.

Serve with some more chopped parsley.

Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

1 garlic clove

1 punnet fresh cherry tomatoes on the vine

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 reduce salt stock cube

1 pinch chilli flakes

2 x cans Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs

300g whole wheat spaghetti

To serve: Fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon

Method

Heat oil in a large non-stick pan. Fry onion and garlic. Add cherry tomatoes and fry for a further few minutes. Add chopped tomatoes, the stock cube, a pinch of chilli flakes and simmer for 10 minutes. Add more water if needed. Next add the Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs fillets and sauce into the pan, cover and simmer for a further three minutes. Turn the fish halfway through. Meanwhile, in another pan boil the whole wheat spaghetti with hot salted water for the time required on the packet (approximately 6-7 minutes). Once cooked, drain the whole wheat spaghetti and stir into the mackerel and sauce. Top with fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon and serve.