Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

If pasta is the way to your heart, then you'll love these Mediterranean-inspired recipes...

By Brian Stormont
Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Image: Supplied by Princes Fish
Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Image: Supplied by Princes Fish

While it might not feel like it right now, spring is just on the horizon.

Get into the holiday spirit with these Mediterranean-inspired recipes for pasta salad from Napolina and Princes Fish, perfect for transporting you to a beach somewhere along the Spanish or Greek coast.

Mediterranean pasta salad

(Serves 4)

Mediterranean pasta salad. Image: Supplied by Napolina

Ingredients

  • 300g Napolina Whole Wheat Fusilli
  • 1 yellow pepper, finely diced
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 300g cherry tomatoes
  • 45g Napolina Green Olives
  • 1 x 400g can of Napolina Spicy Bean Salad
  • 2 tbsp Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tbsp Napolina Balsamic Vinegar
  • Black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, finely diced
  • ½ lemon

Method

  1. Bring a large pan of water to the boil, season with salt.
  2. Add 300g of wholewheat fusilli pasta and cook until al dente
  3. Meanwhile, finely dice 1 yellow pepper, Slice 2 spring onions. Finely dice 1 clove of garlic. Finely chop a handful of flat leaf parsley. Halve 300g of cherry tomatoes and 45g of green olives.
  4. Drain the pasta, rinse with cold water and transfer to a large serving dish.
  5. Add 1 can of spicy bean salad. Mix well, then add the tomatoes, yellow pepper, olives, spring onions and mix together.
  6. In a separate bowl combine 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, black pepper and the chopped garlic.
  7. Add the juice of half a lemon, then stir well.
  8. Add the chopped parsley to the pasta followed by the dressing and mix well.
    Serve with some more chopped parsley.

Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti

(Serves 4)

Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Image: Supplied by Princes Fish

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 punnet fresh cherry tomatoes on the vine
  • 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 1 reduce salt stock cube
  • 1 pinch chilli flakes
  • 2 x cans Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs
  • 300g whole wheat spaghetti

To serve: Fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon

Method

  1. Heat oil in a large non-stick pan. Fry onion and garlic. Add cherry tomatoes and fry for a further few minutes.
  2. Add chopped tomatoes, the stock cube, a pinch of chilli flakes and simmer for 10 minutes. Add more water if needed.
  3. Next add the Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs fillets and sauce into the pan, cover and simmer for a further three minutes. Turn the fish halfway through.
  4. Meanwhile, in another pan boil the whole wheat spaghetti with hot salted water for the time required on the packet (approximately 6-7 minutes).
  5. Once cooked, drain the whole wheat spaghetti and stir into the mackerel and sauce. Top with fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon and serve.

