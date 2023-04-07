Andy Kirk reveals ‘exciting’ Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe Park boss focuses on Highland League glory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk had no qualms about extending his stay at Brechin City and is excited to see how far he can take the Angus side.

Brechin boss Kirk penned a new two-year deal that will secure his future until the summer of 2025.

The ex-Dunfermline, Hearts and Northern Ireland star has his sights set on winning four games that will ensure City are crowned Highland League champions.

But his desire to stay on is fuelled by his excitement for the Kevin Mackie blueprint for a Brechin City revival.

Chairman Mackie has evolved the ethos of City to make them more community-centred.

And the club’s loyal fans are continuing to back them in their bid to make an SPFL return.

“I’m delighted to get the new contract done,” Kirk told Courier Sport.

“It’s something we’ve been speaking about since January and I had no hesitation in signing.

“It’s a fantastic club with a lot of good people here. We do things the right way.

“We are just over a year and a half into the project and it’s exciting to see where we can take it.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here. The chairman and the rest of the board are fantastic.

“They are a great support and give us great backing.

“They’ve supported me in extending the contracts of a number of players recently. The likes of Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod have all agreed deals.

“The obvious chat in all those discussions was about my future so I’m delighted to agree a deal to stay.

Andy Kirk is delighted with Brechin City squad

✍️ 𝗠𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗘 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧 The club is delighted to confirm that vice-captain Kevin McHattie has signed a 2 year extension to his contract to keep him at Glebe Park until the summer of 2025. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/scyqybpsaB pic.twitter.com/DCHJbZDDRM — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 1, 2023

“We have a good group here now. There’s the nucleus of a squad that can and will be successful.

“That takes a bit of time to build and you need to keep it together.

“We might need to add one or two to strengthen as we go but it won’t be wholesale changes like it was at the start.

“When I first came in we had just three signed players.

“At that point it’s a big ask to quickly assemble a team that will win a league title.

“But we feel like we are in a good place at the moment and still have this title in our own hands.

“Hopefully, we can get it over the line.”

The Club have marked the outstanding contribution of long-serving kitman Allan Grieve by naming the kit room in his honour. 'Grievesie' is well known by committee members, coaches, players and supporters across the generations within the football community (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rf8vScDDyU — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Brechin have honoured long-serving kitman Allan Grieve by renaming the kit room after him.

‘Grievesie’ is a popular figure at Brechin, having been at City for more than five decades.

He is one of a number of backroom staff who have supported the club for several years.