Andy Kirk reveals ‘exciting’ Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe Park boss focuses on Highland League glory

Kirk has been in charge of Brechin since June 2021 but has agreed a deal that will keep him at the Highland League title challengers until 2025.

By Ewan Smith
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk had no qualms about extending his stay at Brechin City and is excited to see how far he can take the Angus side.

Brechin boss Kirk penned a new two-year deal that will secure his future until the summer of 2025.

The ex-Dunfermline, Hearts and Northern Ireland star has his sights set on winning four games that will ensure City are crowned Highland League champions.

But his desire to stay on is fuelled by his excitement for the Kevin Mackie blueprint for a Brechin City revival.

Chairman Mackie has evolved the ethos of City to make them more community-centred.

Andy Kirk and his assistant Stephen Simmons have done a great job at Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

And the club’s loyal fans are continuing to back them in their bid to make an SPFL return.

“I’m delighted to get the new contract done,” Kirk told Courier Sport.

“It’s something we’ve been speaking about since January and I had no hesitation in signing.

“It’s a fantastic club with a lot of good people here. We do things the right way.

Kevin Mackie has changed the ethos of Brechin. Image: Brechin City

“We are just over a year and a half into the project and it’s exciting to see where we can take it.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here. The chairman and the rest of the board are fantastic.

“They are a great support and give us great backing.

“They’ve supported me in extending the contracts of a number of players recently. The likes of Kevin McHattie, Marc Scott and Fraser MacLeod have all agreed deals.

“The obvious chat in all those discussions was about my future so I’m delighted to agree a deal to stay.

Andy Kirk is delighted with Brechin City squad

 

“We have a good group here now. There’s the nucleus of a squad that can and will be successful.

“That takes a bit of time to build and you need to keep it together.

“We might need to add one or two to strengthen as we go but it won’t be wholesale changes like it was at the start.

“When I first came in we had just three signed players.

“At that point it’s a big ask to quickly assemble a team that will win a league title.

“But we feel like we are in a good place at the moment and still have this title in our own hands.

“Hopefully, we can get it over the line.”

Meanwhile, Brechin have honoured long-serving kitman Allan Grieve by renaming the kit room after him.

‘Grievesie’ is a popular figure at Brechin, having been at City for more than five decades.

He is one of a number of backroom staff who have supported the club for several years.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented