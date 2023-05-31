Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Celebrating 300 years of Adam Smith: Fife food festival on the menu in Kirkcaldy

Looking for a fun day out with the family in Fife?

In partnership with Fife College
Students doing a demonstration at the Fife Adam Smith Food Festival.

Feeling a bit peckish? Or simply looking for something fun to do with the family this Summer?

Perk up that palate and get those tastebuds ready – it’s time to head to Fife for the Adam Smith Food Festival in Kirkcaldy this summer. Featuring Chef Gary Maclean, Scotland’s award-winning, MasterChef the Professionals winner 2016, and taking place at Fife College, the Adam Smith Food Festival is on the menu for one day only on 10 June 2023 from 10am – 4pm.

Tickets for entry and the workshops are free, but be sure to reserve your space in advance.

A taste of Summer in Fife

Ideal for a family-friendly day-out, a trip Fife to the Adam Smith Food Festival is a great way to while away a Saturday this June. Conveniently located at the Kirkcaldy Campus, the festival will host an array of food-stands, workshops, talks, samples and more.

Bakery items at Fife Food Festival
Browse the stalls for a taste of Scotland’s finest.

Offering something for foodies of all ages, the festival will host activities for kids too, from smoothie-making workshops, cupcake decorating workshops to face-painting and more.

Demonstrations and talks featuring award-winning Scottish chef

Glasgow-born Chef Gary Maclean is a multi-award winning chef and Senior Lecturer at City of Glasgow College , as well as winner of 2016 MasterChef the Professionals. With a passion for mentoring young chefs and creative cooking, Chef Gary Maclean has become a staple on Scottish television and a leader in the culinary arts.

Chef Gary will be at the Adam Smith Food Festival in Kirkcaldy this June, hosting talks and demonstrations.

Fife food festival to commemorate 300th birthday of Scottish economist

Adam Smith illustration.
Adam Smith, born in 1732 in Kirkcaldy, was pioneer in the thinking of the political economy and a leading figure of Scottish enlightenment.

The Adam Smith Food Festival returns to Kirkcaldy to celebrate the 300th birthday of a very famous Scotsman. Adam Smith was born in 1723 in Kirkcaldy.  A Scottish moral philosopher and economist, Smith is best known as the author of Wealth Of Nations (1776), one of the most influential books ever written.

Geoffrey Proudlock, Director of Business, Enterprise and Tourism with Supported Programmes, shared a little known fact about the famous figure:  “Adam Smith was known to have enjoyed a glass of Claret of the evenings with friends followed by a punch, which historians have said included a spirit of rum or brandy, fruit, sugar, spices, and a base of wine.”

While there will be more than a tipple’s worth of cocktail-making demonstrations and workshops at the food festival, the organisers have created a special recipe to celebrate the day – you can even book onto a workshop to learn how to make the cocktail at the festival. Inspired by the great man himself, this cocktail is made with all of Adam Smith’s favourite ingredients. So, why not try it for yourself and get ready for Fife College’s Adam Smith Food Festival in Kirkcaldy this June.

The Wealth of Nations Cocktail

Cocktail making workshop at Fife Food Festival
Try your hand at the Wealth of Nations cocktail, inspired by Adam Smith

Ingredients:

40ml Spiced Rum

50ml Claret (or Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon)

10ml Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

Dehydrated Lemon & peppercorns to garnish

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a glass and garnish.

The Adam Smith Food Festival, celebrating the 300th birthday of Kirkcaldy-born Scottish philosopher and economist Adam Smith, will take place at the Kirkcaldy Campus, St Brycedale Avenue, Kirkcaldy 10am – 4pm on 10 June 2023.

Entry is free and no ticket is required but if you would like to attend any of the free workshops, these should be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

