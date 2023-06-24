Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry

I had arranged to meet my friend for a curry several days before the mini heatwave swept over Tayside.

Which is why, as I approached one of Dundee’s favourite Indian restaurants last week, the sun beating down on my sweaty face, I wondered what I had let myself in for.

Goa, named after a small state on the south western coastline of India, is situated on Erksine Lane, just off Brook Street, in Broughty Ferry.

The business has been named Best of Dundee at the Scottish Curry Awards four times – including in 2022 – so I was keen to try it for myself.

Goa Indian Restaurant

It was 6.40pm on a Thursday night (yes, I was 10 minutes late – blame Xplore) when I stepped into the thankfully cool entryway of the restaurant, which was dimly lit by a grand black chandelier.

The venue, which boasts a sparkling bar area, is decorated in deep hues of blue, with exotic wallpaper, large mirrors, brass ornaments and an eclectic selection of artwork.

As I ascended the staircase, I was surprised to see well-trodden social distancing stickers still plastered on floor.

But I didn’t have much time to ponder the good old days as I was quickly directed to my table by a friendly member of staff, where my eating companion was already seated.

We were seated next to a window by the bar, where we had a lovely view overlooking the nearby treetops.

The venue, which opened 15 years ago and is run by Ziaul Alam, seats 44 guests.

There were three other parties in on this particular evening, all of whom had an air of confidence which told me they are regulars and they will be having their usual, please.

We were promptly handed thick leather-bound menus, which took a good few minutes to flip through.

There was plenty to choose from – from seafood grill options and fruit curries to European dishes such as fish and chips, as well as a three-course children’s deal.

There was even a pre-theatre menu – which is how I learned that Broughty Ferry has a theatre.

But as a vegetarian, my eyes settled on the impressive list of meat-free ‘gardener’s choices’, which can be ordered as a side or a main dish.

The food

Our shared appetizer of poppadums with a mixed chutney tray soon appeared, which we eagerly tucked into.

The four dips, which included a classic mango chutney, a creamy herb sauce and a spicy onion concoction, were packed with flavour.

I’m not usually one to complain about large portions, but the copious servings of each chutney meant that we barely ate a quarter of the tray, which felt slightly wasteful.

Then our starters arrived. Kieran had requested the chicken pakora, which was succulent and tasty he told me, but lacked a little seasoning.

My onion bhaji, presented in four triangular shaped slices, was fresh, crispy and not too greasy.

After happily clearing our plates, it was time for the main event. We had been slightly ambitious and ordered a curry each with two sides of rice (one pilau, one plain boiled) and a peshwari naan to share. We had originally tried to order a naan each – much to the waiter’s despair – and I was grateful for his intervention once I saw the size of it. Said naan was sweet, buttery and doughy.

Kieran opted for the lamb tikka balti, which came topped with crispy onions and a scattering of herbs. He was very happy.

My aloo gobi – a tomato-based cauliflower and potato curry – did not disappoint. The cauliflower was tender with a little crunch and the potatoes light and fluffy.

The portions were very generous and we were forced to take our leftovers home in a couple of doggy bags.

Despite feeling like I could roll out of the restaurant, we rounded off the meal with a coffee each, which hit the spot.

Our bill was presented with lemon-scented hand wipes and mint chocolates (Kieran told me they aid digestion) which were pleasant touches.

The verdict

For those who enjoy authentic Indian cuisine and a luxury dining experience, I cannot recommend Goa enough.

With a large menu which is vegetarian, child and picky-eater approved, it is a great option for families and large parties.

The staff, whose service is slick and professional, are welcoming and give the impression they really do care.

With fresh, seasonal ingredients and enormous portions, it is also great value for money – and my curry tasted even better the next day.

Information

Address: 7 Erskine Lane, Dundee, DD5 1DG

T: 01382 770 730

W: https://goabroughtyferry.co.uk/

Price: £74.80 for two starters, two mains, two sides, four soft drinks and two coffees.

Scores:

Food: 4.5

Service: 5

Surrounding: 4.5

