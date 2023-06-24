Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Enjoy an Indian summer at Goa in Broughty Ferry

The business has been named Best of Dundee at the Scottish Curry Awards four times - so I was keen to try it for myself.

Aloo gobi with rice and peshwari naan. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Poppy Watson

I had arranged to meet my friend for a curry several days before the mini heatwave swept over Tayside.

Which is why, as I approached one of Dundee’s favourite Indian restaurants last week, the sun beating down on my sweaty face, I wondered what I had let myself in for.

Goa, named after a small state on the south western coastline of India, is situated on Erksine Lane, just off Brook Street, in Broughty Ferry.

The business has been named Best of Dundee at the Scottish Curry Awards four times – including in 2022 – so I was keen to try it for myself.

Goa is located on Erskine Lane in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson.

Goa Indian Restaurant

It was 6.40pm on a Thursday night (yes, I was 10 minutes late – blame Xplore) when I stepped into the thankfully cool entryway of the restaurant, which was dimly lit by a grand black chandelier.

The venue, which boasts a sparkling bar area, is decorated in deep hues of blue, with exotic wallpaper, large mirrors, brass ornaments and an eclectic selection of artwork.

As I ascended the staircase, I was surprised to see well-trodden social distancing stickers still plastered on floor.

But I didn’t have much time to ponder the good old days as I was quickly directed to my table by a friendly member of staff, where my eating companion was already seated.

The restaurant has taken home several awards. Image: Alan Richardson. 

We were seated next to a window by the bar, where we had a lovely view overlooking the nearby treetops.

The venue, which opened 15 years ago and is run by Ziaul Alam, seats 44 guests.

There were three other parties in on this particular evening, all of whom had an air of confidence which told me they are regulars and they will be having their usual, please.

The venue seats 44 guests. Image: Alan Richardson.

We were promptly handed thick leather-bound menus, which took a good few minutes to flip through.

There was plenty to choose from – from seafood grill options and fruit curries to European dishes such as fish and chips, as well as a three-course children’s deal.

There was even a pre-theatre menu – which is how I learned that Broughty Ferry has a theatre.

But as a vegetarian, my eyes settled on the impressive list of meat-free ‘gardener’s choices’, which can be ordered as a side or a main dish.

The food

Our shared appetizer of poppadums with a mixed chutney tray soon appeared, which we eagerly tucked into.

The four dips, which included a classic mango chutney, a creamy herb sauce and a spicy onion concoction, were packed with flavour.

I’m not usually one to complain about large portions, but the copious servings of each chutney meant that we barely ate a quarter of the tray, which felt slightly wasteful.

Poppadums with the mixed chutney tray. Image: Alan Richardson. 

Then our starters arrived. Kieran had requested the chicken pakora, which was succulent and tasty he told me, but lacked a little seasoning.

My onion bhaji, presented in four triangular shaped slices, was fresh, crispy and not too greasy.

Onion bhaji. Image: Alan Richardson.

After happily clearing our plates, it was time for the main event. We had been slightly ambitious and ordered a curry each with two sides of rice (one pilau, one plain boiled) and a peshwari naan to share. We had originally tried to order a naan each – much to the waiter’s despair – and I was grateful for his intervention once I saw the size of it. Said naan was sweet, buttery and doughy.

Kieran opted for the lamb tikka balti, which came topped with crispy onions and a scattering of herbs. He was very happy.

Chicken pakora. Image: Alan Richardson. 

My aloo gobi – a tomato-based cauliflower and potato curry – did not disappoint. The cauliflower was tender with a little crunch and the potatoes light and fluffy.

The portions were very generous and we were forced to take our leftovers home in a couple of doggy bags.

Despite feeling like I could roll out of the restaurant, we rounded off the meal with a coffee each, which hit the spot.

Our bill was presented with lemon-scented hand wipes and mint chocolates (Kieran told me they aid digestion) which were pleasant touches.

Lamb tikka balti, Image: Alan Richardson.

The verdict

For those who enjoy authentic Indian cuisine and a luxury dining experience, I cannot recommend Goa enough.

With a large menu which is vegetarian, child and picky-eater approved, it is a great option for families and large parties.

The staff, whose service is slick and professional, are welcoming and give the impression they really do care.

With fresh, seasonal ingredients and enormous portions, it is also great value for money – and my curry tasted even better the next day.

Chef Ragn Miah Ahmed. Image: Alan Richardson. 

Information

Address: 7 Erskine Lane, Dundee, DD5 1DG

T: 01382 770 730

W: https://goabroughtyferry.co.uk/

Price: £74.80 for two starters, two mains, two sides, four soft drinks and two coffees.

Scores:

Food: 4.5
Service: 5
Surrounding: 4.5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

