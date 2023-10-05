Drive-Thru Review: What did we make of Dundee’s ‘fitness food’ offering The Nourish Takeout Co?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drive-Thru Review: What did we make of Dundee’s ‘fitness food’ offering The Nourish Takeout Co?

In an attempt to have a healthy lunch, we tested out the offering at The Nourish Takeout Co on Nethergate.

By Maria Gran

We might not be health fanatics, but that wasn’t going to stop us from trying Dundee’s healthy takeaway.

The Nourish Takeout Co opened at the end of June offering calorie counted breakfasts, brunches and beverages.

In July, their offer and opening hours expanded to include Nourish Boxes. These freshly made meal boxes boast a protein, two sides, seasoning and a sauce.

Takeaway owners Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe also run Functional Fitness gyms in Dundee and St Andrews – so we see why macronutrients are important to them.

While neither my colleague Joanna nor I are calorie counters, we were still curious about these healthy lunch boxes and decided to give them a go.

As The Nourish Takeout Co boasts an impressive drinks menu as well, we got a smoothie and slushie to wash it down with.

Summery Berry Blast Smoothie

Joanna’s first reaction to her summery berry blast smoothie was “that is so tasty”.

The fruity drink will set you back £5.50 (and has 312 calories if that’s more important to you).

A cup of smoothie from The Nourish Takeout Co
The pink summery berry blast smoothie went down a treat.

Balancing out the sweet fruitiness is a sour tang from the berries, making this smoothie a winner in Joanna’s books.

Rating: 4/5

Mojito Clear Whey Slushie

I should have drunk my mojito clear whey slushie while waiting for our food, but I saved it for the car and it melted. Thankfully the flavour was all still there.

The £4 slushie had a fluffy consistency and white colour pre-melt, and I’m amazed at how something so close to water can have 25(!) grams of protein in it.

A clear whey slushie and a smoothie inside The Nourish Takeout Co
We were impressed by The Nourish Takeout Co’s drinks.

From the first sip, the classic lime and mint notes of a mojito came through and I enjoyed every mouthful.

Rating: 4/5

The “G”

Joanna ordered from the top of The Nourish Takeout Co’s favourite list and went for The “G”. It contains chicken with piri seasoning, “parmie” potatoes, roasted vegetables and sriracha mayo.

Each Nourish Box costs the same, £8.75 without any extras. While it’s a relatively pricey takeaway lunch, it is a sizeable portion that will really fill you up.

A takeout box with chicken, vegetables and sauce
The “G” has piri chicken, potatoes, roasted veg and sriracha mayo.

A bit of a spice wimp, Joanna struggled slightly with this dish, wondering if it was a bit of a faux pas to go for the piri chicken.

The flavours from the roasted vegetables and sriracha mayo however were good, and the potatoes were lovely and soft.

Rating: 3/5

Vegan Spice

Even more of a possible faux pas, budding wimp Maria opted for the vegan spice box instead of building her own, despite the name.

The £8.75 dish contains vegan piri chicken, spiced couscous, roasted vegetables and vegan garlic aioli.

This “chicken” lives up to its name and offers a proper kick. Offering some relief was the aioli on top, of which there was thankfully plenty.

A takeout box of vegan chicken, couscous, veg and garlic aioli
The vegan spice thankfully had lots of garlic aioli on top.

Despite being listed as spiced couscous I didn’t have an issue with it at all, it was well seasoned and had a nice flavour. The roasted veg, mostly red peppers and red onions, tasted fresh.

This was also a huge portion, which I was expecting considering the price point. I couldn’t finish it as a lunch and saved some for later, and I think it would make a great dinner option on the go too.

Rating: 3.5/5

