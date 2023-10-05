Drive-Thru Review: What did we make of Dundee’s ‘fitness food’ offering The Nourish Takeout Co?

We might not be health fanatics, but that wasn’t going to stop us from trying Dundee’s healthy takeaway.

The Nourish Takeout Co opened at the end of June offering calorie counted breakfasts, brunches and beverages.

In July, their offer and opening hours expanded to include Nourish Boxes. These freshly made meal boxes boast a protein, two sides, seasoning and a sauce.

Takeaway owners Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe also run Functional Fitness gyms in Dundee and St Andrews – so we see why macronutrients are important to them.

While neither my colleague Joanna nor I are calorie counters, we were still curious about these healthy lunch boxes and decided to give them a go.

As The Nourish Takeout Co boasts an impressive drinks menu as well, we got a smoothie and slushie to wash it down with.

Summery Berry Blast Smoothie

Joanna’s first reaction to her summery berry blast smoothie was “that is so tasty”.

The fruity drink will set you back £5.50 (and has 312 calories if that’s more important to you).

Balancing out the sweet fruitiness is a sour tang from the berries, making this smoothie a winner in Joanna’s books.

Rating: 4/5

Mojito Clear Whey Slushie

I should have drunk my mojito clear whey slushie while waiting for our food, but I saved it for the car and it melted. Thankfully the flavour was all still there.

The £4 slushie had a fluffy consistency and white colour pre-melt, and I’m amazed at how something so close to water can have 25(!) grams of protein in it.

From the first sip, the classic lime and mint notes of a mojito came through and I enjoyed every mouthful.

Rating: 4/5

The “G”

Joanna ordered from the top of The Nourish Takeout Co’s favourite list and went for The “G”. It contains chicken with piri seasoning, “parmie” potatoes, roasted vegetables and sriracha mayo.

Each Nourish Box costs the same, £8.75 without any extras. While it’s a relatively pricey takeaway lunch, it is a sizeable portion that will really fill you up.

A bit of a spice wimp, Joanna struggled slightly with this dish, wondering if it was a bit of a faux pas to go for the piri chicken.

The flavours from the roasted vegetables and sriracha mayo however were good, and the potatoes were lovely and soft.

Rating: 3/5

Vegan Spice

Even more of a possible faux pas, budding wimp Maria opted for the vegan spice box instead of building her own, despite the name.

The £8.75 dish contains vegan piri chicken, spiced couscous, roasted vegetables and vegan garlic aioli.

This “chicken” lives up to its name and offers a proper kick. Offering some relief was the aioli on top, of which there was thankfully plenty.

Despite being listed as spiced couscous I didn’t have an issue with it at all, it was well seasoned and had a nice flavour. The roasted veg, mostly red peppers and red onions, tasted fresh.

This was also a huge portion, which I was expecting considering the price point. I couldn’t finish it as a lunch and saved some for later, and I think it would make a great dinner option on the go too.

Rating: 3.5/5