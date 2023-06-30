New ‘fitness food’ takeaway opens in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ‘fitness food’ takeaway opens in Dundee city centre

The owners hope they can capitalise on a gap in the market for healthy takeaway options.

By Gavin Harper
The Nourish Take Out Co. has opened in Nethergate, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A new ‘fitness food’ takeaway run by the founders of a Dundee gym has opened in Dundee city centre.

Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe have run Functional Fitness gyms in Dundee and St Andrews for the past decade.

Now they have opened The Nourish Takeout Co  – a takeaway with healthy alternatives – on Dundee’s Murraygate.

Graham said: “I’ve got four kids and three of them play football. I don’t get home until late in the evening and think I can’t be bothered cooking.

“I thought wouldn’t it be great if we could order something that wasn’t a kebab, a chippy or a pizza.

“When I saw the possibilities of what could be done, I went for it.”

New Dundee ‘fitness food’ takeaway

While Jonny is looking after the gyms, Graham has been handed the responsibility of opening the new takeaway.

“I still take personal training classes at the gym, so I’ve been doing this in my evenings and weekends,” said Graham.

“It’s taken us about six months but the idea came about probably two years ago. I was just too scared to do it.”

Graham McCann inside the new Nourish Take Out Co. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Graham said the takeaway, located in the former Muchacho premises, has been given some upgrades.

He has plans for a more extensive refurbishment if the venture takes off.

“We’ve taken on a short-term lease at the moment. If it all goes well in the first six months, we’re hopeful we can get a long-term agreement.”

Graham acknowledged that people are tightening their belts to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

However, he feels there is an opportunity to make inroads in the market.

He said: “Everyone else is saying they better cut back. I feel it too – but it doesn’t mean I stop eating out, I just do it less.

“If we can make a success of this now, then you are on to something. Imagine what it could be when the financial climate is better?”

Jobs created and plans for more

The shop is currently on a limited menu, which includes protein pancakes, overnight oats, smoothies and coffees.

However Graham said that is only to allow staff to find their feet.

“With the full menu, people will be able to choose their meat, or vegan alternative, pick a seasoning, a side, veg and a sauce.

“That will show that you can have nice, tasty food but still hit your goals. Being personal trainers, we want to tie it in to fitness goals.

Team member Louise Smith preparing a mini pancake box. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Eating well and exercise contribute massively to improving your physical and mental health.”

Nine jobs have been created initially, and Graham said there may be more jobs created.

He said: “The staff have been first class – I couldn’t be happier with them.

“But already I’ve found that where I thought we could get away with having one person on, we really need two, so that might be a lesson for us.

“If it keeps going the way it’s going, we’ll need more staff.”

