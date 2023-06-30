New ‘fitness food’ takeaway opens in Dundee city centre

A new ‘fitness food’ takeaway run by the founders of a Dundee gym has opened in Dundee city centre.

Graham McCann and Jonny Crowe have run Functional Fitness gyms in Dundee and St Andrews for the past decade.

Now they have opened The Nourish Takeout Co – a takeaway with healthy alternatives – on Dundee’s Murraygate.

Graham said: “I’ve got four kids and three of them play football. I don’t get home until late in the evening and think I can’t be bothered cooking.

“I thought wouldn’t it be great if we could order something that wasn’t a kebab, a chippy or a pizza.

“When I saw the possibilities of what could be done, I went for it.”

New Dundee ‘fitness food’ takeaway

While Jonny is looking after the gyms, Graham has been handed the responsibility of opening the new takeaway.

“I still take personal training classes at the gym, so I’ve been doing this in my evenings and weekends,” said Graham.

“It’s taken us about six months but the idea came about probably two years ago. I was just too scared to do it.”

Graham said the takeaway, located in the former Muchacho premises, has been given some upgrades.

He has plans for a more extensive refurbishment if the venture takes off.

“We’ve taken on a short-term lease at the moment. If it all goes well in the first six months, we’re hopeful we can get a long-term agreement.”

Graham acknowledged that people are tightening their belts to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

However, he feels there is an opportunity to make inroads in the market.

He said: “Everyone else is saying they better cut back. I feel it too – but it doesn’t mean I stop eating out, I just do it less.

“If we can make a success of this now, then you are on to something. Imagine what it could be when the financial climate is better?”

Jobs created and plans for more

The shop is currently on a limited menu, which includes protein pancakes, overnight oats, smoothies and coffees.

However Graham said that is only to allow staff to find their feet.

“With the full menu, people will be able to choose their meat, or vegan alternative, pick a seasoning, a side, veg and a sauce.

“That will show that you can have nice, tasty food but still hit your goals. Being personal trainers, we want to tie it in to fitness goals.

“Eating well and exercise contribute massively to improving your physical and mental health.”

Nine jobs have been created initially, and Graham said there may be more jobs created.

He said: “The staff have been first class – I couldn’t be happier with them.

“But already I’ve found that where I thought we could get away with having one person on, we really need two, so that might be a lesson for us.

“If it keeps going the way it’s going, we’ll need more staff.”