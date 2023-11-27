National Chef of the Year winner Alex will ‘always be nervous’ despite success at Crieff restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Chef of the Year winner Alex will ‘always be nervous’ despite success at Crieff restaurant

Previous winners of the prestigious National Chef of the Year award include celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay OBE.

By Joanna Bremner
Alex Angelogiannis, senior sous chef from the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, was crowned winner in the National Chef of the Year competition.
Alex Angelogiannis, senior sous chef from the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, was crowned winner in the National Chef of the Year competition. Image: Craft Guild of Chefs.

One month on from winning the National Chef of the Year, Alex Angelogiannis, is still “nervous” in the kitchen.

36-year-old Alex, who moved to the UK to follow a passion for cooking, said winning the prestigious award won’t change the pressure he feels on the job.

The competition, which began in 1972, covers the whole UK and has previous winners such as Gordon Ramsay OBE.

Senior sous chef Alex remains “nervous” despite winning the first award he has ever gone up for.

“A lot of people doubt themselves on a daily basis,” he says.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve won National Chef of the Year, you question everything that you do.

“That’s how you improve.”

National Chef of the year Alex Angelogiannis in the kitchen.
Alex Angelogiannis, senior sous chef from the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, was crowned winner in the National Chef of the Year competition. Image: Craft Guild of Chefs.

Winning the award hasn’t taken the pressure off for Alex, but that’s how he likes it.

Alex continues: “I think everyone has nerves before a busy Saturday night.

“Cooking when you have a Michelin Guide in or some famous food critic, or even another chef, you’re always nervous.

“I don’t think that changes. That never leaves.

“I think the only way to become better is to constantly question what you’re doing.

“Once you start getting comfortable or too confident, I think that is when you maybe start getting a bit sloppy. So you might not push yourself as hard as you can.”

What is it like being a sous chef at a Michelin Star restaurant in Perthshire?

Alex, who studied at Le Monde Culinary Institute in Athens, grew up with many cooks in the family.

“I grew up in a typical Greek family back home,” he says, “everyone cooked.

“Where we lived, my aunt was in one flat, my grandmother was in another flat across the hall.

“They all cooked and competed with one another. There was always this sense of competition and food brought everyone together.”

The National Chef of the Year 2023 winner works as a senior sous chef at the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, under head chef Mark Donald.

Working at a Michelin Star venue means high pressure shifts for Alex, but he enjoys every minute of it.

“There is pressure,” he says, “but the benefit of working in a small restaurant like ours, means less covers. We can focus on the fun part – the cooking.

Alex Angelogiannis, National Chef of the Year winner.
Alex Angelogiannis, National Chef of the Year winner. Image: Craft Guild of Chefs.

“Sure, there are stresses and we need to perform to make sure all the guests have a great experience.

“But what would be more stressful is running around because you have 150 covers.

“These smaller restaurants give you the chance to have a nicer work environment which is hyper-focused on the cooking.”

National chef of the year winner – ‘You have to win before you walk into the ring’

The competition itself led to some sleepless nights for Alex.

To win, Alex had to take part in a cook-off at the University of West London, preparing dishes for judges including Kenny Atkinson, Anna Haugh and Tom Shepherd.

“The pressure of the competition reminded me of being in sports at school,” Alex explains.

“Being in the final and getting prepared for that, it’s nothing like what you do in your day to day.

“I was up at 4am from nerves that morning.

“Then I was awake all that time from 4am to 11am when I’d be starting to cook. I really had to make myself stay focused and keep my mindset that I would go in there and win.

“That’s like when boxers go into a ring. You have to win before you walk into the ring, it’s about mentality.

“It’s not just your ability to cook. Everyone in that room had talent and skill.”

Both first and second place positions went to Scottish chefs, with Matthew Smith, head chef from Inver Restaurant in Argyll & Bute taking the runner-up spot.

Alex adds: “I am very happy that I did the competition and I’m very proud that I was able to go in and with not much experience in competitions, execute my plan and win.

“At the same time, I’m very aware that anyone who was in there that day could have won.”

