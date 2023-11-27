Revenge attack husband jailed for torching BMW in Fife street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revenge attack husband jailed for torching BMW in Fife street

Darren Reape's attack burned out the car and damaged a nearby property and van in Crosshill.

By Jamie McKenzie
A vengeful husband who torched a BMW on a Fife street after learning another man was having an affair with his wife has been jailed.

Darren Reape bought petrol at a filling station in Cowdenbeath before setting the car alight in St Ronans Gardens, Crosshill, on June 1 last year.

The 32-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to setting fire to the vehicle after sending a message threatening violence to his rival a few weeks before.

Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Reape for 18 months and told him: “This was a revenge attack”.

Burned out BMW

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court previously that shortly before April 15 2022 Reape had learned of the affair.

Both men had known each other for over a year and were on friendly terms and there had been difficulties in both of their marriages.

Messages sent by Reape on April 15 to the man included “I am not stopping until I see you.”

He said: “You cannot hide in a hotel the rest of your life, face the music,” and “you have made the biggest mistake of your life you dirty, dirty ba***rd”.

Darren Reape set the BMW alight in a ‘revenge attack’ in Fife.

On May 29 or 30, the victim’s partner parked and locked the BMW.

On June 1, after 10pm, Reape obtained a can of petrol from a filling station in Cowdenbeath, telling the man driving him that it was for a motorbike.

Reape left the vehicle and walked to St Monans Gardens and used the petrol to set fire to the BMW, returned to the car and told the driver to drive off.

Mr Thomson said the BMW became engulfed with flames and firefighters arrived a short time later.

Windows and doors of a nearby property were also damaged, as was a works van in the street.

Admission

In late July last year, police had reason to speak to Reape about an unconnected matter but the officers were aware he was a fireraising suspect.

After being charged, he began asking officers about the other man, saying he was “going to find” the complainer and that this is why he put on a balaclava and burned his car.

Reape, of Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston, admitted fireraising in Crosshill and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending the earlier text message.

In his plea in mitigation, defence lawyer Alan Davie said Reape’s extreme dislike of the complainer festered for a long time and he wanted to gain a degree of revenge.

He said he learned the whereabouts of the complainer’s car on the day of the offence and took the opportunity to set fire to it.

The lawyer said Reape had been drinking alcohol at the time.

He said his client has had time to reflect the consequences could have been more serious.

Jailed for ‘revenge attack’

The sheriff pointed out Reape had been given multiple community payback orders in the past but continued to offend.

In sentencing, he said Reape effectively followed through with the threats he made to his victim in April.

Sheriff Macnair said between those dates it appears Reape had been searching for the man.

The sheriff told him: “This was a revenge attack.

“There is no mitigation in the circumstances, in my view.

“Charge four of this indictment is far too serious for a CPO where you, having searched for the complainer, then bought petrol, went to his car, put petrol on his car, set fire to it, destroying it and damaging neighbouring property – both vehicles and a house.

“In all the circumstances I am entirely satisfied there is no alternative but custody”.

The sheriff sentenced Reape to 18 months, reduced from two years due to his early guilty plea.

