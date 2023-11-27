Dundee mum sacked for being pregnant wins £25k in ‘unprecedented’ tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee mum sacked for being pregnant wins £25k in ‘unprecedented’ tribunal

Toni Ogilvie was dismissed from her job as a cleaner with Evora Contracts in March.

By Laura Devlin
Toni Ogilvie.
Toni Ogilvie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Dundee mum has been awarded more than £25,000 after an employment tribunal found she was unfairly discriminated against for being pregnant.

Antonia Ogilvie, known as Toni, was dismissed from her job as a cleaner with now defunct Evora Contracts in March.

The tribunal heard Ms Ogilvie was employed by the firm from August 2022 but had began to suffer from sickness due to her pregnancy in November.

This resulted in her being off from work for around five weeks, returning to the job in January 2023.

Ms Ogilvie, 29, was then signed off sick with back pain in February.

The following month she was informed through a WhatsApp message her contract had been terminated with immediate effect due to her “medical conditions”.

The message added Ms Ogilvie’s health had to be a “priority”.

Ms Ogilvie subsequently sued the owner of the cleaning firm, Kendra Mann, for discrimination.

Dundee mum’s employment tribunal twist

The tribunal heard how the dismissal left the mother-of-two “distressed, disheartened and upset” and she had to undergo counselling as a result.

In a bizarre twist, attempts were made by a third party – an individual referred to as Mr John Smith – to postpone a judgement in the case by claiming he “owned” Ms Mann.

He also questioned the authority of the tribunal, citing the Declaration of Arbroath, an unspecified piece of UN legislation, and the Hague Convention of Private International Law.

Paperwork said the company owner, Ms Mann, wrote to the tribunal saying she would not be attending the hearing and advised “the relevant individual” – which turned out to be Mr Smith – would be in touch.

The report then described Mr Smith’s bizarre statement.

It read: “In Mr Smith’s messages, in very brief outline, he claimed that he owned the persons of Ms Kendra Mann, raised various issues of what he claimed to be international law, and questioned the authority of the tribunal.

“He sought, in effect, the postponed of the final hearing.”

Dundee mum Toni Ogilvie and her five-month-old daughter Arlow.
Toni Ogilvie and her five-month-old daughter Arlow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

This claim was dismissed by the tribunal and in the written judgement of the case, the judge described the attempts to postpone it as “scandalous”.

The judgement added: “The conduct of both the respondent and Mr Smith on her behalf is, we consider, to be regarded as scandalous, unreasonable or vexatious under the rule.

“The magnitude of the overall picture was significant, unprecedented in the judge’s experience.”

‘Not about the money but the principle’

The tribunal found in favour of Ms Ogilvie and awarded her a total of £25,777 for “injury to feelings”.

She was awarded a further £777 for an unauthorised deduction of wages.

Speaking on the judgement, Ms Ogilvie said: “I did nothing wrong, all I did was get pregnant.

“It’s been a long process but if you feel like you’ve been discriminated against, go see someone about it and ask.

“My solicitor was with me every step of the way and was so helpful, he gave me the confidence (to do this).

“It’s not about the money but it’s the principle.”

A spokesperson for MML Law, the Dundee firm who represented Ms Ogilvie, said: “This is yet another amazing result for one of our clients in an unprecedented case as described by the judge.

“In all of the years we have never seen such a bizarre argument before an employment tribunal.

“We are delighted to get justice for our client in the most unusual of cases.”

Both the owner of Evora Contracts and Mr Smith did not wish to comment.

Conversation