Dundee offender urged decoy ’12-year-old’ not to tell after he sent dirty picture

A Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting sending a picture of his private parts to a person he believed was only 12.

Charles Tippet, 50, was snared by a decoy account operated online by Shatter The Silence vigilante paedophile hunters.

On chat app Scout, he told what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Amber his chat could get him in trouble.

He did not know how right he was because he was communicating with an online paedophile hunter.

Although the group’s “sting” was unsuccessful, Tippet, of St Ronan’s Avenue has now admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

He was released on bail and will be sentenced next month.

Chat turned vile

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Tippet opened the conversation with the decoy by saying: “Hi Amber, nice pic.”

He proceeded to say: “I think you’re very cute and sexy.”

At this stage, the decoy told Tippet she was 12, nearly 13.

Tippet replied: “I’m old enough to be your dad.

“I could get into heaps of trouble talking to you.”

Tippet repeatedly asked for her to send him pictures.

She sent a photo of a girl’s face with a filter, to which Tippet said: “Very sweet.”

He added: “Is that what you’re wearing to bed, Amber?”

Dundee man sent filthy picture

Tippet went on to ask for pictures from the girl without her top on.

After she sent an image of a pair of legs, Tippet asked for photos of “what’s up her shorts.”

Mr Robertson said: “The accused asked if she had seen a penis before and he would show her a real one.

“The accused said, if I show you my penis can I see under your shorts?”

The decoy replied: “It’s up to you if you want to show me.”

At this point, Tippet sent a naked photograph of his erect penis.

He told the decoy: “I just put my trust in you that you don’t show that to anyone or I’m in deep sh*t.”

Info passed to police

The group were unsuccessful in carrying out an online sting – generally a livestreamed confrontation with their target – so passed details of the chat to police.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Tippet, 50, admitted trying to communicate indecently for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, alarming or distressing what he thought was a girl.

His chat took place on November 19 and 20 of 2021.

Sheriff George Way placed Tippet on the Register and deferred sentencing to December 22.

He said: “I’m going to obviously have to have reports here.”

