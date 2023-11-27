Dundee offender urged decoy ’12-year-old’ not to tell after he sent dirty picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee offender urged decoy ’12-year-old’ not to tell after he sent dirty picture

Charles Tippet engaged with the decoy over two days, not realising he was being set up.

By Ross Gardiner
Charles Tippet.
Charles Tippet will return to court next month for sentencing.

A Dundee man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting sending a picture of his private parts to a person he believed was only 12.

Charles Tippet, 50, was snared by a decoy account operated online by Shatter The Silence vigilante paedophile hunters.

On chat app Scout, he told what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Amber his chat could get him in trouble.

He did not know how right he was because he was communicating with an online paedophile hunter.

Although the group’s “sting” was unsuccessful, Tippet, of St Ronan’s Avenue has now admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

He was released on bail and will be sentenced next month.

Chat turned vile

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Tippet opened the conversation with the decoy by saying: “Hi Amber, nice pic.”

He proceeded to say: “I think you’re very cute and sexy.”

Charles Tippet.
Charles Tippet of Dundee sent the decoy a filthy picture.

At this stage, the decoy told Tippet she was 12, nearly 13.

Tippet replied: “I’m old enough to be your dad.

“I could get into heaps of trouble talking to you.”

Tippet repeatedly asked for her to send him pictures.

She sent a photo of a girl’s face with a filter, to which Tippet said: “Very sweet.”

He added: “Is that what you’re wearing to bed, Amber?”

Dundee man sent filthy picture

Tippet went on to ask for pictures from the girl without her top on.

After she sent an image of a pair of legs, Tippet asked for photos of “what’s up her shorts.”

Mr Robertson said: “The accused asked if she had seen a penis before and he would show her a real one.

“The accused said, if I show you my penis can I see under your shorts?”

The decoy replied: “It’s up to you if you want to show me.”

At this point, Tippet sent a naked photograph of his erect penis.

He told the decoy: “I just put my trust in you that you don’t show that to anyone or I’m in deep sh*t.”

Info passed to police

The group were unsuccessful in carrying out an online sting – generally a livestreamed confrontation with their target – so passed details of the chat to police.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Tippet, 50, admitted trying to communicate indecently for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, alarming or distressing what he thought was a girl.

His chat took place on November 19 and 20 of 2021.

Sheriff George Way placed Tippet on the Register and deferred sentencing to December 22.

He said: “I’m going to obviously have to have reports here.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Reape.
Revenge attack husband jailed for torching BMW in Fife street
dental covid tayside
Dundee dentist suspended after illegally posting intimate photos of ex-girlfriend online
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer
Clark appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man in court over domestic abuse allegations
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — McDonald's assault and farewell bash
Rapist Brain Matthews.
Angus rapist jailed for nine years
Kenneth Grindlay.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.
Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine
Stuart Connolly.
Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy's leg and left it untreated
John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction