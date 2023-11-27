NHS Tayside insists hospital drinking water is safe after legionella found at Dundee and Arbroath sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside insists hospital drinking water is safe after legionella found at Dundee and Arbroath sites

More than 20 tests discovered the potentially deadly bacteria over several months this year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kings Cross and Arbroath Royal Infirmary.
Kings Cross Hospital and Arbroath Infirmary. Image: Google Maps

Health chiefs insist drinking water at Tayside hospitals is safe – despite legionella being discovered more than 20 times this year at sites in Dundee and Arbroath.

Documents seen by The Courier show tests carried out on water at various locations in Kings Cross Hospital in Dundee and Arbroath Infirmary discovered the potentially deadly bacteria.

The paperwork shows at least 21 tests found legionella over several months.

Most of the tests listed in these documents were carried out on sinks described as providing “drinking water” in areas like the Community Care Centre at Kings Cross and the main ward block at Arbroath along with workshops and staff rooms.

Other tests were carried out at the maternity unit and the medical unit (ward two) at Arbroath.

One of the documents showing failed legionella tests on sinks described as providing drinking water at the Community Care Centre at Kings Cross Hospital.
One of the documents showing failed legionella tests on sinks described as providing drinking water at the Community Care Centre at Kings Cross Hospital in October. Image: Supplied

However, NHS Tayside insists none of these locations are designated drinking water sources for patients or staff, and that supplies remain safe.

Legionella can cause health problems, including the lung infection Legionnaires’ disease – which is described by the NHS as uncommon but potentially “very serious”.

A whistleblower described the levels of legionella found during the tests as “cause for serious concern, especially as they have been found in medical and maternity wards”.

Tess White, the shadow public health minister with the Scottish Conservatives, also described the findings as “worrying”.

She added: “Left unchecked, legionella colonies can cause Pontiac syndrome and even pneumonia – a major risk to patients and staff in hospitals.

“This is why health boards must routinely check water supply systems for legionella.”

NHS Tayside: ‘None of the samples were from drinking water supply’

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “It is very important that the public is aware that none of the samples tested were from drinking water supply.

“We have confirmed this is the case.

“The reports from an external supplier who carry out quarterly water quality testing across our sites categorise any tap providing water from a water mains source as drinking water for the compliance reports.

“However, the reports do state the location of the tap quite clearly and this shows that none of the tap outlets identified as returning positive samples of legionella are designated drinking water sources for patients or staff.

“NHS Tayside can confirm drinking water has not been affected across any of our sites.”

The spokesperson said it was “common” for legionella to be found in large buildings, so routine tests are carried out in line with national guidance.

NHS Tayside insists none of the locations sampled are designated drinking water areas. Image: Shutterstock

They added: “During this routine sampling, legionella bacteria were found in pre-flush tests in areas where there is no patient activity including a domestic waste area, a machine workshop and a sink in a staff break area.

“None of these taps are used to provide drinking water for patients or staff.

“Pre-flush test samples are taken as soon as a tap is turned on and it is not uncommon to return positive results from pre-flush sampling in areas like these service areas where water outlets are infrequently used.

“The tap is then allowed to run for at least two minutes and the water is tested again.

“The vast majority of tests taken at this stage return negative results or levels which are not harmful.

“NHS Tayside takes water quality extremely seriously and when legionella is found during any routine testing, immediate action is taken to resolve the issue.

“A multi-disciplinary team including infection prevention and control, microbiology and estates professionals ensure highly effective procedures and practices are in place to maintain water systems.”

Earlier this month, a ward at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was shut after the discovery of legionella.

