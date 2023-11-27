St Johnstone defender Luke Robinson believes Perth team are capable of pushing for Premiership top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Luke Robinson believes Perth team are capable of pushing for Premiership top six

The on-loan Wigan man is confident Craig Levein has Saints moving in the right direction.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Robinson blocks a cross.
Luke Robinson blocks a cross. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are becoming a Premiership team to be feared, according to Luke Robinson.

And they’ll be aiming to do a lot better than merely cling onto their top-flight status.

The on-loan defender was part of a famous Wigan survival battle to stay in League One when the club went into administration.

That was described as a footballing miracle at the time.

But there would be nothing miraculous about Saints moving up their league table.

Robinson doesn’t hope for it – he expects.

“We were worried at Wigan with the situation we were in.

“Never once have I felt that way here.

“Obviously it took a long time to get our first win, which wasn’t great for confidence.

“But I could see the quality we had every day and even in the games we weren’t winning, it wasn’t a case of us being miles off the other team.

“I include the 4-0 at St Mirren in that.

“There are teams around us who we’ve played better against and we’ve beaten teams above us.

“We feel as if we can take it to any team. We’re a really tight-knit group.

“We’ll be pushing to get as high as we can – top six or higher.

“Like I said, there are teams above us who I don’t think are better.

“We won’t fear anyone.

“Now that we’ve got a proper style of play, I think teams should fear us.”

Hearts defeat not a step back

Saints didn’t get their first win (or even first goal) on the road.

But Robinson believes the performance level represented a step forward in the bigger picture.

“There have been a lot of times when we’ve gone a goal behind and there hasn’t been a belief that we could get something,” the former Scotland under-21 international explained.

“Today was totally different.

“It never felt as if we were out of the game at any point.

“I had a chance in the first half – I probably had more time than I realised. It’s gone straight at their keeper and he’s saved it.

“They’ve had a chance and it’s taken a deflection and gone in. That was the difference.

“But we’ve been on a good run performance-wise and hopefully this has continued that.”

‘Fitter, quicker, sharper’

Not only is Robinson now an ever-present in the Saints starting line-up, he’s a regular man of the match contender.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt in my career,” he said.

“I feel fitter, more robust, quicker, sharper.

“That comes with regular game-time.

“Macca gave me that and the new manager and Andy (Kirk) are now as well.

“I’ve played various positions and felt comfortable in all of them.”

Robinson added: “The manager wants us to be confident on the ball.

“He says: ‘If we give it away, I’ll take the blame’.

Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got good players but we hadn’t really been doing that.

“We’re starting to break through teams, create chances and score goals.

“We’re working on patterns of play on the training ground – 20 or 30 minutes of the same thing.

“We feel like a new team on the ball.

“Tynecastle is one of the hardest places to come.

“If we’d taken something it wouldn’t have been a case of us nicking a result.

“We’d have deserved it.

“It’s Celtic next – we got a positive result against them earlier in the season and there’s no reason why we can’t do it again.”

