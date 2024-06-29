Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield

Chris Heather, who runs Heather Street Food in Dundee, joined food and drink journalist Joanna to test out the grub from new Perth Road eatery Eastfield.

By Joanna Bremner

Eastfield in Dundee is a favourite of Heather Street Food owner, Chris Heather.

Since the eatery opened at the start of May, Chris has been along several times, testing out the ever-changing menu and enjoying every bite.

So Chris suggested Eastfield on Perth Road for my latest Drive-Thru Review, and I was happy to oblige, considering how pretty the food looks on their social media.

The Instagram page describes the menu as simply “food on plates” and “coffee in cups”.

I was keen to find out what it is about this understated venue that Chris loves so much.

What is Eastfield in Dundee like?

The venue feels very relaxed and welcoming when you step inside.

The aesthetic is simultaneously clean and modern, as well as cosy and homely.

It would be the perfect, laid back place to hang out with a coffee when you’re studying.

But what is the food like?

We got a range of dishes to take away, and the menu is certainly eclectic.

It is a little on the pricier side too, but that is absolutely fair enough when you know the ingredients are all high quality.

First off, we tried the Rarebit (£9).

This was topped with Isle of Mull cheese and, randomly, a pickle.

Having not tried Rarebit before, we were both intrigued by this dish.

The Rarebit from Eastfield in Dundee.

The flavour combination worked really well, especially with the delicious crunchy sourdough beneath.

It was a very generous portion, and only lost a half mark from me because the flavours were so strong I don’t think I could eat the full dish.

But my first Rarebit was undoubtedly a success!

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

Next up was a pasta dish, the Rigatoni (£12), served  with peas, chives and ricotta cheese.

The rigatoni from Eastfield in Dundee.

The dish was perfectly light, an ideal lunch for a sunny summer day (if we get any).

As Chris suggested, it would go nicely with an Aperol spritz.

The pasta had a good bite to it, and it wasn’t overcooked or mushy.

The flowers on top added a lovely purple splash of colour which perfected the dish’s presentation too.

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Was the eggplant dish up to scratch at Eastfield in Dundee?

The Eggplant (£12) dish isn’t something I would normally go for. It’s served with beans, ginger and chilli, as well as what we suspected was wild garlic.

It didn’t look the most appetising, but we were keen to give it a try.

The eggplant dish from Eastfield was very tasty despite appearances.

The dish was really well-cooked, and the eggplant was surprisingly moreish.

As neither of us are veggie, we’re surprised that the dish felt so complete without meat. The eggplant was the “star” of the dish and we couldn’t get enough of it.

As Chris says, “That is a chef that knows what he’s doing!”

Chris: 5 (or even 5.2!)/5

Joanna: 5/5

Finally, we couldn’t leave without trying the Guinness cake (£4).

The Guinness cake from Eastfield in Dundee wowed us.

This was utterly delicious and the most moist slice of cake I have ever had!

It didn’t, as I feared, taste strongly of Guinness, but had a lovely chocolate flavour to it.

The frosting was creamy without being sickly too, which is a plus.

I will absolutely be visiting again for a slice.

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

We had a lovely visit to Eastfield, Dundee.

The food was excellent, and I definitely understand why Chris has been visiting Eastfield so much.

For our full thoughts and live reactions, watch the video at the top of the page.

To keep up with our Drive-Thru Review series, subscribe to our Courier Food and Drink YouTube channel.

