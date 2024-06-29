Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield

Eastfield in Dundee is a favourite of Heather Street Food owner, Chris Heather.

Since the eatery opened at the start of May, Chris has been along several times, testing out the ever-changing menu and enjoying every bite.

So Chris suggested Eastfield on Perth Road for my latest Drive-Thru Review, and I was happy to oblige, considering how pretty the food looks on their social media.

The Instagram page describes the menu as simply “food on plates” and “coffee in cups”.

I was keen to find out what it is about this understated venue that Chris loves so much.

What is Eastfield in Dundee like?

The venue feels very relaxed and welcoming when you step inside.

The aesthetic is simultaneously clean and modern, as well as cosy and homely.

It would be the perfect, laid back place to hang out with a coffee when you’re studying.

But what is the food like?

We got a range of dishes to take away, and the menu is certainly eclectic.

It is a little on the pricier side too, but that is absolutely fair enough when you know the ingredients are all high quality.

First off, we tried the Rarebit (£9).

This was topped with Isle of Mull cheese and, randomly, a pickle.

Having not tried Rarebit before, we were both intrigued by this dish.

The flavour combination worked really well, especially with the delicious crunchy sourdough beneath.

It was a very generous portion, and only lost a half mark from me because the flavours were so strong I don’t think I could eat the full dish.

But my first Rarebit was undoubtedly a success!

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

Next up was a pasta dish, the Rigatoni (£12), served with peas, chives and ricotta cheese.

The dish was perfectly light, an ideal lunch for a sunny summer day (if we get any).

As Chris suggested, it would go nicely with an Aperol spritz.

The pasta had a good bite to it, and it wasn’t overcooked or mushy.

The flowers on top added a lovely purple splash of colour which perfected the dish’s presentation too.

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Was the eggplant dish up to scratch at Eastfield in Dundee?

The Eggplant (£12) dish isn’t something I would normally go for. It’s served with beans, ginger and chilli, as well as what we suspected was wild garlic.

It didn’t look the most appetising, but we were keen to give it a try.

The dish was really well-cooked, and the eggplant was surprisingly moreish.

As neither of us are veggie, we’re surprised that the dish felt so complete without meat. The eggplant was the “star” of the dish and we couldn’t get enough of it.

As Chris says, “That is a chef that knows what he’s doing!”

Chris: 5 (or even 5.2!)/5

Joanna: 5/5

Finally, we couldn’t leave without trying the Guinness cake (£4).

This was utterly delicious and the most moist slice of cake I have ever had!

It didn’t, as I feared, taste strongly of Guinness, but had a lovely chocolate flavour to it.

The frosting was creamy without being sickly too, which is a plus.

I will absolutely be visiting again for a slice.

Chris: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

We had a lovely visit to Eastfield, Dundee.

The food was excellent, and I definitely understand why Chris has been visiting Eastfield so much.

For our full thoughts and live reactions, watch the video at the top of the page.

To keep up with our Drive-Thru Review series, subscribe to our Courier Food and Drink YouTube channel.