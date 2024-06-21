The mother and daughter baking duo who supply Fife cafes with epic brownies, cakes and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The mother and daughter baking duo who supply Fife cafes with epic brownies, cakes and more

Daughter Kate Gill and mum Tracey Harkins bake together in Gauldry, and sell their cakes, brownies and cookies to various local businesses around Fife.

Mother and daugher Tracey Harkins and Kate Gill have started a baking business together, called Honeysuckle Homebakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mother and daugher Tracey Harkins and Kate Gill have started a baking business together, called Honeysuckle Homebakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Does the perfect baking duo exist? Yes, it does  – and it comes in the form of this mother and daughter from Gauldry.

Kate Gill and her mum Tracey Harkins have started a new baking business together named Honeysuckle Homebakes.

Together they make bakes on order and also supply local cafes.

“We bake at my mum’s house in Gauldry,” explains 30-year-old Kate.

“Mum lives a few doors down from me so it’s really handy.”

The local cafes Kate and Tracey supply bakes for are Spoiled Life in St Andrews, The Village Cafe in Ceres and One Two Three Cup of Tea in Tayport.

They bake carrot cakes, brownies, cupcakes and more.

Kate Gill and mum Tracey Harkins with their freshly baked scones.
Kate Gill and mum Tracey Harkins with their freshly baked scones. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Describing themselves as a really “close knit family”, baking together is very rarely a point of tension for the mother and daughter.

“We’ve had, you know, the odd debate,” laughs Kate.

“But overall, it’s been really good. It’s good to spend time with mum as well, and it’s a good giggle.

“We complement each other well as we have different skills.

“Mum’s a lot more patient than I am for little, dainty fondant work, whereas she can’t do anything random. That’s where I come in.”

Close relationship key to success of Honeysuckle Homebakes

“We both know our limitations as well,” adds Tracey.

“We’re both quite happy for the other one to take the lead on something if we know they’re better at it.

“We work quite well together that way.”

Kate adds: “I will say that you need to have a really good relationship before you start something like this.

“To know that even if you do fall out over what colour of fondant to use you’ll be absolutely fine afterwards,” she laughs.

The white chocolate and raspberry brownies from Honeysuckle Homebakes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kate and Tracey previously worked together in the Harvest Mouse Tearoom in the Fife Folk Museum.

“I think we really learned a lot from it,” says Kate.

“The tearoom was a brand new venture for both of us.

“Working with anybody, family or not, it takes a while for you to get into the groove of doing things.

“But now that we’ve found that groove, it’s great.

“I know if I am stuck on anything, I can say: ‘Mum, I can’t do this can you help?’

“And she can help me get over it.”

Triple chocolate cookies and carrot cake from Honeysuckle Homebakes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Their favourite item to bake together is celebration cakes.

“We’ve had a few different challenges with them but it has always been fun,” says Kate.

“It’s great to see how they come together and we love learning new things together.”

And one day in the future, the Honeysuckle Homebakes team may have a third member.

Kate’s young daughter, Elsie, may eventually join the family business.

“It would be amazing if she wanted to be involved,” says Kate.

“I mean, she’s only eighteen months old now, but she can already say ‘cake’,” she laughs.

Kate and Tracey with 18 month old Elsie helping out. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“If I’m just baking for home, she does enjoy getting involved.

“So we’ll see! Maybe one day.”

