The mother and daughter baking duo who supply Fife cafes with epic brownies, cakes and more

Does the perfect baking duo exist? Yes, it does – and it comes in the form of this mother and daughter from Gauldry.

Kate Gill and her mum Tracey Harkins have started a new baking business together named Honeysuckle Homebakes.

Together they make bakes on order and also supply local cafes.

“We bake at my mum’s house in Gauldry,” explains 30-year-old Kate.

“Mum lives a few doors down from me so it’s really handy.”

The local cafes Kate and Tracey supply bakes for are Spoiled Life in St Andrews, The Village Cafe in Ceres and One Two Three Cup of Tea in Tayport.

They bake carrot cakes, brownies, cupcakes and more.

Describing themselves as a really “close knit family”, baking together is very rarely a point of tension for the mother and daughter.

“We’ve had, you know, the odd debate,” laughs Kate.

“But overall, it’s been really good. It’s good to spend time with mum as well, and it’s a good giggle.

“We complement each other well as we have different skills.

“Mum’s a lot more patient than I am for little, dainty fondant work, whereas she can’t do anything random. That’s where I come in.”

Close relationship key to success of Honeysuckle Homebakes

“We both know our limitations as well,” adds Tracey.

“We’re both quite happy for the other one to take the lead on something if we know they’re better at it.

“We work quite well together that way.”

Kate adds: “I will say that you need to have a really good relationship before you start something like this.

“To know that even if you do fall out over what colour of fondant to use you’ll be absolutely fine afterwards,” she laughs.

Kate and Tracey previously worked together in the Harvest Mouse Tearoom in the Fife Folk Museum.

“I think we really learned a lot from it,” says Kate.

“The tearoom was a brand new venture for both of us.

“Working with anybody, family or not, it takes a while for you to get into the groove of doing things.

“But now that we’ve found that groove, it’s great.

“I know if I am stuck on anything, I can say: ‘Mum, I can’t do this can you help?’

“And she can help me get over it.”

Their favourite item to bake together is celebration cakes.

“We’ve had a few different challenges with them but it has always been fun,” says Kate.

“It’s great to see how they come together and we love learning new things together.”

And one day in the future, the Honeysuckle Homebakes team may have a third member.

Kate’s young daughter, Elsie, may eventually join the family business.

“It would be amazing if she wanted to be involved,” says Kate.

“I mean, she’s only eighteen months old now, but she can already say ‘cake’,” she laughs.

“If I’m just baking for home, she does enjoy getting involved.

“So we’ll see! Maybe one day.”