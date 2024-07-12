What did I think of new Dundee restaurant Heavenly Desserts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

What did I think of new Dundee restaurant Heavenly Desserts?

I headed along to try out some of the sweet treats from Heavenly Desserts before it opens on Saturday.

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried out the food and drink at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee, ahead of the restaurant opening.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried out the food and drink at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee, ahead of the restaurant opening.
By Joanna Bremner

Heavenly Desserts is coming to Dundee’s Reform Street, offering “dessert tapas” and much more.

The Dundee restaurant is the dessert giant’s seventh restaurant in Scotland, with other locations including Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

I was invited to try out the food ahead of the opening on Saturday.

The remodelled interior of the new Dundee dessert restaurant. Image: Heavenly Desserts.

The venue is modern and stylish inside, with cream and bright green décor which bring to mind pistachio ice cream.

Sitting inside a dessert-like venue, I couldn’t wait to tuck into some of the sweet treats.

What’s on the menu at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee?

The dessert tapas menu at Heavenly Desserts is enormous.

You can find the likes of cannoli for £4.50, chocolate brownie bites for £4.75 and even croffle bites (a croissant in the shape of a waffle) for £4.45.

There are also hot chocolate bao buns for £4.45, which are served with a salted caramel dipping sauce.

On my visit, I tried the iced rose and lychee martini (£5.25).

This was bright and fruity, with the tart lychee puree balancing perfectly with the sweetness of the rose syrup.

The presentation of this was adorable, with floral pink flakes dusting the frothy top of the drink.

It reminded me of Turkish delight, but the rose flavour was pleasant without becoming overpowering.

The pistachio and white chocolate milkshake and iced rose and lychee martini at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee.

My date tried the pistachio and white chocolate milkshake (£6.30).

This is huge, and is, frankly, a dessert all on its own. I wouldn’t recommend trying one of these and a dessert, unless you’re very hungry.

It was like drinking pistachio ice cream in the best way.

It was packed with pistachio gelato, a Sicilian pistachio sauce, white chocolate gelato and crushed pistachios.

The little chunks of pistachio throughout the drink were delicious, and provided a nice crunch, which added variety to the otherwise smooth drink.

It was creamy and indulgent, without becoming heavy or sickly. I would definitely recommend.

‘I’ll have what she’s having’

As for the food, I tried the ‘grow up’ dessert, which costs £9.75.

The presentation of this was marvellous. The Oreo used as “soil” in the dish’s description admittedly intrigued me.

And it looked great.

‘Grow up’ dessert at Heavenly Dessert uses Oreo crumbs as ‘soil’.

Styled like a plant pot, this dish consisted of a bed of cookie cheesecake cream, which was light and sweet.

The Oreo cookie crumbs were the perfect soil stand-in – though significantly tastier.

There was also what tasted like popping candy over the top, which was a fun surprise and added variety in what is otherwise quite a dense dish.

When I saw my date’s dessert, I said: ‘I’ll have what she’s having’.

Literally. That is the name for the American waffle dessert dish on the menu, which costs £9.85.

‘I’ll have what she’s having’ dish at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee.

This is served with fresh strawberries, which were delicious – not at all soggy, and with that perfect bite you expect from fresh strawbs.

There’s a warm milk chocolate sauce, strawberry syrup and stracciatella gelato.

This, again, is huge.

The waffle was warm, crispy and light – flawless.

We could have done with more chocolate sauce, but that is a personal preference.

Overall, we enjoyed our trip to Heavenly Desserts in Dundee.

The food is quite pricy for dessert, but it is worth it in my opinion for the amount of effort staff put into each and every dish.

Heavenly Desserts Dundee: All you need to know

The restaurant will be open from noon on July 13.

Heavenly Desserts Dundee will be open from 12pm – 11pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm – midnight on Friday to Saturday.

You can find the restaurant at 48-54 Reform St, Dundee, DD1 1RX.

The Reform Street unit was previously occupied by Mazaj Arabic Charcoal Grill, which closed its doors in November 2023.

The street has a 26.5% vacancy rate, according to The Courier’s high street tracker.

More from Food & Drink

The Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay has reopened. So what is the new menu like? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Did Newport's Boat Brae pub grub offering leave me wanting more?
You can enjoy al fresco dining at Cafe Byzantium. Image: Cafe Byzantium.
6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Angus this summer
What did restaurant reviewer Poppy Watson think of the food at The Phoenix in Dundee? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Is the food as good as the drinks at Dundee's iconic Phoenix bar?
The breakfast special at Vera Artisan Bakery is some of the amazing food and drink to try in Stirling. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Stirling
2
Troff On The Go and other Fife food trucks are a great choice for your summer wedding. Image: Troff on the go.
6 Fife food trucks to hire for your summer wedding
Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks
Chris Heather, owner of Heather Street Food, Dundee, joins for a review of new eatery, Eastfield.
Heather Street Food boss joins us on Drive-Thru Review for new Dundee spot, Eastfield
Emily Elford-Minott, 26, is opening up the new Pie Bob's cafe in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pie Bob's cafe: 26-year-old Emily leading next chapter for Arbroath institution
Mum and child having fun on a farm
5 of the best farms for a day out in Courier Country

Conversation