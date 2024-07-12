What did I think of new Dundee restaurant Heavenly Desserts?

Heavenly Desserts is coming to Dundee’s Reform Street, offering “dessert tapas” and much more.

The Dundee restaurant is the dessert giant’s seventh restaurant in Scotland, with other locations including Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

I was invited to try out the food ahead of the opening on Saturday.

The venue is modern and stylish inside, with cream and bright green décor which bring to mind pistachio ice cream.

Sitting inside a dessert-like venue, I couldn’t wait to tuck into some of the sweet treats.

What’s on the menu at Heavenly Desserts, Dundee?

The dessert tapas menu at Heavenly Desserts is enormous.

You can find the likes of cannoli for £4.50, chocolate brownie bites for £4.75 and even croffle bites (a croissant in the shape of a waffle) for £4.45.

There are also hot chocolate bao buns for £4.45, which are served with a salted caramel dipping sauce.

On my visit, I tried the iced rose and lychee martini (£5.25).

This was bright and fruity, with the tart lychee puree balancing perfectly with the sweetness of the rose syrup.

The presentation of this was adorable, with floral pink flakes dusting the frothy top of the drink.

It reminded me of Turkish delight, but the rose flavour was pleasant without becoming overpowering.

My date tried the pistachio and white chocolate milkshake (£6.30).

This is huge, and is, frankly, a dessert all on its own. I wouldn’t recommend trying one of these and a dessert, unless you’re very hungry.

It was like drinking pistachio ice cream in the best way.

It was packed with pistachio gelato, a Sicilian pistachio sauce, white chocolate gelato and crushed pistachios.

The little chunks of pistachio throughout the drink were delicious, and provided a nice crunch, which added variety to the otherwise smooth drink.

It was creamy and indulgent, without becoming heavy or sickly. I would definitely recommend.

‘I’ll have what she’s having’

As for the food, I tried the ‘grow up’ dessert, which costs £9.75.

The presentation of this was marvellous. The Oreo used as “soil” in the dish’s description admittedly intrigued me.

And it looked great.

Styled like a plant pot, this dish consisted of a bed of cookie cheesecake cream, which was light and sweet.

The Oreo cookie crumbs were the perfect soil stand-in – though significantly tastier.

There was also what tasted like popping candy over the top, which was a fun surprise and added variety in what is otherwise quite a dense dish.

When I saw my date’s dessert, I said: ‘I’ll have what she’s having’.

Literally. That is the name for the American waffle dessert dish on the menu, which costs £9.85.

This is served with fresh strawberries, which were delicious – not at all soggy, and with that perfect bite you expect from fresh strawbs.

There’s a warm milk chocolate sauce, strawberry syrup and stracciatella gelato.

This, again, is huge.

The waffle was warm, crispy and light – flawless.

We could have done with more chocolate sauce, but that is a personal preference.

Overall, we enjoyed our trip to Heavenly Desserts in Dundee.

The food is quite pricy for dessert, but it is worth it in my opinion for the amount of effort staff put into each and every dish.

Heavenly Desserts Dundee: All you need to know

The restaurant will be open from noon on July 13.

Heavenly Desserts Dundee will be open from 12pm – 11pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 12pm – midnight on Friday to Saturday.

You can find the restaurant at 48-54 Reform St, Dundee, DD1 1RX.

The Reform Street unit was previously occupied by Mazaj Arabic Charcoal Grill, which closed its doors in November 2023.

The street has a 26.5% vacancy rate, according to The Courier’s high street tracker.