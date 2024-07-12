Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations

Students and their families celebrated at Dundee's Caird Hall. 

Celebrating Abertay University's summer graduations! Congrats to all the graduates! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Celebrating Abertay University's summer graduations! Congrats to all the graduates! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of students from Abertay University have celebrated their achievements at the 2024 summer graduations.

Ceremonies took place at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday.

Some of the first to graduate included those studying business, law and social sciences.

They were followed by the School of Applied Sciences, including health sciences, psychology, forensic sciences, engineering, food sciences and sport and exercise sciences.

The Abertay University graduations ended with the School of Design and Informatics.

Our photographers Steve MacDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture the celebrations.

DC Thomson’s own Alex Doyle graduated in Marketing and Business. Image: Steve MacDougall
Cousin Jamie-Lee Jones (Criminology), Kelsey Jackson (Criminology), twin sister Kaitlyn Jackson (Criminology) and best friend Hannah Benns (Business with Events Management) celebrating.  Image: Steve MacDougall
Law graduates raising their scrolls and glasses to get their degrees! Image: Steve MacDougall
Robbie Johnson graduated in Business Management from Dundee alongside family and friends. Image: Steve MacDougall
Cameron Wickstead graduated in Business Management from Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall
Class of 2024 at City Square’s Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall
Kaitlyn Jackson (Criminology) alongside twin sister Kelsey Jackson (Criminology) Image: Steve MacDougall
Laura Gordon (Social Science Criminology) with partner Grant Glendinning and children Riley Glendinning, aged 4, and Miles Glendinning, aged 9.  Image: Steve MacDougall
Andrea-Leigh Melrose graduated in Psychology and Counselling from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall
A wonderful day for graduations. Image: Steve MacDougall
The journey is just beginning. Image: Steve MacDougall
Scott Hamilton (Digital Management and Business Management) alongside brother Euan, mum Angela and dad Graham, all from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Dorwood received an honorary degree at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Adventure awaits. Here’s to new beginnings. Image: Steve MacDougall
Fiona Reid (MbR in Psychology) and fiancé Mark Lehto, both from Falkirk. Image: Steve MacDougall
Dorothea Tsatsali (Psychology and Counselling) alongside twin sister Evrybiki Tsatsali, both from Greece. Image: Steve MacDougall
Marie-Claire Isaaman received an honorary degree at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall
Dr Laura Wakeford (lecturer in Psychology), Fiona Reid (MbR in Psychology) and Dr Rebecca Sharman (Lecturer in Psychology). Image: Steve MacDougall
Shannon Dougan (Psychology), from Leicester – Andrea-Leigh Melrose (Psychology and Counselling) from Perth and Devon Jackson (Psychology) from Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall
Chasing dreams and catching them one by one. Image: Steve MacDougall
Capturing the moments! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Afternoon ceremony for Abertay University summer graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bella, 4 with Grandad Ray enjoy a vantage point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beaming with pride. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Yana Stoyanoba, 23, graduates in style! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nick Thomson, 21, graduates in Games Design and Production. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Proud family moments at Abertay University! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hats off to the Class of 2024! Your hard work has paid off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Liam Donaldson, 22, graduates in Computer Arts with Martin Taylor, 21, who graduates in Game Design and Production. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
From dreams to degrees – today we make it official! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating in Sports Development and Coaching, Jamie Lynch, 21, Erin Farrell, 21, Abbey Moghimian, 21, Christy Ballingall, 21 and Liam Clark, 22. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Proud moments and bright futures at Abertay University. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nick Thomson, 21, earns his degree in Games Design and Production, sharing the joy with his parents Lee and Mandy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Zelie Potel Cateau, 21, graduates in Sports Management and celebrates with flowers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
From graduation gowns to birthday crowns! Congrats Sara Naveed and Molly Stark, and happy birthday, Molly! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Proud parents capture the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Proud parents capturing precious moments at Abertay University’s summer graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Computer gaming graduates Mark Blackwood, Lauren-Louise Smith, Ciaran McLeod, Jeremy Woscczyk, Leighton Treharne and Callum Innes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alice Burke, 23, graduates in Game Design and dressed inspired by The Vault 79 for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nick Thomson, 21, celebrates his graduation in Games Design and Production. Way to go, Nick! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Smoke rising from the house on Linfield Street.
Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at house in Dundee
Lochee Leisure Centre.
Lochee Leisure Centre in Dundee closed on Sunday over 'unexpected staffing issue'
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals fear 'long summer ahead' as derelict former Dundee church set on fire
Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, CR0003727, CR0003660, vanda News, the first day the V&A is open to the public without needing a ticket with a small queue out front before it opened at 10am. Picture shows; people taking photos of the V&A. Monday 17th September, 2018.
Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first…
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure
Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack
Courier/Tele News, Unknown story, CR0009028 . Council workers were out early to try and clear the mess left by revellers attending DDE (Dundee Dance Event) in Dundee. Pic shows; streets full of rubbish with council workers tryin to clean up in Souoth Tay Street and Nethergate. Monday, 6th May, 2019. Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
Number of Dundee street cleaners falls by more than a quarter since 2015
14
Simon Cowling, lead director of EV at SSE Energy Solutions, with Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for Transport at the new Myrekirk EV Charging Hub in Dundee, Image: Stuart Nicol
New Dundee EV charging hub that can power car for 60 miles in 3…
8
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim
Alan Bannerman has sold the Phoenix in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
The Phoenix: Owner confirms iconic Dundee pub has been sold as he hints at…
3

Conversation