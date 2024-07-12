Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations

Hundreds of students from Abertay University have celebrated their achievements at the 2024 summer graduations.

Ceremonies took place at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday.

Some of the first to graduate included those studying business, law and social sciences.

They were followed by the School of Applied Sciences, including health sciences, psychology, forensic sciences, engineering, food sciences and sport and exercise sciences.

The Abertay University graduations ended with the School of Design and Informatics.

Our photographers Steve MacDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture the celebrations.