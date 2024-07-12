Dundee Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations Students and their families celebrated at Dundee's Caird Hall. Celebrating Abertay University's summer graduations! Congrats to all the graduates! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & Katherine Ferries July 12 2024, 8:53pm July 12 2024, 8:53pm Share Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5035989/abertay-university-summer-graduations-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of students from Abertay University have celebrated their achievements at the 2024 summer graduations. Ceremonies took place at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday. Some of the first to graduate included those studying business, law and social sciences. They were followed by the School of Applied Sciences, including health sciences, psychology, forensic sciences, engineering, food sciences and sport and exercise sciences. The Abertay University graduations ended with the School of Design and Informatics. Our photographers Steve MacDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture the celebrations. DC Thomson’s own Alex Doyle graduated in Marketing and Business. Image: Steve MacDougall Cousin Jamie-Lee Jones (Criminology), Kelsey Jackson (Criminology), twin sister Kaitlyn Jackson (Criminology) and best friend Hannah Benns (Business with Events Management) celebrating. Image: Steve MacDougall Law graduates raising their scrolls and glasses to get their degrees! Image: Steve MacDougall Robbie Johnson graduated in Business Management from Dundee alongside family and friends. Image: Steve MacDougall Cameron Wickstead graduated in Business Management from Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall Class of 2024 at City Square’s Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall Kaitlyn Jackson (Criminology) alongside twin sister Kelsey Jackson (Criminology) Image: Steve MacDougall Laura Gordon (Social Science Criminology) with partner Grant Glendinning and children Riley Glendinning, aged 4, and Miles Glendinning, aged 9. Image: Steve MacDougall Andrea-Leigh Melrose graduated in Psychology and Counselling from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall A wonderful day for graduations. Image: Steve MacDougall The journey is just beginning. Image: Steve MacDougall Scott Hamilton (Digital Management and Business Management) alongside brother Euan, mum Angela and dad Graham, all from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson David Dorwood received an honorary degree at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Adventure awaits. Here’s to new beginnings. Image: Steve MacDougall Fiona Reid (MbR in Psychology) and fiancé Mark Lehto, both from Falkirk. Image: Steve MacDougall Dorothea Tsatsali (Psychology and Counselling) alongside twin sister Evrybiki Tsatsali, both from Greece. Image: Steve MacDougall Marie-Claire Isaaman received an honorary degree at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall Dr Laura Wakeford (lecturer in Psychology), Fiona Reid (MbR in Psychology) and Dr Rebecca Sharman (Lecturer in Psychology). Image: Steve MacDougall Shannon Dougan (Psychology), from Leicester – Andrea-Leigh Melrose (Psychology and Counselling) from Perth and Devon Jackson (Psychology) from Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall Chasing dreams and catching them one by one. Image: Steve MacDougall Capturing the moments! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Afternoon ceremony for Abertay University summer graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Bella, 4 with Grandad Ray enjoy a vantage point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Beaming with pride. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Yana Stoyanoba, 23, graduates in style! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nick Thomson, 21, graduates in Games Design and Production. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Proud family moments at Abertay University! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Hats off to the Class of 2024! Your hard work has paid off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Liam Donaldson, 22, graduates in Computer Arts with Martin Taylor, 21, who graduates in Game Design and Production. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson From dreams to degrees – today we make it official! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating in Sports Development and Coaching, Jamie Lynch, 21, Erin Farrell, 21, Abbey Moghimian, 21, Christy Ballingall, 21 and Liam Clark, 22. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Proud moments and bright futures at Abertay University. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nick Thomson, 21, earns his degree in Games Design and Production, sharing the joy with his parents Lee and Mandy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Zelie Potel Cateau, 21, graduates in Sports Management and celebrates with flowers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson From graduation gowns to birthday crowns! Congrats Sara Naveed and Molly Stark, and happy birthday, Molly! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Proud parents capture the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Proud parents capturing precious moments at Abertay University’s summer graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Computer gaming graduates Mark Blackwood, Lauren-Louise Smith, Ciaran McLeod, Jeremy Woscczyk, Leighton Treharne and Callum Innes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Alice Burke, 23, graduates in Game Design and dressed inspired by The Vault 79 for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nick Thomson, 21, celebrates his graduation in Games Design and Production. Way to go, Nick! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
