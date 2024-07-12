Body found in police search for missing Perthshire man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Body found in police search for missing Perthshire man

Police confirm body found in Blairgowrie on Friday afternoon.

By Neil Henderson
Brendan McGivan.
Brendan McGivern. Image: Police Scotland

Police searching for a Perthshire man reported missing a week ago have discovered a body.

Officers were called to Blairgowrie town centre at around 2.40pm on Friday after reports of a body being found.

The discovery was made in the Allan Street area of the town.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police presence in the area around Allan Street and Lower Mill Street.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 43-year-old Brendan McGivern, have been made aware.

Family of Brendan McGivan informed

Mr McGivern was reported missing from the Rattray area seven days ago.

His disappearance triggered a police search in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

As concerns grew a police issued a further public appeal to help find the missing man.

A spokes person for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.40pm the body of a man was found near Allan Street in Blairgowrie.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of 43-year-old Brendan McGivern, who was reported missing from the Rattray area on Friday, July 5 have been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

More from Perth & Kinross

People walking around exhibits in grounds of Scone Palace
Scone Palace garden fair tickets on sale now after record attendance in 2024
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat
12
Craig Cairnie's Tartan Army highland cow sculpture on show in Perth
Tartan Army highland coo gives football fans in Perth a boost
Jude spelt out over the Tayside sky.
Perth pilot spells out 'Jude' in Tayside skies as locals speculate over England hero…
2
Bank Bar, Perth sign
One-man crimewave restaurant raider crept into Perth family's home during stealing spree
John Kinloch
Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman's bedroom
Aaron Young and wife Olivia outside Toad in the Hole sausage shop in Blairgowrie
New Perthshire sausage shop sells out of bangers four days in a row
Car fire has blocked the M90 at Glenfarg.
Drivers face delays after M90 car fire near Glenfarg
A 3D image of the proposed Tui store.
Travel agent Tui plans move into Perth retail park
Casey Bell got close to the beaver.
VIDEO: Moment beaver 'waves' to girl as she sits yards away at Perthshire beauty…