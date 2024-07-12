Body found in police search for missing Perthshire man

Police searching for a Perthshire man reported missing a week ago have discovered a body.

Officers were called to Blairgowrie town centre at around 2.40pm on Friday after reports of a body being found.

The discovery was made in the Allan Street area of the town.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police presence in the area around Allan Street and Lower Mill Street.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 43-year-old Brendan McGivern, have been made aware.

Mr McGivern was reported missing from the Rattray area seven days ago.

His disappearance triggered a police search in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

As concerns grew a police issued a further public appeal to help find the missing man.

A spokes person for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.40pm the body of a man was found near Allan Street in Blairgowrie.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of 43-year-old Brendan McGivern, who was reported missing from the Rattray area on Friday, July 5 have been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”