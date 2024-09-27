Monifieth couple on running their ‘retirement dream’ beach coffee truck

Nikki Rooney, who runs WellGround Coffee Co in Monifieth with her husband Trevor, sees this as the “ideal job”.

“It’s something that I’ve always really wanted to do,” she says.

“I mean, a coffee van – isn’t that everybody’s ideal job?

“Having a coffee van on a beach is a dream.”

Nikki, 51, currently works full-time with the NHS, but helps out at the coffee truck when she can.

She plans to join Trevor in the coffee truck once she retires.

“We were mulling it over,” says Nikki, “not seriously at all.

“But then a van came up for sale and we thought, ‘let’s just do it’.

“And that risk has paid off.”

‘Incredibly supportive’ community in Monifieth

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s great,” adds Nikki.

“We get to meet amazing people along the way, and we’ve got fabulous customers.

“The community is incredibly supportive.”

The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle path – plus Trevor’s wealthy supply of banter – help to encourage repeat visitors.

Trevor, 64, has worked in hospitality much of his life.

He spent two years renovating the food truck into the colourful mobile eatery it is today.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he says.

“It is nice interacting with people all day.

“Even in the dead of winter, we get grannies coming to sit here [at the outside tables].

“They come and they sit in the freezing cold, and have a coffee and a chat.

“It’s so rewarding, seeing people enjoy this place.”

Nikki adds: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our boys, James and Callum, and their girlfriends Kacey and Neve.

“All four of them have helped us enormously.

“They have given up their time freely, which has been incredible, and made it a whole family success really.”

What is the food like at WellGround Coffee Co in Monifieth?

I tried some of the tasty bakes available at the Rooney’s coffee truck.

First off, I tasted the Millionaire’s Shortbread (£2.60).

You can’t go wrong with this one.

The thick chunk of chocolate, and a layer of caramel underneath is an excellent sugary treat while you’re on the go.

I also tried the Empire Biscuit (£2.30) from WellGround Coffee Co.

The layer of jam on this is incredibly sweet, and the icing isn’t at all bland which I find often the case with Empire Biscuits.

This chunky bake is an old favourite for a reason.

Finally, I tried the Pastel de nata (£1.60), or Portuguese custard tart.

This is a lovely light bake which is far from dense.

The sweet custard is settled in a nest of buttery pastry, which is baked to perfection.

The custard has a crème brûlée-like quality, burnt – in a good way – in places, adding a delicious crunch to every mouthful.