How Chloe, 25, found food skills and friendship at Fife’s The Sunshine Kitchen

After six years working at the Fife social enterprise, Chloe is a valuable member of their kitchen team.

Chloe Hutchison prepping squash in the Rothes Halls kitchen.
Chloe Hutchison at work in the Rothes Halls kitchen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At just 25, Chloe Hutchison has already overcome more than most people experience in a lifetime.

Born with a chromosome abnormality, Chloe has faced a learning disability since birth.  And then a tragic accident at just 18 months old left her with permanent disabilities.

But this determined young woman has since found her way into the heart of The Sunshine Kitchen, a social enterprise that has transformed her life.

Chloe Hutchison in the working kitchen of The Sunshine Kitchen smiling with her team, all wearing bright yellow aprons.
Chloe with team members Julia, Patrick, Matthew (Peer Member), Iona, Innes, Fiona and Chloe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Chloe, who lives with her grandparents in Largoward, says: “I started at The Sunshine Kitchen when we were based at Elmwood Campus, and back then, I needed a lot of support. But I’ve built up my confidence, and now I can work on my own.”

After six years with The Sunshine Kitchen, which provides volunteer work for young adults with lifelong neurological conditions, Chloe is a key member of the kitchen team.

“I really enjoy going into the kitchen and working with my friends.”

“On a regular day at Rothes Halls kitchen, I get my gloves and apron on, then get my equipment out and the ingredients I need. I make everything from soup and brownies to quiches, chutneys, and jams.

“My favourite is making jam. I like most foods, but I’m dairy free so on a strict diet –  which includes crisps!”

The Sunshine Kitchen helps people with additional needs to thrive

The Sunshine Kitchen is a project founded by Gayle Nelson, who had a vision of creating a place where young people with additional needs could thrive.

The initiative has grown over the last seven years, with approximately 30 young people working in the kitchen, garden, and at public events.

Gayle’s dedication to fostering independence has been key to Chloe’s growth, as well as that of her teammates.

The Sunshine Kitchen founder Gayle Nelson with her son Laurie.
Gayle Nelson and her son Laurie. Image: David Wardle.

Gayle is passionate about empowering her team.

“I’m constantly seeking out new opportunities for them, so they feel challenged – whether it’s trying new recipes, learning cooking techniques, or taking their stall to different events,” she says.

“Our staff are trained to step back and only offer support when necessary, allowing the team to take ownership of their work.”

This method of encouragement has had a profound impact on Chloe.

Chloe busy prepping vegetables in the kitchen.
Chloe prepares vegetables in the kitchen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She requires some time to process tasks and move on to the next step, but lately, she’s been working more independently. We’re very proud of her progress,” Gayle says.

At the markets, Chloe is a natural. She attends the St Andrews and Cupar Farmers Markets, as well as the Bowhouse Market, and absolutely loves the experience.

“I go to most of the markets, and I really enjoy them,” she says.

“I also love learning new recipes, with some support – it’s amazing,” she says.

The Sunshine Kitchen isn’t just about cooking. It’s about building life skills and confidence, something Chloe’s grandparents, Hugh and Margo Wilson, have witnessed first-hand.

Chloe’s grandparents are so grateful

“Chloe has gained so much confidence and learned so many skills since joining The Sunshine Kitchen. It’s been truly life-changing for her and for us,” they say.

“Thanks to The Sunshine Kitchen, Chloe is feisty and happy, and she’s gained life skills that will hopefully help her become as independent as possible.”

Looking ahead, Gayle and her team are excited about the future. They’re launching online ordering this year and for Chloe, this means even more opportunities to learn.

With all the progress she’s made, Chloe is grateful for the support she’s received from Gayle and her team. “I want to thank Gayle for all her hard work and for bringing me on,” she says.

Through her work at The Sunshine Kitchen, Chloe has found not only a passion for cooking but also a sense of purpose and belonging. And with her newfound skills and confidence, the sky’s the limit as she works towards her dream job in a restaurant.

