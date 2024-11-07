Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch’s Greenheart Growers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch’s Greenheart Growers

Oscar Holden from Fife finds friendship and gardening tips as Greenheart Growers' youngest volunteer.

13-year-old Oscar Holden crouches down in the polytunnel at Greenheart Growers in a green jumper and holds a small gardening fork.
Oscar Holden weeding in one of the polytunnels at Greenheart Growers, Kinghorn Loch. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At just 13, Oscar Holden has already established himself as a lively and energetic volunteer at Greenheart Growers in Fife, leaving an impression on both his peers and manager, Andy McGovern.

Since joining the team in August, Oscar has embraced every aspect of sustainable gardening and has quickly become a regular on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where he works in Greenheart’s vibrant community garden.

Oscar, who is home-schooled and lives nearby in Kinghorn, comes to Greenheart twice a week, where he’s already learned a lot about the art of growing.

“It’s great, it has just taught me so much,” he says, reflecting on his time at the garden so far.

Oscar Holden holding up a piece of weed membrane before he lays it down.
Oscar Holden enjoys the volunteer work at Greenheart Growers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I have learned how to tell when things are ripe and ready to pick. Also, the best types of soil and that peat isn’t very good in the soil.”

This newfound knowledge has even inspired him to make the most of his small home garden, where he’s currently growing chives and dreams of one day cultivating a larger allotment of his own.

“If I ever get my own allotment, then I’ll know how to grow things,” he adds.

Oscar’s weekly workdays vary depending on what the team needs.

What does Oscar do as a volunteer?

“I come Tuesdays and Thursdays,” he explains. “If it’s on a Tuesday, right now, we’re putting down weed membrane, which is kind of like a plastic layer, so the weeds won’t come up.”

Thursdays are usually a busy day as the team prepares vegetable boxes to supply restaurants and homes. “We supply veg boxes to restaurants in Glasgow and Kirkcaldy as well as other places,” he says.

Oscar and Andy chatting in the garden.
Oscar and Andy take a break from their work. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Greenheart Growers is more than just a market garden; it’s a space for connection and community.

Thanks to recent funding, the garden has built a communal cooking area where volunteers can share meals after a long day’s work.

“My favourite thing to do is helping to put wood in the fire,” says Oscar.

Oscar putting wood into the wood-fired stove.
Oscar enjoys cutting wood for the wood-fired stove. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The wood-fired stove heats the place as well as having an oven and a hob for frying sausages and heating soup and the kettle,” he explains.

“I sometimes help cook the sausages too.”

At Greenheart, Oscar is by far the youngest of the volunteers, but his dedication and energy have made him a valued member of the team.

“Well, I always just try my hardest with the work, and since I’m young as well, I’m just full of energy,” he says.

Oscar working with Andy McGovern to put down some weed membrane.
Oscar Holden and Andy McGovern putting weed membrane down. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

His work ethic and enthusiasm don’t go unnoticed.

“Oscar is so bright and well thought of at the garden,” says Andy, who has led the project for five years.

“His mum is a veg box customer and that’s how he ended up volunteering with us.

“He’s been with us since the start of the season and is currently helping me clear a bed of celery to put in winter produce.

“Everyone here thinks the world of Oscar.”

Oscar’s favourite thing about the garden

When asked about his favourite thing about the garden, Oscar takes a moment to reflect.

“People skills, I’ve made a lot of good friends here. I can pretty much make friends with anyone.”

“You’re just closer to nature, and that makes me feel nice,” he explains.

“I know that I’m helping too. And if I just sit down and do nothing then that doesn’t feel as good. Here, I know that I’m actually helping and doing a lot of work.”

Oscar Smiling next to a pumpkin and some Halloween decorations.
Oscar is looking forward to the Halloween event at Greenheart Growers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Oscar’s involvement at Greenheart came about by chance.

“My mum heard about microgreens, which is kind of like a very small plant, a seedling, basically, but it’s edible,” he says.

An image of microgreens seedlings.
A volunteer sowing seeds in trays for microgreens at Greenheart Grower. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“And then we heard about this place, and Andy was needing new volunteers, and that’s kind of where it all started.”

Oscar’s story is a testament to the community values that Greenheart Growers champions.

Though he’s only been with Greenheart a few months, Oscar already has thoughts of his own allotment, although his dream job is to be an entrepreneur.

