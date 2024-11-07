Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch’s Greenheart Growers

At just 13, Oscar Holden has already established himself as a lively and energetic volunteer at Greenheart Growers in Fife, leaving an impression on both his peers and manager, Andy McGovern.

Since joining the team in August, Oscar has embraced every aspect of sustainable gardening and has quickly become a regular on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where he works in Greenheart’s vibrant community garden.

Oscar, who is home-schooled and lives nearby in Kinghorn, comes to Greenheart twice a week, where he’s already learned a lot about the art of growing.

“It’s great, it has just taught me so much,” he says, reflecting on his time at the garden so far.

“I have learned how to tell when things are ripe and ready to pick. Also, the best types of soil and that peat isn’t very good in the soil.”

This newfound knowledge has even inspired him to make the most of his small home garden, where he’s currently growing chives and dreams of one day cultivating a larger allotment of his own.

“If I ever get my own allotment, then I’ll know how to grow things,” he adds.

Oscar’s weekly workdays vary depending on what the team needs.

What does Oscar do as a volunteer?

“I come Tuesdays and Thursdays,” he explains. “If it’s on a Tuesday, right now, we’re putting down weed membrane, which is kind of like a plastic layer, so the weeds won’t come up.”

Thursdays are usually a busy day as the team prepares vegetable boxes to supply restaurants and homes. “We supply veg boxes to restaurants in Glasgow and Kirkcaldy as well as other places,” he says.

Greenheart Growers is more than just a market garden; it’s a space for connection and community.

Thanks to recent funding, the garden has built a communal cooking area where volunteers can share meals after a long day’s work.

“My favourite thing to do is helping to put wood in the fire,” says Oscar.

“The wood-fired stove heats the place as well as having an oven and a hob for frying sausages and heating soup and the kettle,” he explains.

“I sometimes help cook the sausages too.”

At Greenheart, Oscar is by far the youngest of the volunteers, but his dedication and energy have made him a valued member of the team.

“Well, I always just try my hardest with the work, and since I’m young as well, I’m just full of energy,” he says.

His work ethic and enthusiasm don’t go unnoticed.

“Oscar is so bright and well thought of at the garden,” says Andy, who has led the project for five years.

“His mum is a veg box customer and that’s how he ended up volunteering with us.

“He’s been with us since the start of the season and is currently helping me clear a bed of celery to put in winter produce.

“Everyone here thinks the world of Oscar.”

Oscar’s favourite thing about the garden

When asked about his favourite thing about the garden, Oscar takes a moment to reflect.

“People skills, I’ve made a lot of good friends here. I can pretty much make friends with anyone.”

“You’re just closer to nature, and that makes me feel nice,” he explains.

“I know that I’m helping too. And if I just sit down and do nothing then that doesn’t feel as good. Here, I know that I’m actually helping and doing a lot of work.”

Oscar’s involvement at Greenheart came about by chance.

“My mum heard about microgreens, which is kind of like a very small plant, a seedling, basically, but it’s edible,” he says.

“And then we heard about this place, and Andy was needing new volunteers, and that’s kind of where it all started.”

Oscar’s story is a testament to the community values that Greenheart Growers champions.

Though he’s only been with Greenheart a few months, Oscar already has thoughts of his own allotment, although his dream job is to be an entrepreneur.