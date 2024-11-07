Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance

Panels depicting iconic RAF aircraft have been installed in one of the historic hangars at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre, the site of Britain's first operational air station.

By Graham Brown
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Montrose Air Station museum has unveiled a new tribute to the heroes of the RAF ahead of Remembrance weekend.

The gable end of a historic hangar at the Broomfield site is now graced by three coloured panels depicting iconic military aircraft.

It is one of the buildings on the site of what was Britain’s first operational air station.

The new windows stand above a roll of honour to the fallen of RAF Montrose, and the stunning poppy wall volunteers have created.

Museum tribute feature aircraft with Montrose connection

Chairman of Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre Stuart Archibald says it is a fitting tribute to those who served at Montrose.

“It is something we have wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

“This World War One building is where we have our poppy wall. We wanted to extend that and put up our roll of honour.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre poppy wall.
The poppy wall at the air station museum. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“And the idea of creating the new windows was part of that.

“We explored the idea of stained glass, but it was prohibitively expensive.

“The three panels were designed by our display co-ordinator Sian Brewis and look absolutely stunning.”

They depict three aircraft with an important connection to RAF Montrose.

The First World War Sopwith Camel and Second World War Spitfire each flew from Broomfield. The museum’s collection includes replicas of both.

And the third window features a Tornado GR4. The RAF gifted an example which saw Gulf War service to the Montrose museum in 2022.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre volunteer lays Remembrance crosses.
Head of displays Sian Brewis puts the finishing touches to the display of crosses for all who lost their lives while serving at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Fortunately we found Simon Kelly of RePro in Montrose who did the most amazing job to create them in vinyl,” Stuart added.

“Putting this together is the realisation of a dream we have had for a long time.”

Visitors are invited to attend a Remembrance commemoration at the centre on Saturday at 11.30am.

Hangar honours RAF Montrose pilot

“Fittingly, they are in the Ross Robertson building here at the centre,” Stuart added.

“It is named after Lt. John Ross Robertson who learned to fly at Montrose. He was killed in action on his fourth mission just five months later on May 12, 1917.

Robertson Cross at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.
The display honouring Lt. Ross Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“He was buried by the Germans and the cross they made for his grave is now on display in the building.

“It stands as a memorial not just for Lt. Robertson but to all the others who made the ultimate sacrifice during both wars at Montrose Air Station and RAF Montrose.”

