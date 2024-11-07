Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance

Montrose Air Station museum has unveiled a new tribute to the heroes of the RAF ahead of Remembrance weekend.

The gable end of a historic hangar at the Broomfield site is now graced by three coloured panels depicting iconic military aircraft.

It is one of the buildings on the site of what was Britain’s first operational air station.

The new windows stand above a roll of honour to the fallen of RAF Montrose, and the stunning poppy wall volunteers have created.

Museum tribute feature aircraft with Montrose connection

Chairman of Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre Stuart Archibald says it is a fitting tribute to those who served at Montrose.

“It is something we have wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

“This World War One building is where we have our poppy wall. We wanted to extend that and put up our roll of honour.

“And the idea of creating the new windows was part of that.

“We explored the idea of stained glass, but it was prohibitively expensive.

“The three panels were designed by our display co-ordinator Sian Brewis and look absolutely stunning.”

They depict three aircraft with an important connection to RAF Montrose.

The First World War Sopwith Camel and Second World War Spitfire each flew from Broomfield. The museum’s collection includes replicas of both.

And the third window features a Tornado GR4. The RAF gifted an example which saw Gulf War service to the Montrose museum in 2022.

“Fortunately we found Simon Kelly of RePro in Montrose who did the most amazing job to create them in vinyl,” Stuart added.

“Putting this together is the realisation of a dream we have had for a long time.”

Visitors are invited to attend a Remembrance commemoration at the centre on Saturday at 11.30am.

Hangar honours RAF Montrose pilot

“Fittingly, they are in the Ross Robertson building here at the centre,” Stuart added.

“It is named after Lt. John Ross Robertson who learned to fly at Montrose. He was killed in action on his fourth mission just five months later on May 12, 1917.

“He was buried by the Germans and the cross they made for his grave is now on display in the building.

“It stands as a memorial not just for Lt. Robertson but to all the others who made the ultimate sacrifice during both wars at Montrose Air Station and RAF Montrose.”