Did Glen Lyon Coffee’s festive Figgy Pudding blend get me in the Christmas spirit?

I went to Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters' cosy Aberfeldy café to chat to owner Fiona Grant about how she got into coffee roasting over a cup of their Figgy Pudding blend.

Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters owner Fiona Grant and her dog in her cosy café.
Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters owner Fiona Grant and her dog Tarka in her cosy café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Nestled in the heart of Perthshire, Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters offers more than just exceptional coffee – it’s a cosy sanctuary where the community gathers, and the festive spirit comes alive.

As Christmas approaches, their Aberfeldy café and roastery become a beacon of warmth, with twinkling trees lining the entrance and a large wood-burning stove casting a comforting glow.

Inside, understated yet beautiful Christmas decorations provide a festive touch, making it the perfect spot to indulge in a seasonal treat.

This year, Glen Lyon’s festive coffee offerings are headlined by their Christmas-themed Figgy Pudding blend, an aromatic combination of Guatemalan and Ugandan beans.

The interior of the Glen Lyon Café and roastery is colourful and cosy.
Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters and Café in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Described by founder Fiona Grant as having “a boozy, fruity, Christmassy vibe,” the blend captures the essence of the season with notes of chocolate, orange, and strawberry.

“Both beans are naturally processed,” Fiona explains. “That means they’re dried inside the coffee cherry, creating an incredible sweetness and complexity.

“It’s a tricky process – done well, it’s magical; done badly, it’s disastrous! We’ve chosen these two beans for their richness and holiday warmth.”

How did Fiona start roasting coffee?

Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters started 13 years ago in a small outbuilding in the remote Glen Lyon.

Inspired by a family camping trip along the West Coast of America, Fiona saw the potential to bring micro-roasting to Scotland.

“There weren’t many options in Glen Lyon besides being a shepherd or gamekeeper,” she recalls. “Neither of which I was qualified for.”

Fiona Grant outside Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters in Aberfeldy.
Owner Fiona Grant outside Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Armed with a second-hand roaster from eBay and her first pallet of green coffee beans, Fiona embarked on what she calls a journey of “complete trial and error.”

Today, Glen Lyon has grown into a business with 12 team members, serving both wholesale clients and online customers.

Yet, they remain deeply connected to their Scottish roots. “We have a strong Scottish identity, but we’re also keen to grow,” says Fiona.

The café and roastery aren’t just about coffee – they’re a hub for the Aberfeldy community.

The outside of the Glen Lyon Café has been decorated with Christmas trees and fairy light.
The Aberfeldy café is all decked out for the festive season. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fiona and her team take their role as a certified B Corp seriously, hosting initiatives like the Aberfeldy Repair Café.

“It’s a lovely social gathering where people can get items like electricals or clothing fixed for free,” she says. “It saves things from going to landfill and brings people together.”

Yoga and craft markets too

In the lead-up to Christmas, Glen Lyon will host a Makers Market, giving local crafters a chance to showcase their creations without the financial burden of renting a large stall.

Regular events like gigs, yoga sessions, and workshops further underscore their commitment to fostering a welcoming and vibrant community space.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of Glen Lyon’s philosophy.

A selection of Glen Lyon Roasters coffee.
A selection of Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters products on sale in their shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The roastery sources its Ugandan beans directly from growers, ensuring both quality and a fair price for producers.

Seasonal sourcing plays a key role, with coffees like their Brazilian Fazenda do Lobo arriving fresh with each new harvest.

“Coffee is seasonal,” Fiona explains. “You want to roast and sell it before the next harvest. Working directly with farms provides consistency, quality, and stability for producers.”

This ethos extends to their decaf offerings, which are processed using environmentally friendly methods like sugarcane or Swiss water processes.

“Avoid chemically processed decaf – it’s not great,” Fiona advises.

Coffee beans that have been roasted are spun in a cooler.
Coffee beans cooling after being roasted at the Glen Lyon roastery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Crafting the perfect roast

Behind every cup of Glen Lyon coffee is a meticulous roasting process, honed through years of experience and the aid of cutting-edge technology.

“We roast in an iron drum at about 223°C,” Fiona says.

“When the green beans drop into the hot drum, they start moving to avoid scorching. After about 10 minutes, you hear ‘first crack’ – a popping noise as the moisture dries out. That’s when the coffee becomes drinkable.”

Balancing acidity and bitterness is key, with different roast levels tailored to specific brewing methods.

“For espresso, we roast darker to balance the brightness the machine brings out. But for a French press, we recommend a medium to light roast,” she says.

A man wearing a Glen Lyon Coffee roasters T-shirt holding coffee beans in two hands.
Owner Jamie Grant with the raw product. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Like many small businesses, Glen Lyon faced daunting challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before COVID, 90% of our business was wholesale,” Fiona recalls. “When cafes closed, we lost almost everything overnight.”

Pivoting to online sales proved to be their saving grace.

“We had an online shop, but only got two or three orders a day. Then everyone started ordering online. It saved the business, and we’re so grateful to those who supported us.”

Love of coffee from travel writing

For Fiona, coffee isn’t just a business – it’s a passion rooted in her love for travel and adventure.

A former travel writer, she first encountered coffee production in regions like Bolivia, sparking an interest that would later come full circle with Glen Lyon Coffee.

A perfect cup of coffee with fairy lights behind.
The baristas at Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters are experts in their craft. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Today, she shares that passion with others as a Q Grader – a certified coffee expert akin to a wine sommelier.

“There are only about three of us in Scotland,” she says.

“We go through rigorous exams to evaluate flavours and acids.”

For home brewers, Fiona recommends keeping things simple.

“Store coffee in a sealed container in a dry cupboard – not the fridge, as it absorbs odours.

And always buy freshly ground coffee or invest in a grinder. For brewing, a French press is closest to cupping, but AeroPress is great for travel.”

A cup of coffee and a slice of orange polenta cake.
I enjoyed a slice of locally made orange polenta cake with my Figgy Pudding coffee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Taste Test: A festive cup of joy?

Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters has truly captured the essence of the festive season with their Figgy Pudding coffee.

This seasonal offering brims with festive cheer, blending warm, rich flavours reminiscent of traditional Christmas pudding.

The coffee’s base is a masterful combination of naturally processed Guatemalan and Ugandan beans, bringing a medley of boozy, fruity, and spicy notes to the forefront.

From the first sip, the aroma evokes a sense of nostalgia – think dried fruits, candied orange, and a whisper of brandy.

On the palate, there’s a delightful interplay between sweetness and tartness, with strawberry undertones from the Ugandan beans complementing the chocolatey richness and subtle citrus of the Guatemalan beans.

A cup of coffee being poured from a coffee machine.
The beautiful coffee in progress. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The natural processing adds depth, creating a smooth, syrupy body with a lingering finish that warms you from within.

I enjoyed my Figgy Pudding coffee with a delicious slice of gluten free orange polenta cake  and the flavours combined perfectly to get me ready to embrace Christmas and all the chaos and joy is brings.

Buy a 250g bag for £10 from their Aberfeldy café or website

