How Scott Brothers Butchers are making Christmas cooking easy

The delicious new ‘ready to heat’ range and early bird hamper take the stress out of festive food.

In partnership with Scott Brother Butchers
christmas turkey on the table
Visit Scott Brothers Butchers this Christmas for great festive food options.

Even the most devoted cook sometimes wishes to streamline their food prep over the festive season. And for others, convenience cooking is most definitely the key to Christmas dining. That’s why Scott Brothers Butchers have introduced a new range of ‘ready to heat’ products which have all the time-consuming work already done for you.

Of course, for Christmas, you’ll find top quality turkeys and meats at Scott Brothers, not to mention all the trimmings too, available to order in store or over the phone. However, the new range of products are perfect for the festive period too, providing you with a delicious roasted centrepiece with no hard work (or cooking skill!) required.

We spoke to Tim Spooner at Scott Brothers Butchers to find out more. Tim said: “We’ve got a range of new products which are ‘ready to heat’. That means they are pre-cooked, and you just have to pop them in the oven and re-heat them at home.”

Christmas last order date is December 14!

The new range is available to order instore and over the phone, at Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee, St. Andrews or Leven, and each item is cooked to order. It’s worth noting the last order date for Christmas orders is Saturday December 14 2024.

A roasted leg of lamb from scott brothers butchers in dundee
This roasted leg of lamb is cooked to perfection ready for you to simple reheat in your oven.

There’s no doubt the new products sound delicious. Tim told us more: “We have a beef and marrow pie that we developed this year. It’s a rich beef pie with bone marrow chimney and lattice pastry with an egg yolk glaze. It really looks impressive on the table.

“There’s also braised pork belly – it’s a wonderful big slab of pork belly. One of the reasons people tend not to cook pork belly is that it takes a long time to cook. So, we’ve taken the effort out of cooking it. All you need to do is take it out the packet and roast it in your oven. You get really good crackling on it too.

“Another ready to heat product is a 2.2kg slow cooked leg of lamb. We slowly sous vide it till it’s perfectly cooked. It comes with cranberry and red wine jus, and you literally just need to put the lamb in the oven and reheat the gravy.”

Giving some local flair to your Christmas table, the range also features a Dundee marmalade and candied orange glaze baked ham.

Restaurant quality food at home

The beauty of these low-effort high quality products is that there is no compromise on taste, as Tim explained: “They are all really simple products for people to cook at home. However, you get a restaurant quality meal that’s very simple for you to do in your own kitchen.

Scott brother butchers in dundee christmas heat at home pork belly
Reduce cooking time and effort but enjoy delicious results with ‘ready to heat’ pork belly.

“We take all the hassle out of cooking. We designed these products so you can use these them throughout the festive season – whenever you have people over or want to entertain. However, they are great for Christmas day too, especially if you want a change from turkey.

“Our kitchen team cook each item to order so they are made specifically for you.”

The cook to order nature of the range means that the products are not available online, you order them with your local store, either by going into store or calling them.

Tim recommends picking up a Christmas brochure at your local Scott Brothers Butchers. He advises: “Everything is in our brochure. You can pick one up when you are in store. For Christmas, you need to order by Saturday December 14 and you can do that either in store or by calling us.”

Save with the early bird Christmas hamper

Another reason to visit your local Scott Brothers butchers shop in Dundee, St. Andrews or Leven is to get your hands on a special early bird hamper. Only available to order instore or over the phone, if you order and collect an early bird hamper by December 14 you get 20% off the price.

With everything you need for your Christmas dinner it’s contains a 1.3kg boneless turkey breast, sage and onion stuffing, oatmeal stuffing, chipolatas, smoked streaky bacon, peas, carrots and sprouts.

a beef and marrow pie from scott brothers butchers in dundee
A rich beef pie with bone marrow chimney is part of the ‘ready to heat’ range.

Tim added: “Essentially, it’s most of your Christmas meal – and it’s great value. It comes frozen, so just keep it in your freezer then defrost it for when you need it. If you’ve got the freezer space it’s a great buy!”

When you visit your local Scott Brothers Butchers store in Dundee, St. Andrews or Leven, the butchers and staff are always happy to offer help and advice. Tim commented: “When you go into our shops you can speak to our butchers.

“They are foodies, so they love to talk to you about how to cook food, tell you recipes, share experiences and ideas for side dishes. And it’s not all about meat either – they’ll even share ideas for vegetarian dishes too!”

Visit your local Scott Brothers Butchers in Dundee, St. Andrews or Leven, or give them a call to order, and get set for a Christmas of fabulous festive fare.

Last order date for Christmas is Saturday December 14 2024.

