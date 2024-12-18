St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide

Christmas is just around the corner but if you’ve left your Christmas shopping until the last minute, don’t worry – here are some of the best local food and drinks gifts from around St Andrews for you – with up to 49% off on itison and available with beautiful gifting options.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The Inn at Kingsbarns

Established in the 19th century as a popular coaching inn, The Inn at Kingsbarns is a romantic inn just ten minutes from St Andrews that’s bursting with original charm. Dining in The Snug is the perfect spot to coorie up and enjoy hearty homemade favourites served with all the trimmings and indulgent deserts – a fantastic gift this Christmas. Bonus points for being dog friendly too!

Save up to 31% on a one or two-night stay at The Inn at Kingsbarns including breakfast and two course dinner.

Seafood Ristorante

Stunning panoramic views across St Andrew’s Bar and West Sands beach and a Michelin recommendation makes Seafood Ristorante the perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your list who loves great quality, fresh seafood. Dishes are lovingly created using only the best locally sourced, sustainable produce with a focus on showcasing the region’s finest seasonal ingredients.

Save up to 49% on a three course dinner for two at Seafood Ristorante.

The Niblick Restaurant & Bar

Shopping for a golf fan? The Niblick is located above the R&A World Golf Museum and serves up delicious family favourites and clubhouse classics with an upmarket twist. Expect gorgeous views of West Sands Beach and the chance to look around the museum which is home to one of the largest collections of golf memorabilia in the world.

Save up to 39% off two courses with a drink each for two at The Niblick Restaurant & Bar.

The Adamson

Foodies will love a trip to The Adamson, located on South Street. The stylish brasserie was awarded two AA Rosettes earlier this year and offers a decadent dining experience with exquisite fresh food made using the finest local ingredients and a fantastic drinks selection in its sister cocktail bar, The Physician.

Save up to 44% on two courses with a glass of fizz each for two at The Adamson.

The Peat Inn

Treat someone you really, really love to a decadent three-course dining experience at the stunning Michelin-starred Peat Inn near St Andrew – although we wouldn’t blame you if you decide to keep it for yourself. Set in beautiful rural surroundings with elegant interiors , this is one of Scotland’s most renowned restaurants and has luxury accommodation available too if you decide to go all out and make a night of it.

Gift a three course dinner for two for £129 or go all out with a luxury suite stay with three course dinner and breakfast for two for £359 at The Peat Inn.

HAAR

This is a food and drink gift at its finest! Any avid viewers of Masterchef (or lovers of really great food) will really appreciate a visit to the three AA Rosette awarded HAAR in St Andrews.

Chef owner Dean Banks reached the final of Masterchef: The Professionals and has experience cooking in 40+ countries bringing an unrivalled level of experience and flair to the HAAR kitchen – perfect for special occasions.

Save up to 42% on Chef’s Tasting Menu at HAAR.

The Physician

Treat someone special to a gorgeous afternoon tea at The Physician on South Street – sister venue to The Adamson, specialising in expertly crafted cocktails in beautiful surroundings. This is a great gift for anyone in your life who has a sweet tooth and appreciate a great cocktail.

Save up to 46% on afternoon tea with a glass of fizz or signature cocktail each for two at The Physician.

Dune

Dune is an exciting new experiential dining concept from TV chef Dean Banks and the team at HAAR and has quickly become one of the area’s must-visit venues with its seafood shack style menu, gorgeous Instagram-worthy interiors and exquisite cocktails. Expect to be spoiled for choice with dishes on the menu including the likes of Seabass Crudo with citrus jalapeno dressing, baked market fish with leek, potato and cullen skink and Scottish bramble crumble with lemon sorbet.

Save 30% on a three course lunch for two at Dune.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country.

Sign up free today!