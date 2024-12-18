St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide

If you still have no idea what to buy your nearest and dearest for Christmas, then don't worry. Here's a run down of some of the best deals around to save the day!

In partnership with itison
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.

Christmas is just around the corner but if you’ve left your Christmas shopping until the last minute, don’t worry – here are some of the best local food and drinks gifts from around St Andrews for you – with up to 49% off on itison and available with beautiful gifting options.

The Inn at Kingsbarns

St andrews food and drinks.
Dine in style at The Inn at Kingsbarns.

Established in the 19th century as a popular coaching inn, The Inn at Kingsbarns is a romantic inn just ten minutes from St Andrews that’s bursting with original charm. Dining in The Snug is the perfect spot to coorie up and enjoy hearty homemade favourites served with all the trimmings and indulgent deserts – a fantastic gift this Christmas. Bonus points for being dog friendly too!

Save up to 31% on a one or two-night stay at The Inn at Kingsbarns including breakfast and two course dinner.

Seafood Ristorante

fine dining food
Don’t miss the chance to dine in this Michelin-recommended restaurant for an incredible price.

Stunning panoramic views across St Andrew’s Bar and West Sands beach and a Michelin recommendation makes Seafood Ristorante the perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your list who loves great quality, fresh seafood. Dishes are lovingly created using only the best locally sourced, sustainable produce with a focus on showcasing the region’s finest seasonal ingredients.

Save up to 49% on a three course dinner for two at Seafood Ristorante.

The Niblick Restaurant & Bar

mussels in a bowl
Make the most of great food and golf, all in one place.

Shopping for a golf fan? The Niblick is located above the R&A World Golf Museum and serves up delicious family favourites and clubhouse classics with an upmarket twist. Expect gorgeous views of West Sands Beach and the chance to look around the museum which is home to one of the largest collections of golf memorabilia in the world.

Save up to 39% off two courses with a drink each for two at The Niblick Restaurant & Bar.

The Adamson

Prawns and noodles
Dine like a royal at The Adamson.

Foodies will love a trip to The Adamson, located on South Street. The stylish brasserie was awarded two AA Rosettes earlier this year and offers a decadent dining experience with exquisite fresh food made using the finest local ingredients and a fantastic drinks selection in its sister cocktail bar, The Physician.

Save up to 44% on two courses with a glass of fizz each for two at The Adamson.

The Peat Inn

Chicken and gravy.
A food and drink gift is always a winner, especially exquisite food at the stunning Michelin-starred Peat Inn.

Treat someone you really, really love to a decadent three-course dining experience at the stunning Michelin-starred Peat Inn near St Andrew – although we wouldn’t blame you if you decide to keep it for yourself. Set in beautiful rural surroundings with elegant interiors , this is one of Scotland’s most renowned restaurants and has luxury accommodation available too if you decide to go all out and make a night of it.

Gift a three course dinner for two for £129 or go all out with a luxury suite stay with three course dinner and breakfast for two for £359 at The Peat Inn.

HAAR

scallops
Win at Christmas by gifting a MasterChef food experience.

This is a food and drink gift at its finest! Any avid viewers of Masterchef (or lovers of really great food) will really appreciate a visit to the three AA Rosette awarded HAAR in St Andrews.

Chef owner Dean Banks reached the final of Masterchef: The Professionals and has experience cooking in 40+ countries bringing an unrivalled level of experience and flair to the HAAR kitchen – perfect for special occasions.

Save up to 42% on Chef’s Tasting Menu at HAAR.

The Physician

afternoon tea
Treat a loved one to an irresistible afternoon tea.

Treat someone special to a gorgeous afternoon tea at The Physician on South Street  – sister venue to The Adamson, specialising in expertly crafted cocktails in beautiful surroundings. This is a great gift for anyone in your life who has a sweet tooth and appreciate a great cocktail.

Save up to 46% on afternoon tea with a glass of fizz or signature cocktail each for two at The Physician.

Dune

Fine dining small plates
Grab a three course insta-worthy lunch for two at Dune.

Dune is an exciting new experiential dining concept from TV chef Dean Banks and the team at HAAR and has quickly become one of the area’s must-visit venues with its seafood shack style menu, gorgeous Instagram-worthy interiors and exquisite cocktails. Expect to be spoiled for choice with dishes on the menu including the likes of  Seabass Crudo with citrus jalapeno dressing, baked market fish with leek, potato and cullen skink and Scottish bramble crumble with lemon sorbet.

Save 30% on a three course lunch for two at Dune.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country.

Sign up free today!

More from Food & Drink

Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here's 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200
Grilled octopus tentacle with paprika riso potato.
Celebrity spotting and tapas bliss at Anstruther's new restaurant The Cellar at 24
3
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event
Scott Davies' smoked trout with forest flavours has 3 slices of pink smoked trout topped with a thin sliver of mushroom, bright orange caviar, green fir and parsley mayo, brown fried Jerusalem artichoke slices that have curled up and fresh green sorrel leaves.
Is The Old Manse of Blair Scotland's next top foodie destination?
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
3
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire
The Grinch posing in a mischievous way by the Christmas tree.
Step aside, Santa! The Grinch steals Christmas afternoon tea at Dundee's Verdant Works
Nic and Stephen in their new shop and bar in Dundee with their dog Rita.
Dundee's newest bar promises an end to 'rip off' culture with £5 organic pints
12
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
What was the star of the show at Scone's dog-friendly Brown & Blacks?
5

Conversation