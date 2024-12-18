Dundee mansion to offer animal tours featuring pygmy goats, alpacas and pigs

Visitors to Balmuirfield House on the northern edge of Dundee will soon be able to get up close to animals including pygmy goats and alpacas.

The Scandi s’mores experience will launch on January 8.

Richard and Sally Mayers bought the former luxury B&B near Kirkton in July 2022 and had to tackle a significant hogweed invasion on its grounds.

The owners brought in goats and pigs to combat the invasive species.

However, their collection of animals has now allowed them to offer the experience.

And their resident “king of the mansion” Snoop Hogg will likely be a highlight.

The giant pig will apparently be on the search for belly pats.

The grounds are now also home to five alpacas, 13 goats and some sheep.

Balmuirfield additionally has holiday lets and yurts.

It is also used as a venue for weddings and other bespoke events.

Richard told The Courier: “This was one of the biggest giant hogweed sites in Angus.

“But now a beaver is even trying to build here and the wildlife is back to transform the area.

“It’s all working really nicely, but it was getting a bit expensive feeding all these animals.

“We’ve had people stay before, but we wanted to offer more eco-tourism.”

The advertised experience will include meeting “cheeky” pygmy goats and boy alpacas.

Visitors will be led through the grounds where they can see the pigs and more goats.

A visit to a main field will also introduce visitors to some lady alpacas and “very friendly” sheep.

The tour will conclude with a visit to a Scandinavian log cabin where visitors can enjoy a hot drink and a s’mores.

This stream acts as the local authority border between Angus and Dundee city.

Members of the public can book a place on the experience by filling out the contact form on the Balmuirfield House website, with £25 the standard price for one adult.