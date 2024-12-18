Dundee mansion to offer animal tours featuring pygmy goats, alpacas and pigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mansion to offer animal tours featuring pygmy goats, alpacas and pigs

Animals were initially brought in to tackle a significant hogweed invasion.

By Finn Nixon
Pig Snoop Hogg at Balmuirfield House
'Snoop Hogg' is one of the animals that visitors will be able to see at Balmuirfield House. Image: Balmuirfield House.

Visitors to Balmuirfield House on the northern edge of Dundee will soon be able to get up close to animals including pygmy goats and alpacas.

The Scandi s’mores experience will launch on January 8.

Richard and Sally Mayers bought the former luxury B&B near Kirkton in July 2022 and had to tackle a significant hogweed invasion on its grounds.

The owners brought in goats and pigs to combat the invasive species.

However, their collection of animals has now allowed them to offer the experience.

And their resident “king of the mansion” Snoop Hogg will likely be a highlight.

The giant pig will apparently be on the search for belly pats.

The grounds are now also home to five alpacas, 13 goats and some sheep.

Balmuirfield additionally has holiday lets and yurts.

The experience will begin with an introduction to some ‘cheeky’ pygmy goats. Image: Balmuirfield House
Some of the 13 goats at Balmuirfield House. Image: Balmuirfield House
Balmuirfield House co-owner Sally Mayers feeds two of the five alpacas. Image: Balmuirfield House
Three of the alpacas that members of the public will be able to see from January 8. Image: Balmuirfield House

It is also used as a venue for weddings and other bespoke events.

Richard told The Courier: “This was one of the biggest giant hogweed sites in Angus.

“But now a beaver is even trying to build here and the wildlife is back to transform the area.

“It’s all working really nicely, but it was getting a bit expensive feeding all these animals.

“We’ve had people stay before, but we wanted to offer more eco-tourism.”

Dundee’s Balmuirfield House to offer animal tours

The advertised experience will include meeting “cheeky” pygmy goats and boy alpacas.

Visitors will be led through the grounds where they can see the pigs and more goats.

A visit to a main field will also introduce visitors to some lady alpacas and “very friendly” sheep.

Balmuirfield House.

The tour will conclude with a visit to a Scandinavian log cabin where visitors can enjoy a hot drink and a s’mores.

They initially brought in goats and pigs to fight a hogweed invasion of the grounds, which are located on the banks of the Dighty Burn.

This stream acts as the local authority border between Angus and Dundee city.

Members of the public can book a place on the experience by filling out the contact form on the Balmuirfield House website, with £25 the standard price for one adult.

