Newly opened Tayview Bar delivers a fresh spin on pub dining in Newburgh

After years of renovations, Newburgh's Tayview Bar delights locals with its cosy vibe and unique takeaway dining experience.

Proprietor Pauline Russell and customer Louise Cramb enjoy a couple of cocktails newly opened Tayview Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Pauline Russell and Mark Ranson have poured their hearts into The Tayview Bar in Newburgh, creating not just a welcoming pub but an innovative dining concept that celebrates local businesses.

The idea stems from their love of good food and good company, combined with a twist: instead of a traditional pub menu, they encourage patrons to order in a takeaway from local eateries.

It’s a brilliant way to support nearby businesses while offering a truly unique experience.

Newly renovated pub The Tayview Bar in Newburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Curious to see how this interesting dining experience works, I headed along with my family and two dogs to experience it for myself.

We ordered a range of Indian dishes from Village Spice Garden in Bridge of Earn, including lamb rogan josh, fish curry, saag paneer, and vegetable pakoras.

What takeaways can you order?

To mix things up, we also collected a vegetable pizza, meat pizza, and bambino ham and cheese pizza for our daughter from Frasers Pizza van, which parks near the pub.

Upon arriving, Pauline, Mark, and their delightful barman Justin Hain – who some may recognise from his days on Emmerdale – greeted us warmly.

They kitted us out with pizza boards, plates, bowls, cutlery, napkins, and even set up extra tables to accommodate our takeaway feast.

The Tayview Bar regulars enjoying a snack from The Wee Bakery – left to right is Danny Wilkie, Nick Newbold, Barry Colville, Kev Tait and Alex Mudie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was clear they were committed to making every visitor’s experience as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

The bar was bustling, even at 6pm on a Friday evening, and we felt instantly at home.

Bar is a hit with locals

Settling into the friendly, fun atmosphere was a lovely way to end a busy week.

Locals mingled at the bar while we tucked into our meal, and our dogs settled contentedly at our feet.

There was another family with young children waiting for their pizza and a lovely wee dog that got along famously with ours.

Regular visitor Marley (aged 12) at The Tayview Bar, Newburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The dishes from Village Spice Garden were some of the best Indian takeaway we’ve had in a long time – so much so that we couldn’t stop eating, despite being absolutely stuffed.

Our delicious Indian takeaway feast. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The lamb rogan josh was tender and tasty, mum is particular about her rogan josh so well done Village Spice Garden!

Indian carry out was sensational

The seafood curry perfectly spiced with lots of fish, and the saag paneer rich and satisfying with creamy chunks of paneer.

Meanwhile, the pizzas from Frasers van were equally impressive, with their thick, soft bases, generous homemade tomato sauce, and an abundance of toppings.

Frasers Pizza van parks near The Tayview Bar for collections. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While the food took centre stage, the drinks deserve their own applause.

Pauline has a passion for cocktails, a skill she’s honed over the years to transport her patrons to a holiday state of mind.

Cocktail expert on hand

Her pina colada – my favourite cocktail and hers – was flawless. She told us that the recipe came straight from one of her favourite holiday destinations, Fuerteventura, where it was given to her by a bartender.

The Tayview Bar owners Mark Ranson and Pauline Russell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pauline and Mark’s vision ensures there’s something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for Chinese or Indian cuisine, pizza or the variety of food on offer from
Ziakas Bistro.

They have also been in talks with local businesses Hatters and the Wee Bakery to provide options such as munch boxes with pies and sweet snacks for customers to order in.

Some of the savoury treats from Hatters that may be available to order in at The Tayview Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They’ve created an environment where visitors can enjoy the comfort and camaraderie of a pub while savouring their favourite foods.

What really struck me was the warmth and hospitality of the Tayview team. Pauline and Mark are natural hosts, and their enthusiasm for their venture is infectious.

A celebrity behind the bar

Justin, too, was a joy to chat with, adding a touch of celebrity charm to the evening. And I’m not just saying that because he introduced me to porn star martinis with a shot of prosecco!

Celebrity barman Jason Hain. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Together, they’ve cultivated a space where everyone feels welcome, from regulars to first-timers like us.

One local came over to share with me that since The Tayview Bar opened, it has brought a refreshing change to the community.

A group of locals enjoying a Friday night at The Tayview Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Many locals who previously stayed in are now venturing out, drawn by the bar’s warm, welcoming atmosphere and the novelty of having a vibrant new venue in town.

This community hub celebrates the best of local food and drink and I can’t recommend it enough – and don’t forget to bring your appetite (and maybe your dogs, too)!

Conversation