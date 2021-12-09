Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: When will my booster jab be added to my vaccine passport?

By Saskia Harper
December 9 2021, 6.33am Updated: December 9 2021, 10.00am
Post Thumbnail

Booster jabs are set to be added to the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport app.

But when will your booster or third dose be added to the app? And why would you need to prove you’ve had a booster vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions around your booster and proving your vaccine status on the app.

Why is the booster being added to the Covid passport app?

Your Covid vaccination status – whether on the app, online or on paper – is supposed to function as a record of how many vaccines you’ve had to protect you against the virus.

Therefore, it should be updated to show every Covid vaccine you’ve had.

Booster vaccines are now available to everyone over 40.

The majority of age groups are now eligible for their booster vaccine.

As more people across Scotland get their Covid booster vaccines and third doses, it is slowly becoming the “norm” for people to have had at least three vaccines against coronavirus.

Therefore, the Covid vaccine passports need to reflect this.

When will my booster vaccine show up on the app?

Currently the QR code on the app only accounts for the first two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine passport app.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on December 6, Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, announced boosters would be added to the app from December 9.

You may have to update your app in order for the booster to be added, but more information on this is expected shortly.

Why would I need to show proof of a booster vaccine?

It is not currently necessary to provide proof of having had a booster vaccine anywhere within Scotland.

However, for those who intend to travel abroad, some nations are now requesting proof of booster vaccine in order to enter the country.

These include Austria, Croatia and Israel.

Some countries now require proof of booster vaccine or third dose to avoid quarantining after travel.

These countries have introduced a time limit for the Covid-19 vaccine to be valid for quarantine-free travel.

Travellers into these countries must show they’ve had a booster or third dose to avoid having to quarantine on arrival.

The boosters increase and strengthen your protection against Covid. This is why some countries are now making in mandatory to show proof before entry across their border.