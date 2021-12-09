Heroin to Hero: Perth Prison inmates read chapters of Fife man’s audiobook

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man whose story of kicking a seven-year drug habit is inspiring prisoners across Scotland will release an audio version of his book this week.

Inmates at Perth Prison were involved in the audiobook version of Heroin to Hero by Paul Boggie, which comes out on Friday.

The one-time heroin addict wrote the book after kicking his habit and forging a successful career in the Scots Guards.

Paul, who lives in Ballingry, says it is “amazing” to hear the voices and accents of everyone involved.

And he believes they are playing a crucial part in helping raise funds to tackle homelessness in Scotland.

All proceeds from Heroin to Hero go towards this, as will money from sales of the audiobook.

Paul first visited Perth Prison earlier this year as part of efforts to inspire people to make positive life changes.

He became addicted to heroin from the age of 18.

But the 42-year-old has now been free of the drug for 17 years.

And he hopes the lived experience shared in the book and audiobook will help others in their recovery from addiction.

‘You hear the different accents’

The audiobook was recorded at the prison’s radio station.

Paul said: “I went into Perth Prison for recovery week and got amazing feedback.

“They have a radio station there and I did a bit on the radio.

“I emailed the prison and said ‘what about doing an audiobook and getting some of the inmates to read it?’ and it was given the green light.

“The inmates have read some of the chapters and even some of the staff members.

“You hear the different accents of people reading it. It’s amazing.

He added: “It is quite humbling, actually. The Scottish Prison Service have been really supportive of me.”

Positive response

Paul’s efforts have received a hugely positive response from inmates.

They have been fascinated by his story.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “It’s a very successful venture and we are very grateful to Paul.

“They were very thrilled to receive copies of the book.”

Paul added: “I get emails from the Scottish Prison Service and they say ‘they have not shut up about you’.

“It has really generated a lot of interest in the prison.

“It is great that they are taking something positive from the book – that they can change.”

And for the inmates who have been involved in recording of the audiobook, Paul has an inspiring message.

“When you come out and you see how much money has been raised – you have been a part of that,” he said.

“You can be proud of yourself.”

Heroin to Hero

Paul has now been off heroin for 17 years.

After kicking his addiction, he joined the Scots Guards before writing about his life and recovery in June last year.

“It’s to help people understand a bit more about addiction recovery and long-term recovery,” he said.

And he has made successful visits to other Scottish prisons, including Saughton in Edinburgh.

Copies of Paul’s book can be bought on Amazon, with the audiobook being available from Amazon from Friday.