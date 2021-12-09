Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heroin to Hero: Perth Prison inmates read chapters of Fife man’s audiobook

By Anita Diouri
December 9 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 9 2021, 10.00am
Paul Boggie
Paul Boggie with his book, Heroin to Hero. Picture: Kenny Smith.

A Fife man whose story of kicking a seven-year drug habit is inspiring prisoners across Scotland will release an audio version of his book this week.

Inmates at Perth Prison were involved in the audiobook version of Heroin to Hero by Paul Boggie, which comes out on Friday.

The one-time heroin addict wrote the book after kicking his habit and forging a successful career in the Scots Guards.

Paul Boggie
Paul Boggie. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Paul, who lives in Ballingry, says it is “amazing” to hear the voices and accents of everyone involved.

And he believes they are playing a crucial part in helping raise funds to tackle homelessness in Scotland.

All proceeds from Heroin to Hero go towards this, as will money from sales of the audiobook.

Paul first visited Perth Prison earlier this year as part of efforts to inspire people to make positive life changes.

He became addicted to heroin from the age of 18.

But the 42-year-old has now been free of the drug for 17 years.

And he hopes the lived experience shared in the book and audiobook will help others in their recovery from addiction.

‘You hear the different accents’

The audiobook was recorded at the prison’s radio station.

Paul said: “I went into Perth Prison for recovery week and got amazing feedback.

“They have a radio station there and I did a bit on the radio.

“I emailed the prison and said ‘what about doing an audiobook and getting some of the inmates to read it?’ and it was given the green light.

“The inmates have read some of the chapters and even some of the staff members.

“You hear the different accents of people reading it. It’s amazing.

He added: “It is quite humbling, actually. The Scottish Prison Service have been really supportive of me.”

Positive response

Paul’s efforts have received a hugely positive response from inmates.

They have been fascinated by his story.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “It’s a very successful venture and we are very grateful to Paul.

“They were very thrilled to receive copies of the book.”

Paul added: “I get emails from the Scottish Prison Service and they say ‘they have not shut up about you’.

Perth Prison. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“It has really generated a lot of interest in the prison.

“It is great that they are taking something positive from the book – that they can change.”

And for the inmates who have been involved in recording of the audiobook, Paul has an inspiring message.

“When you come out and you see how much money has been raised – you have been a part of that,” he said.

“You can be proud of yourself.”

Heroin to Hero

Paul has now been off heroin for 17 years.

After kicking his addiction, he joined the Scots Guards before writing about his life and recovery in June last year.

“It’s to help people understand a bit more about addiction recovery and long-term recovery,” he said.

And he has made successful visits to other Scottish prisons, including Saughton in Edinburgh.

Copies of Paul’s book can be bought on Amazon, with the audiobook being available from Amazon from Friday.