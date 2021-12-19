Are you suffering from end-of-year fatigue? Experts share top tips to overcome it and re-energise for 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Do you feel tired, overwhelmed and less productive this time of year? If so, you’re not alone.

You’re just one of thousands struggling with ‘end-of-year fatigue’.

End-of-year-fatigue is a real phenomenon causing people to feel tired, irritable, and overwhelmed as the year draws to a close.

Experts say it’s not unusual to feel physically and mentally drained during this time.

And, if left unchecked, it can lead to all sorts of health problems including anxiety and burnout.

Our experts have collated their top tips to help overcome fatigue and find strategies to rest, recharge, and tackle the new year with a fresh mindset.

Don’t let stress drain you

Stress is one of the key contributors to end-of-year fatigue and low energy, say the expert team at Pro Plus.

Whether it’s work, family or other life commitments, it’s important to recognise what is causing you to feel stressed, as well as solutions and strategies to help manage it.

Whilst there’s no quick fix for stress, there are some simple things you can do to help to reduce it.

Many people find adding meditation, yoga, breathing exercises or mindfulness techniques into their day helps them to feel more relaxed and in turn, energised.

Plan ahead (and be realistic)

Overcommitting is not just mentally draining but counterproductive as well.

Not to mention, the continuous cognitive load might cause a full-blown burnout.

Make a list of important tasks you need to accomplish the next day, before going to bed.

Keep the to-do-list simple and realistic. This will keep you from overcommitting, ensuring you’ve enough time to check off all the items on that list.

Go outside

To help regulate your melatonin levels, spend as much time outdoors in daylight as you can.

And head outside during your lunch break if you can, to make the most of the crisp fresh air and sunlight.

When you’re tired and running low on energy, the last thing you want is to venture out into the cold.

But you might be surprised how energetic you feel after taking daily physical activity.

Prioritise sleep

Sleep deprivation can make your mind foggy from weariness, adversely affecting your mood, focus, alertness, and productivity.

Getting enough sleep is critical for brain rejuvenation. Aim for seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Make sure your bedroom helps you feel relaxed and sleepy.

Clear the clutter, have comfortable and warm bedding, and turn off your phone and TV.

Enhance your energy and focus

Whilst the above tips can help fight end-of-year fatigue, there are also times when you need an extra boost.

Pro Plus Ultra is the UK’s first cognitive energy enhancer to contain a unique blend of vitamins and botanicals, including slow-release caffeine.

These are clinically proven to increase focus and stave off both mental and physical fatigue, aiding productivity.