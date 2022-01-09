How to leave work on time and get the work-life balance you deserve in 2022

Many of us are working from home again due to the surge of Omicron cases in Scotland.

Others have been working hard for the NHS, in hospitality and retail, unable to work from home on the frontline of the pandemic.

Regardless of your working situation, it’s not always easy to switch off at the end of the day and take the time you need to recharge.

So, we’re bringing you our top tips on how to clock off on time and get the best work-life balance possible in 2022.

Change into different clothes

To mark the end of the day, it can be useful to put on new clothes.

If you wear a uniform or have been working on-site, changing into something comfortable when you get home can be cathartic.

If you’re working from home and wear loungewear during the day, simply putting on a different pair of leggings or getting into pyjamas can mark the transition from work to evening and change your headspace.

Out of sight, out of mind

If working from home, try to make sure you can separate yourself from your workspace.

If you have a home office, once you clock off for the day, shut the door and resist the urge to go back in for the rest of the evening.

When working from your dining room or a desk in your bedroom, try to spend some time in the evening out of the room you work in.

It can also be helpful to clear away work items such as laptops and keyboards. If you’re unable to see them in the evening, work is less likely to be on your mind.

And try not to check emails on your phone while relaxing after work. Uninstall apps or mute notifications until the morning.

Get moving

If you’ve been sitting at home all day, doing some exercise will help you clear your head and put some distance between you and work.

In the dark evenings you could head to the gym or try a home workout.

And going for a walk at lunch is a great way to take a break during the working day and re-energise yourself for the afternoon.

Make plans

Make sure you have something to look forward to after work.

This could be as simple as cooking yourself a dinner you’ve been craving, or catching up with a TV series by yourself or with family.

You could also make plans with friends – this could be catching up in-person or scheduling a video call.

Knowing you have plans after work will help make sure you clock off on time and don’t stay any later than you need to.

Prioritise your time

Organising your work day can help you finish on time and allow you to make the most of your evening.

According to Sam O’Brien, chief marketing officer at affise, laving lots of different tasks and deadlines to manage can become overwhelming and lead you to taking on more than you can handle.

That’s why it’s essential to prioritise your tasks. This will help you decide where best to allocate your time.

If possible, be honest with others about how long a task is likely to take instead of overpromising and under-delivering.