International Women’s Day Spotlight: 9 Tayside women making their voices heard

Women from Tayside and Fife share their thoughts on the best things about being a woman, the challenges, and their future hopes.

Read their wellbeing advice, as we celebrate International Women’s Day.

Alison Graves, deputy editor of Platinum Magazine, Dundee

“Aren’t women fantastic? We unite through our passion and enthusiasm for ‘involvement’.

“Women naturally put themselves on the backburner when it comes to love and attention, forsaking themselves often for the greater good or people in their lives.

“International Women’s Day is a special day for Team Platinum, our readers and all women to acknowledge our strengths. Yes, we’re full of emotion, love a good cry, debate and situation analysis.

“But we’re also packed to the brim with passion, rage, motivation, love, ambition and confidence. Let’s shout it from the rooftops – we’re fabulous, let’s hear it for the girls!”

Bronwyn Tutty, Burntisland

Bronwyn is a dance teacher and life coach working with women across Fife. She says she is constantly inspired by ‘brave, bold and beautiful’ women.

“I’m connected to so many women who are absolute forces of nature. I moved from New Zealand and many are internationals like me. Women are prepared to go places and bring about changes for something better.”

Bronwyn, who also runs a natural skincare company, says her wish on International Women’s Day is for women to have more self-compassion and self-acceptance.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for support and don’t be afraid to shine,” she says.

Marthe Blyth, Dundee International Women’s Centre

DIWC runs a range of educational and social courses helping women from diverse backgrounds to transform their lives.

“Equality is not giving everyone the same thing,” says Marthe. “It’s giving everyone the things they need to thrive and succeed.

“Policymakers need to start taking women’s childbearing and home-making responsibilities into account. We need to encourage intuitive equality – one that takes into consideration the complex nature and needs of women everywhere.”

Mandy Hunter, Linton Lane Centre, Kirkcaldy

Mandy is the manager of the Centre. It’s a hub for the area’s social and educational groups and widely regarded as “the heart of the community”.

“Being able to be a mum is a very important role but women still face too much pressure: caring for family, work, juggling 100 balls. Often, if women want to stay at home bringing up family they’re not given financial support or respect to do it as a ‘job’.

“Pete’s Man Chat is at the Centre and, watching men returning to the group, makes you realise men often don’t have the support women naturally give each other.”

Jenni Keenan, Perth Tampon Taxi charity

Jenni’s work with women through free period products delivery service Tampon Taxi, inspires and also challenges her, she says.

“My niece is 11 so I’d love her to grow up in a world where women in leadership are a normal part of life, in every sector.

“I’d love her to know she can be anything she wants, never feeling ‘women’s issues’, like period dignity for example, are relegated to certain conversations.

“Being taken seriously in professional settings can be a challenge. I, and other young women, are often seen as difficult where I believe a man would be seen as raising valid challenges or concerns.”

Rachel Weiss, Menopause Cafe, Perth

Rachel founded Menopause Cafe in 2017. They hold events like the world’s only menopause festival and gatherings for IWD, creating conversations about menopause.

Rachel says: “Our superpower is many of us can create new human beings. We are in touch with our bodies, through our menstruation and menopause.

“Yet we’re often on the margins of groups or organisations.

“My wish is that we feel free to be ourselves – to talk about our bodies when we want to, including menstruation and menopause – rather than feeling they’re aspects to be ashamed of or kept hidden, even when they affect our work or relationships.”

Kathryn Rattray, photographer, Dundee

Gallery owner Kathryn, is hosting an exhibition with Front Lounge. It celebrates strong women using their voices to champion others, including the oppressed or silenced.

“Women trying to balance the scales of inequity in society are often labelled too emotional. Or too mouthy, too weird, too noisy, too passionate and even troublemakers as they rise against a system weighted in favour of white male dominance,” she says.

“My closest female friends are the most supportive people in my life.

“I wish we could live in a fairer society for all: a world where there’s no war, no hatred, no segregation of gender, colour, race or creed.”

Tish Wolfsong, coordinator at Transgender Fife

Tish works for the group, supporting trans members of the community.

She says: “Having lived on both sides of the gender binary, I feel so blessed to have finally escaped the ‘macho’, always competitive environment many men inhabit.

“Despite politicians’ efforts to portray the opposite, it’s unbelievable women are still seen as second place to men in society.

“Equal pay is an issue we must keep fighting for. This is the 21st century, yet the inequality of pay is still used as a weapon to ‘keep women in their place’.”

Linda Fisken, Linda’s Ladies, Perth

Linda is founder of Linda’s Ladies, a charity devoted to supporting women with mental health issues.

“The best things about being women are our abilities to be great listeners, unafraid to show our feelings and we can multi-task!

“The biggest challenge we face is often men don’t listen or take us seriously enough. I feel too many are still in the cavemen era.

“Perhaps some need a copy of Men Are From Mars And Women Are From Venus to read. That might be an eye-opener!”

