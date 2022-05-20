Happy Bee Day: 5 ways superfood honey could improve your health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Happy Bee Day: 5 ways superfood honey could improve your health

By Saskia Harper
May 20 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 20 2022, 9.27am
Post Thumbnail

It’s great on toast, or in your cup of tea, but did you also know honey has some great health benefits too?

Honey has been an integral part of medicine throughout history, thanks to its antibacterial properties. And we know more now than ever before about the benefits of this superfood.

Our Fife experts share the top reasons you should always have honey in your cupboards.

1. It’s antibacterial

In medicine, honey has been used in the treatment of surface wounds, burns, and inflammation. It even has antiseptic properties.

It can also help with tissue repair and reduces scarring.

Michael Richardson is a beekeeper from Glenrothes, who keeps hives around Fife.

He says: “Honey is antibacterial and antifungal. It absorbs moisture from its surroundings.

Michael and his daughter, Millie.
Michael and his daughter, Millie.

“When you put honey on sores or wounds, any bacteria that’s in the area, it absorbs the water from the cells.

“It essentially dehydrates any bacteria that could be near an open wound.

“It was used historically in medicine – in wars and other situations where you’re at high risk of contracting an infection through cuts.”

So, if you cut yourself and can’t find any plasters around, a dab of honey on your wound should help it heal.

2. It can help with stomach infections

Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals, unstable molecules the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures.

Antioxidant compounds in raw honey called polyphenols have anti-inflammatory effects.

This could be beneficial in protecting against a number of conditions associated with oxidative stress, such as diabetes or some cancers.

Michael's bees.
Michael’s bees.

Keren Brynes MacLean owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy.

She says: “A lot of people use manuka honey to help treat stomach infections, gastritis and inflammation.

“It can also be used for immune support and some people swear by it for getting over viral infections.”

3. It can help with hay fever

While there’s no scientific evidence to support honey as a cure for hay fever, some swear by it.

According to the Scottish Bee Company, “When someone consumes ‘local honey’, many believe you are also taking in the local pollen with it, and over a period of time, they might not be as sensitive to it.”

Keren says many customers come into the store to buy honey in time for hay fever season.

She explains: “I don’t know about clinical evidence, but there’s lots of anecdotal evidence of people using it and feeling the benefits.

“I think the idea is you’re almost getting a microdose of pollen when you eat the honey, which could potentially build up your tolerance.”

So, whether it actually works or simply provides a placebo effect, honey could be the cure for your allergies this hay fever season.

4. It can improve heart health

According to clinical trials, honey may help lower blood pressure, improve blood fat levels, regulate your heartbeat, and prevent the death of healthy cells.

These are all factors thought to help prevent heart disease.

Additionally, raw honey contains propolis, a type of resin that bees produce from sap-producing trees and similar plants.

Propolis may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can help heart health, too.

5. It can soothe a sore throat

Adding honey to a cup of tea or eating a spoonful of it when you have a cold or sore throat can have soothing properties.

The anti-inflammatory properties of honey can help heal a sore throat and aid with coughs, too.

Honey has so many benefits. But as with everything, it shouldn’t be consumed in excess, as Michael warns.

“Honey, generally speaking, has high sugar content. Although it is beneficial in many ways, it should be consumed in moderation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]