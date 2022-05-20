Angus Minstrels take final bow after 60 years with £91,000 charity handover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Minstrels take final bow after 60 years with £91,000 charity handover

By Graham Brown
May 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 20 2022, 9.34am
The charity cheques handover marking the end of an era for Angus Minstrels
The charity cheques handover marking the end of an era for Angus Minstrels. Pic: Wallace Ferrier.

The famous Angus Minstrels have made their final curtain call with a charity handover of more than £90,000.

It comes three years after their last show on the stage of Arbroath’s Webster Theatre in 2019.

And brings to an end almost 60 years of popular Angus entertainment which raised a staggering £750,000 for good causes.

So there was a mix of emotions at the final presentation of charity cheques as the group said farwewell.

A shot of the 1966 chorus line at the Webster Theatre.
A shot of the 1966 chorus line at the Webster Theatre.

But it included pride at a huge £50k donation to children’s hospice charity CHAS and support for around 20 other organisations, many local.

It is the conclusion of a remarkable run for the amateur show which began as a one-off fundraiser.

But it became one of the biggest annual events on the Angus entertainment calendar.

And it was enjoyed by Royalty as well as generations of loyal fans.

Rehearsals in St Mary's Church, Arbroath for the Angus Minstrel's final show in 2019.
Rehearsals in St Mary’s Church, Arbroath for the final show in 2019. Pic: Paul Reid.

The show’s origins

Evelyn Fordyce of the Minstrels said: “The show was founded in 1961.

“Sandy, the twin son of Margaret Hutchinson/Moss (nee Mitchell) died of cerebral palsy in 1960, aged 12.

“The Mitchell family wished to do something to help children like Sandy.

“So they decided to raise funds by putting on something similar to the then very popular television programme, The Black and White Minstrel Show.

“It was intended as a small concert for two nights, but extended to three nights.

“It became an annual event,” added Evelyn.

And the show became such a hit it eventually ran for eleven nights.

The 42nd annual show when it was still the Angus Black and White Minstrels.
The 42nd annual show when it was still the Angus Black and White Minstrels.

It was an annual sell-out and each year folk queued overnight outside the Webster Theatre for tickets when they went on sale.

Bus parties arrived in Arbroath from across Scotland.

And on its 25th anniversary in 1985, the Minstrels welcomed Princess Anne to the audience.

“Originally all money raised went to the Scottish Council for the Care of Spastics (Angus area), which later became known as Capability Scotland,” added Evelyn.

“In the 1970s and 80s, proceeds went to Upper Springlands, Perth.

“Studio flats were built to enable people with disabilities to live independent lives and residents enjoyed coming to the show and meeting the cast.”

CHAS support

As times changed, the show changed its name to simply the Minstrels, and the CHAS hospice at Rachel House in Kinross became the main beneficiary in 1994.

“Almost £300,000 has been donated to CHAS,” said Evelyn.

“In the 1990s it was decided to extend help to other charities.

“Since then, over a hundred deserving charities have also benefitted.”

A scene from the final Angus Minstrels show in 2019.
A scene from the final Minstrels show in 2019.

And a project born out of tragedy saw the Minstrels lead the way in providing the town’s first defibrillator.

The group raised funds for the lifesaving piece of equipment after producer Ian Spalding collapsed on stage at a rehearsal in 1984.

“Arbroath Rotary Club provided a second and in 1986 Arbroath ambulances were the first in Scotland to carry defibrillators before they became standard equipment,” said Evelyn.

“Over almost sixty years, numerous talented performers have taken part in Minstrel shows.

“Sadly, the final show was staged in 2019 just before the pandemic.

“Little did the Mitchell family realise the show would run for six decades, raising so much money for charity, nor how much pleasure would be given to numerous company members and audiences, when they first set out to put on one show.”

Other benefitting charities were Diabetes UK (£5,000), Angus Young Carers (£4,000), Arbroath Old & Abbey Church Food Bank (£3,000), Angus Toy Appeal (£3,000),    Homestart (£3,000), Lochlands Resource Centre (£3,000), Arbroath Café Project (£3,000), Riding for the Disabled (£2,500), Arbroath RNLI (£2,000), Alzheimer Scotland (£2,000), University of Dundee Parkinson’s Research Campaign (£2,000), Arbroath Music Festival (£2,000), Andy’s Man Club (£1,500), Arbroath Rugby Rhinos (£1,000), Arbroath Men’s Shed (£500), Havilah Project (£500), St John’s Methodist Church community work (£500) and St Mary’s Episcopal Church (£500).

And there was particular poignancy in a £2,000 donation to Tarriebank Care Home, where Minstrels co-founder Joan Mitchell is a resident.

