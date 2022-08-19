Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?

By Saskia Harper
August 19 2022, 12.44pm Updated: August 19 2022, 3.11pm
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus cases across Fife and most of Tayside have fallen this week, but are on the rise again in Perth and Kinross.

The local area, which is home to more than 150,000 people, saw an increase in cases of 7.4%, with 131 people testing positive between August 6 and 12.

The previous week saw 122 people in the region test positive.

Elsewhere, however, numbers are continuing to fall.

Fife saw the largest drop in cases, with 29.3% fewer people testing positive compared with the week before.

Shoppers in Kirkcaldy queue during lockdown.

The figures showed 287 people tested positive this week, compared with 400 in the previous week.

In Angus, numbers fell by 26.1%, with 82 people testing positive across the region. The week before had seen 110 positive cases.

And Dundee had a 19.7% decrease in cases. The city saw 139 people test positive this week, compared with 169 the week before.

What are cases like across Scotland?

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 30 Scots tested positive in the week ending August 8.

This is quite the decline compared with one in 20 two weeks ago, when the ONS last released national Covid data.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 164,100, meaning 3.12% of the population tested positive between the same time period.

Maureen McLean/Shutterstock .

In England, one in 40 tested positive the same week. The figures were also one in 40 in Wales and one in 50 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland once again has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week, after a two week break.

New Covid vaccine

This week, it was announced a new Covid vaccine has been approved for use as part of Scotland’s autumn/winter booster programme.

The new Moderna mRNA bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine has been approved for use in anyone aged 18 and older.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel.

It targets both the original version of Covid and the Omicron BA.1 variant, which first emerged in South Africa in November 2021.

Doses of the new dual vaccine will be distributed in Scotland. However it is not currently known how many will be allocated to Scotland.

Some receiving a booster this year will get the original Moderna vaccine or Pfizer. Novavax may be used when no alternative is available.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0
Local people expressed support for Lynda Morrison after we told her story.
'Can't wait' toilet passes highlighted following anger over Boots toilet decision
1
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 route on mobile phone and 2019 walkers on Tay Road Bridge.
All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 - from weather forecast to…
0
Jason Grant's appointment as a period dignity officer has caused controversy.
Wall of silence: Working group behind appointment of Tayside's period dignity officer refuse to…
3
Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women in…
4
Jobs for the boys? The decision to appoint Jason Grant, left, as Tayside's first period dignity officer has sparked a backlash.
Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head…
1
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
Inside story of how Dundee man's role as period dignity officer caused national storm
3
Our questions have been met with a wall of silence.
Women behind appointment of Tayside man Jason Grant as period dignity officer defend their…
6
If you currently have a cold, how long are you able to pass it on to someone else for?
How long am I infectious with a cold - and is there anything I…
0
Martina Navratilova and Jason Grant.
‘F***ing ridiculous’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasts male Tayside period dignity officer appointment
8

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0