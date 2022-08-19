Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coronavirus cases across Fife and most of Tayside have fallen this week, but are on the rise again in Perth and Kinross.

The local area, which is home to more than 150,000 people, saw an increase in cases of 7.4%, with 131 people testing positive between August 6 and 12.

The previous week saw 122 people in the region test positive.

Elsewhere, however, numbers are continuing to fall.

Fife saw the largest drop in cases, with 29.3% fewer people testing positive compared with the week before.

The figures showed 287 people tested positive this week, compared with 400 in the previous week.

In Angus, numbers fell by 26.1%, with 82 people testing positive across the region. The week before had seen 110 positive cases.

And Dundee had a 19.7% decrease in cases. The city saw 139 people test positive this week, compared with 169 the week before.

What are cases like across Scotland?

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 30 Scots tested positive in the week ending August 8.

This is quite the decline compared with one in 20 two weeks ago, when the ONS last released national Covid data.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 164,100, meaning 3.12% of the population tested positive between the same time period.

In England, one in 40 tested positive the same week. The figures were also one in 40 in Wales and one in 50 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland once again has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week, after a two week break.

New Covid vaccine

This week, it was announced a new Covid vaccine has been approved for use as part of Scotland’s autumn/winter booster programme.

The new Moderna mRNA bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine has been approved for use in anyone aged 18 and older.

It targets both the original version of Covid and the Omicron BA.1 variant, which first emerged in South Africa in November 2021.

Doses of the new dual vaccine will be distributed in Scotland. However it is not currently known how many will be allocated to Scotland.

Some receiving a booster this year will get the original Moderna vaccine or Pfizer. Novavax may be used when no alternative is available.