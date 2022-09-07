VIDEO: How kickboxing changed Dundee teen’s life after challenges of autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: How kickboxing changed Dundee teen’s life after challenges of autism

By Dawn Donaghey
September 7 2022, 5.53am
Christian Simpson-Price with mum Vicki and dad Adrian.
Christian Simpson-Price with mum Vicki and dad Adrian.

Dundee mum Vicki Simpson-Price has seen her son transform from troubled teen to medal-winning kickboxer.

Vicki is astounded at the physical and mental health changes in 16-year-old Christian since taking up the sport last year.

He was diagnosed with autism aged two and the family faced challenges such as Christian struggling with school, making friends and his mental health.

Through kickboxing this has all changed – and Vicki is sharing the family’s experience in the hope it will help others.

“The impact on our family life is huge,” Vicki explains.

“At one point he was at CAMHS and we were really worried.

Christian after his autism diagnosis at the age of two.
Christian after his autism diagnosis at the age of two.

“Now there is no more talk of ‘I don’t want to be here’ or ‘I don’t like life’. That was so hard to hear and so worrying.

“Schooling was a battle, though some of the staff at Ballumbie Primary and Braeview Academy were phenomenal with him and still keep in touch to see how he’s getting on.”

She continues: “Christian struggled to make friends. He’s not able to read social situations and therefore can come across socially awkward.

‘Sitting in the house is not a life’

“We saw all the football parents and the dance parents and we always worried whether he would be part of something.

“My husband and I never used his autism as an excuse and have thrown him into parties, discos, different things – thinking, ‘if other kids are doing it, you can go and try it’.

Vicki and husband Adrian encouraged Christian to try new things.

“I didn’t want him to sit in the house – that’s not a life.”

After Christian was referred to CAMHS, Vicki and husband Adrian introduced their son to a personal trainer – and a love of exercise began to help him.

“Importantly, we saw a massive boost in his mood,” Vicki, a psychologist, explains.

School success

“Then I heard about Skyaxe, the great atmosphere there and how the kids are made so welcome.

“He took to it like a duck to water and was then picked for the fight team. He’s been training three or four times a week for months now.”

Having been told he couldn’t sit conventional exams, the likelihood of Christian leaving school with qualifications was slim, says Vicki.

“But kickboxing seemed to change his focus and discipline – so much so that he left school with National qualifications in science, history, English and maths.

Christian with an award for achievement in his final year at Braeview Academy.
Christian won an award for achievement in his final year at Braeview Academy.

“And a school achievement award,” Vicki continues. “We attribute that to being given focus and discipline through the kickboxing.”

Life is really positive for Christian. He has just started college and he’s still on a high from recent success at the World Kickboxing Championships in Barnsley.

“Not only did it allow him to work on fitness, cognitively I believe it opened up neural pathways to new ways to learn,” Vicki adds.

‘Heart of a lion’

“But the biggest thing for him has been social connection. In the last month we’ve really seen this.

“The championships arena was loud and fiery with a thousand people. But he coped so well, stepped into each ring, each fight and giving it his all.

Christian's friends and the Skyaxe team supporting him in the ring at the Kickboxing World Championships.
Christian’s friends and the Skyaxe team supporting him in the ring at the Kickboxing World Championships.

“The coach, Paul Kean, said Christian showed the heart of a lion.

“He battled bravely against fighters with more experience, coming out with three silver medals at his first ever competition.

‘The underdog story’

“The lads of Christian’s age supported him so well,” Vicki continues.

“When he won the semi-final we all just burst into tears. Even Paul had a tear in his eye.

“It was like a scene out of Karate Kid – the underdog story!

“We were so proud and even more so when Paul presented Christian with a ‘fighters’ fighter of the tournament’ belt.

Coach Paul Kean with Christian.

“The boost and the confidence for Christian was amazing. I honestly wish I could bottle that for him.”

The future in sport for Christian looks positive. He has gained three belts in three months and is now a blue belt.

‘Sense of community’

This time next year he hopes to achieve black belt and go on to study sport.

“The team at Skyaxe are fantastic,” Vicki says. “It’s a family and I’m so grateful to them for giving us such support and sense of community.

“I’d say to others, try not to treat neurodiversity as a barrier. Every child, teenager, adult will have their niche and it’s just about finding it.

“It took us 14 years to start finding that but we’re so grateful we have.”

